Working as a vet can be incredibly stressful and challenging, yet also deeply fulfilling. And it helps if you and your clients have a good sense of humor. Like when you realize that you’ll be treating pets with the names Big Dog, Chicken Salad, and Greg From Accounting.

Humor-loving veterinarians revealed the funniest names of the pets that have ever come into their clinics, and their stories are brilliant. We’ve collected the best ones to chase away the winter blues and bring a bit of sunshine into your life. Scroll down for a big dose of laughter.

#1

Bearded dragon resting on a gray couch, one of the brilliant and bizarre pet names vets often hear and share. Not a vet but saw Lizard named Harry.

As in yer a Lizard Harry.

anon , Meghan Gordon Report

    #2

    Small brown dog with a black collar sitting on a bed, illustrating brilliant and bizarre pet names vets have heard. Wanker. A terrier mix who was actually pretty cool and not a wanker in any sense. Also a blind and deaf dog named Helen Smeller.

    PrettyButEmpty , Getty Images Report

    #3

    Two Rottweiler dogs sitting on a sunlit brick patio, illustrating brilliant and bizarre pet names heard by vets. Had a neighbor once who had two massive Rottweilers and allowed their young daughter to name them -- Big Dog and Glitter.

    justGusCos , bubblessue67 Report

    All jokes aside for a moment, working as a vet can be physically, mentally, and emotionally draining.

    According to one recent study, the biggest job-related burdens that veterinarians think they have to deal with are bureaucracy, animal suffering, and communication with animal owners.

    However, in reality, bureaucracy has a much smaller negative effect on mental health than financial concerns. The latter, while not ranked by vets in the study as a main stressor, has the strongest correlation with impaired mental health.
    #4

    Black and white cat resting with curious eyes, illustrating brilliant and bizarre pet names shared by vets. My personal favourite is a dog named Woofgang, which inspired me to name my cat Meowzart.

    ubercanucksfan , Manja Vitolic Report

    #5

    Light orange kitten walking through green grass, illustrating brilliant and bizarre pet names heard by vets. My friend used to have a cat named Chicken Salad. He currently owns a cat named Grandma.

    DanimusRex , Andriyko Podilnyk Report

    #6

    Small white Chihuahua in a floral outfit sitting by a black bag with vibrant flowers and green bushes in the background. Vet tech here. Best one was a tiny little Chihuahua named "Bone Crusher." He was owned by an amateur body builder. Guy was like 6'4" and close to 300 lbs. Funny situation all in all.

    YouMightKnowOfMe , thanh hien Report

    Meanwhile, Reviving Veterinary Medicine explains that some of the biggest challenges that vets face at work include financial constraints, client expectations, emotional attachments, and burnout due to their massive workload.

    Other major issues include ethical dilemmas, compassion fatigue, legal and professional pressure, and problems with team dynamics.

    Coping with the emotional toll of the job can be incredibly difficult, so vets need to learn to balance their empathy and compassion with emotional boundaries, self-awareness, and consistent self-care.
    #7

    Tabby cat with green eyes sticking out tongue, illustrating brilliant and bizarre pet names vets often hear. I met a cat named Maybelline at the vet which I thought was a great name because it comes with a built-in theme song. Like someone walks into the room and says, "Who knocked over the vase?" And you sing, "Maybe it's Maybelline.".

    13707892 , Nathan Anderson Report

    #8

    Person holding a black and white cat with unique markings, illustrating brilliant and bizarre pet names vets have heard. I have some friends who have a cat named Greg from Accounting.

    anon , Getty Images Report

    #9

    Close-up of a tabby cat resting indoors, illustrating brilliant and bizarre pet names shared by vets in stories. Not a vet, but my husband named a feral tabby cat we adopted Alt-Tab because he'd make us switch from whatever task we were working on when he wanted attention or food.

    anon , Davex Video Report

    What are the funniest pet names that you’ve ever heard in real-life, dear Pandas? What names did you give your own beloved pets? How did you come up with them, and where did you look for inspiration?

    Are there any vets in the audience today? If so, what are the biggest pros and cons of your job?

    Let us know what you think in the comments.
    #10

    Man holding and smiling at a small puppy indoors, illustrating vets hearing brilliant and bizarre pet names. I always wanted to have an animal named peeve so I could say "this is my pet peeve".

    nmvalerie , Yogendra Singh Report

    #11

    Bulldog standing on grass in a sunny backyard, representing vets hearing brilliant and bizarre pet names. Worked at a day care, bulldog named Potato, was a favorite.

    Rockytana , Josue Michel Report

    #12

    Bright red betta fish swimming in a tank with green aquatic plants, showcasing unique pet names shared by vets. Not a vet but my sister has a beta fish named Swim Shady.

    kortokrizzle , Tarah Dane Report

    #13

    Veterinarians examining a cat in a clinic, sharing stories about brilliant and bizarre pet names they've heard. Vet tech here, we did a minor surgery on a cat named Bastard yesterday. Nowhere near the top but I can't remember the ridiculous ones off the top of my head.

    unusuallylost , JSB Co. Report

    #14

    Happy beagle dog outside, illustrating brilliant and bizarre pet names vets have shared frequently. Dog in my service dog class was named toast.

    anon , Milli Report

    #15

    White and orange cat resting outdoors on a stone wall, illustrating brilliant and bizarre pet names vets have heard. IANAV but a saw a poster for a missing cat named Chairman Meow.

    anon , Josue Ladoo Pelegrin Report

    #16

    White cat walking on wooden logs outdoors, illustrating brilliant and bizarre pet names shared by vets. My aunt and uncle used to have a lovely white cat named Dumptruck. i miss Dumptruck.

    anon , Alyona Bogomolova Report

    #17

    Golden retriever lying in grass surrounded by daisies, representing vets sharing brilliant and bizarre pet names. Worked at a daycare, my favorite was "diogi" (d-o-g).

    47h3157 , Angel Luciano Report

    #18

    Small fluffy brown dog resting on white bedding with a person’s hands, showcasing unique pet names vets heard. Not a Vet, but I do work with animals. We had a dog named Lunchbox. Still can’t get over that.

    yumyummers , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    #19

    Two brown and white guinea pigs resting on a soft blanket, showcasing bizarre pet names vets have heard. Not a vet but my hamsters are named Alexander Hamsterton and Aaron Furr.

    FinnSolomon , Kayl Photo Report

    #20

    Small white and brown dog looking up at owner on wooden floor, capturing brilliant and bizarre pet names vets heard. Grandpa is a vet, but these pets were in the family.
    "Migraine" - yellow lab,
    "Alfonzo Horatio Montego III" - I don't know what breed he was. He was about 70 lbs,
    "Henry Jesus" - huge gray and spotted Shepard that was born an only child.
    "Mecca" or "Mecca Lecca High Mecca Hiney Ho" - Her b**t had so much emotion.
    There's more but those are the ones off the top of my head.

    sowhatifimdead , Jan Baborák Report

    #21

    Black scorpion on soil in a terrarium, an example of unusual pet names vets have encountered and shared. I once had a pet emperor scorpion named Cuddles.

    havron , Shadow749 Report

    #22

    Orange tabby cat resting on a wooden floor, illustrating brilliant and bizarre pet names shared by vets. I work at a vets, we had to do a call back for advice on a cat named Ballbag.

    pippabeemine , Michael Sum Report

    #23

    Cat being gently scratched under the chin, illustrating vets hearing brilliant and bizarre pet names to share. Not a vet, but if any of the ladies from our vet place were here, they'd probably tell the story of me bringing in my sister's cat to be spayed. And I had to look them in the eyes and tell them this tiny, buzzing calico girl was named "Batman."

    As the lady behind the counter put it, "We've had a couple other pets named Batman. None of them were girls, though."

    As to why her name was Batman, my sister, who was in her 30's at the time, just insisted repeatedly that "Batman is a cool name for a girl.".

    AndoraAnaheim , Yerlin Matu Report

    #24

    Australian Shepherd dog looking up indoors, illustrating brilliant and bizarre pet names shared by vets. I work at a doggie daycare. We have had a mini aussie named Crowbar, a cavalier named Chanel No. 5, and a schnoodle named Mr. Pickles. Also, one client with the last name Crowe got her dog from a shelter and kept the name they gave him, which is Jim.

    c_d26 , Elliott Rothman Report

    #25

    Rooster standing inside a store aisle among colorful merchandise illustrating brilliant and bizarre pet names shared by vets. My husband use to work at a Humane Society vet office. He was up for adoption, not in for vet care, but once a rooster came in named Cluck Norris. (This was in Reno, Nevada).

    FroggiJoy87 , Charlie Wollborg Report

    #26

    Iguana resting inside a terrarium, one of the bizarre pet names vets shared during their experiences with unusual animals. NAV, but in high school my friend had an iguana named mariguana.

    UtterDisbelief , v Report

    #27

    Tabby cat peeking out from under a blanket on a couch, illustrating brilliant and bizarre pet names shared by vets. Leonardo DiCatio; Zombie Apocalypse.

    JustaSmallTownPearl , Mikhail Vasilyev Report

    #28

    Black cat stretched out on a white radiator, illustrating bizarre pet names vets have heard and shared. My friend named her black cat Edgar Allan Purrr.

    possum-power , Neven Krcmarek Report

    #29

    Am a tech. Once had a olive yellow lab named Dawg at some point. Last week we had this really small yet chuncky chihuahua named Walnut who couldnt keep her tongue in her mouth. There was a dog I was instructed to not even go near as he's extremely aggressive and needs to be calm for his groom. His name is Hayden so I'm expecting some giant GSD or something. No. It was a small all brown, ancient cocker spaniel.

    anon Report

    #30

    My sister used to work at a doggy daycare, and there was a dog whose name was Dammit. "Come inside, Dammit!".

    Scarlet-Janefox Report

    #31

    Not a vet, but have friends with cat named battlestation.

    mfcrunchy Report

    #32

    Not a vet but my neighbour had a dog called deefer (d for)... The dog's name was literally 'deefer dog' (d for dog) .

    ArcadianAgent Report

    #33

    There's a pot belly pig living next door to me... I've called him Notorious P.I.G.

    gparedes7 Report

    #34

    I know a dog called Askit,
    So when people inquire about the dog's name, the owner says, "Askit".

    Wheres_that_to Report

    #35

    Funniest name I ever heard of (Not a vet) was "Serenity meow".

    The_Governor_02 Report

    #36

    Okay, not a vet, but my bf and I were walking through campus one night. We hear vicious barking nearby, followed by a stern, male voice saying "be quiet, Biscuit!"

    Just the juxtaposition of the downright feral growling and the fact that the dogs name was Biscuit had us in stitches.

    dannixxphantom Report

    #37

    My dog’s name is Bark Obama.

    atreddit13 Report

    #38

    Crazy cat lady here. The best pet names I’ve heard are Speed Bump for a tortoise and Schrodinger for a cat. I’m stealing that one.

    Birch2011 Report

    #39

    Friend of mine has an outdoor cat who hangs out on the driveway.

    Cat's name is Parkon.

    Dippy_Egg Report

    #40

    My nephew named his cat Farmer and his dog Pancake.

    spinner198 Report

    #41

    We have a regular customer who has named their cat, “ cat” but in binary code.

    edaff4 Report

    #42

    My friend named her cat Albus Purrrrrcival Wool-fric (he's SUPER fluffy) Brian Fluffledore. She calls him by his full name in all it's glory when he is naughty.

    notreallyamango Report

    #43

    Tiny 3month old baby kittrn that barely meowed named...Khal Drogo.

    drpotniatheron Report

    #44

    Veterinarian here.

    Upinsmoke ( a Persian cat)

    Car number nine ( another cat)

    A lady with 4 cats - Elvis , Bosom, Jesus and Barbara

    Dog called Sol ( our Sol = arsole)

    Bat man, a cat with facial markings like a mask

    The Kid Sampson = a bulldog

    The nurses name all wild crows Russell and seagulls, Steven


    Forgot about Bizzle Chips (bullmastif) and Gravel (my own dog) Gravel had a gritty childhood.

    broccolirulesmylife Report

    #45

    When I was 6 I named our dog Kitty.

    Questionsforlater Report

    #46

    My friend got a kitten for her son and he named it Shoe.

    AngryUnicorn479 Report

    #47

    A cow named Freaky Girl.

    RoryDeanWinning Report

    #48

    Not a vet, but my buddy has a cat named Lucipurr.

    Vader_Bomb Report

    #49

    Our cats are Maverick and Goose.

    P_Rigger Report

    #50

    Had a cat come in named Ghostface Killah once. He was all black with a white "mask" on his face so it fit pretty well.

    87Kessel Report

    #51

    My brother's cat was called Tiba. He didn't want a cat, it kind of moved in. He took it to the vet and, because it didn't have a name was marked "TBA" (To Be Announced).

    oddtee Report

    #52

    Another vet tech here, we did surgery recently on a 20ft anaconda named "Satan".

    JM_2016 Report

    #53

    I'm no Vet, but my wife and I adopted an adult cat who was originally named Sammy, but I wasn't satisfied with a pet that didn't have an 80s reference for a name so I tried for Mr. Roboto, I got vetoed on that so I went with Domo Hairy Gato instead.

    Side note: I'm no longer married, but still have Domo aka The Domonater, Lord Bishop Grand Admiral Marshal of the Noms.

    Lonestar1771 Report

    #54

    NAV but had a kitten named "fishbait" when I was a kid.

    that1whitedude Report

    #55

    Not a vet but my mom named her guinea pigs Scratch and Sniff. We also have a dog who was originally named MJ (As in Mary Jane, not Micheal Jackson. We had a dog named Spidie (which is a short form of Spiderman) at the time so it fit) but was nicknamed Noodle after getting a spaghetti noodle stuck to her face for half an hour. This is now what she responds to and therefore her name. Noodle's a good dog.
    Also, my goldfish was named Magikarp. This is the only one that was entirely my fault. The other ones were my parents' ideas.

    everlastingSnow Report

    #56

    Used to be a vet tech. There was a dog named Possum. Thought that was an odd name, until you walked up to the dog and it dropped to the ground and rolled over onto it's back. Most fitting name ever.

    dr-brennan Report

    #57

    I met a one eyed dog named Fetty Pup.

    i_paint_things Report

    #58

    My husband's parents had two cats named Watson and Crick. Now they just have Crick, who is a marshmellow of a cat.

    whiskey__throwaway Report

    #59

    DVM Student here.

    I've met:

    * A cat named Paperwork
    * A cat named Monkeyslap
    * A toy Schnauzer named Snackpack

    * And a Great Dane named "Left Boot"...

    His human was a 7 year old boy who yelled at me because I misread his name which was written "L. Boot" Which I assumed was a kid trying to write "El Boots".
    I was like "El Boots" is an adorable name, did you think of that?" He yelled at me and said, "NO, HE'S JUST ONE BOOT. LEFT BOOT."

    Also, my Leopard Gecko's name is Fitzlizard Darcy...

    Mcdickboat Report

    #60

    Not a vet, but work at a vet clinic (kennel worker). We had two dogs come in named "Peanut Butter" (male) and "Butter Cookie" (female). Both responded exclusively to "Butter."

    Another time, we had a mean pom named "Puppylove.".

    chernoushka Report

    #61

    My cats name growing up was Edward Scissor Paws.

    schuser Report

    #62

    I have a rescue husky who was abandoned at a petrol station in Cyprus. We named him Diesel.

    Trivius Report

    #63

    My parents rescued a staffordshire terrier and a pitbull mix. Staffie was named Bogart (Bogie for short) and my parents didn't change his name. My dad started calling him BigHead. Now he only responds to BigHead. His name is down as BigHead on vet and groomer records. People think my dad is being mean until they see this dog. He really does have a rather large head.

    anon Report

    #64

    Vet tech in training, we had a rabbit come through with a German name that translated to lunch meat I think lol.

    ThatGuySlay Report

    #65

    Sister has Nospurratu.

    Alvraen Report

