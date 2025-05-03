Concern Rises As New Side Effect Of Ozempic Comes To Light

Using Ozempic may leave a permanent smile on your face — in the most literal way possible.

That’s right, there’s a newly uncovered bizarre side effect of using the weight-loss dr–g, and it isn’t exactly a pleasant look or a cheap fix.

Dr. Michele Green, a New York-based cosmetic dermatologist gave a brief rundown to Daily Mail on what “Ozempic mouth” is, a phenomenon she’s seen in many of her clients, and if there are any ways to avoid or alter it.

Highlights Ozempic users may experience something called 'Ozempic mouth,' which causes facial volume loss, wrinkles, sagging skin, and an aged appearance around the mouth.

Dermal fillers can restore facial volume and smooth wrinkles but will cost $700 to $2,000 per syringe, making treatment expensive.

Ozempic may cause dry mouth and dental issues by reducing saliva flow, affecting oral health if changes in hormones and eating habits aren't managed.

“Many users of Ozempic who I know report noticeable volume loss in the face, which can result in the formation of fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, and jowls around the mouth,” she shared. “This volume loss can also worsen the appearance of existing fine lines, wrinkles, and skin laxity, contributing to a more aged smile and overall look.”

She also noted that the difference is much more noticeable for those who use higher doses of Ozempic, as their weight loss comes at a faster pace.

The dermatologist specifically pointed out a handful of women — Sharon Osbourne, Rebel Wilson, and Whoopi Goldberg — who have openly admitted to using the substance and have seen changes around their mouth area, with increased vertical wrinkles and drooping skin around the chin.

Shifting to male celebrities, she went on, “Actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein has also been open about taking Zepbound, another weight loss medication, which has led to increased sagging skin and jowls in the face after he lost a staggering 120lbs.”

The good news, for those worried, is that there is a way to fix it. The bad news, of course, comes down to the price.

Loose, sagging skin define the physical highlights of the “Ozempic mouth”

Dr. Green said she has met with a number of patients who have asked for dermal fillers around their mouth in hopes of restoring lost volume, where experts are able to pinch the visible fat that’s layered just underneath one’s skin.

She explained that fillers — which are gel-like substances that are injected beneath the skin to restore any lost volume, smooth lines, and enhance facial contours — can “restore volume to the face, smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and plump the skin to create a more youthful-looking appearance.”

Similar to the amount of people taking semaglutide, which is the active substance found in Ozempic, the number of women using fillers has seen unprecedented numbers in recent years, increasing threefold in the US over the past decade.

But these fillers do come at a costly number, as do most cosmetic surgeries, with figures ranging from $700 to $2,000 per syringe, all depending on the location and the provider.

Dr. Green has another solution for those worried about “Ozempic mouth,” suggesting Thermage, which is described as a non-invasive radiofrequency treatment that uses heat to tighten skin and improve its appearance — creating an overall more youthful look with the stimulation of collagen production.

One expert has suggested that fillers are able to make the appearance less striking, although this solution may not be affordable to many

“As the body’s collagen level increase, the skin becomes firmer and tighter,” she said. “However, it takes four to six months to see results from Thermage, after which the results can last approximately one and a half years.

“Patients on Ozempic should ideally undergo a Thermage procedure early in treatment or before treatment begins to prevent the development of loose, sagging skin on the face.”

The most glaring con? The 30-minute treatment is said to cost between $1,500 and $3,500.

As Dr. Green pointed out, there are definitely other ways to try to bypass the aging look of one’s mouth by “consulting with your doctor about adjusting your medication dosage to prioritize gradual weight loss rather than rapid weight loss.”

Dr. Sofina Ahmed, a top dentist at Viva Dental, told HELLO!, some patients of the substance are even starting to see a decline in dental health.

Many public figures have already started showing signs of “Ozempic mouth”

Symptoms such as a dryer mouth, tooth sensitivity to gum recession, and even early aging of one’s smile are among the physical signs of the dr–g as Dr. Ahmed noticed that many clients are so concentrated with their weight loss, they start to neglect how any changes in hormones, saliva flow, and decreased chewing activity can affect their oral health.

“Saliva plays an important role by flushing away food particles and neutralizing acids,” she said.

According to UC Davis Health, Ozempic was first approved in 2017 by the U.S. Food and Dr–g Administration (FDA) to use for adults with type 2 diabetes and is labeled as a weekly injection that can help lower blood sugar by helping the pancreas make more insulin.

It is not officially approved for weight loss, but many physicians have prescribed it for such as semaglutide has been given the green light.

A few people on social media suggested that perhaps Ozempic wasn’t the best way to lose weight

