As the BBC notes, aside from dogs guiding their owners or catching criminals, there are lots of other animals that have jobs.

For instance, donkeys have been used as working animals for at least a jaw-dropping 5,000 years. Over 40 million donkeys are living on our planet, and most of them can be found in underdeveloped countries. These animals are very intelligent, stubborn, and avoid doing things that scare them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, another well-known working animal is the truffle pig. As the name suggests, this creature hunts for truffles, edible fungi that are incredibly prized in the gastronomic world.

“The pigs have such a good sense of smell they can sniff out a truffle even when it is buried a metre underground. Truffles are found buried between fallen leaves and soil in the forests of Europe and North America. They are a very expensive food, popular in Middle Eastern, French, Spanish, Italian and Greek cooking,” the BBC explains.