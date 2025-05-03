Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Concern Rises As New Side Effect Of Ozempic Comes To Light
Woman with red hair and makeup showing signs of Ozempic mouth, a bizarre side effect of a weight-loss substance.
Health, News

Concern Rises As New Side Effect Of Ozempic Comes To Light

Using Ozempic may leave a permanent smile on your face — in the most literal way possible.

That’s right, there’s a newly uncovered bizarre side effect of using the weight-loss dr–g, and it isn’t exactly a pleasant look or a cheap fix. 

Dr. Michele Green, a New York-based cosmetic dermatologist gave a brief rundown to Daily Mail on what “Ozempic mouth” is, a phenomenon she’s seen in many of her clients, and if there are any ways to avoid or alter it.

Highlights
  • Ozempic users may experience something called 'Ozempic mouth,' which causes facial volume loss, wrinkles, sagging skin, and an aged appearance around the mouth.
  • Dermal fillers can restore facial volume and smooth wrinkles but will cost $700 to $2,000 per syringe, making treatment expensive.
  • Ozempic may cause dry mouth and dental issues by reducing saliva flow, affecting oral health if changes in hormones and eating habits aren't managed.
    The “Ozempic mouth” is the newest side effect that comes with using the substance

    Hand holding an Ozempic injection pen with medical supplies on a blue surface highlighting weight-loss side effects.

    Image credits: Watkins Metabolic Clinic

    “Many users of Ozempic who I know report noticeable volume loss in the face, which can result in the formation of fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, and jowls around the mouth,” she shared. “This volume loss can also worsen the appearance of existing fine lines, wrinkles, and skin laxity, contributing to a more aged smile and overall look.”

    She also noted that the difference is much more noticeable for those who use higher doses of Ozempic, as their weight loss comes at a faster pace.

    The dermatologist specifically pointed out a handful of women — Sharon Osbourne, Rebel Wilson, and Whoopi Goldberg — who have openly admitted to using the substance and have seen changes around their mouth area, with increased vertical wrinkles and drooping skin around the chin.

    Close-up of a person showing loose jeans around the waist, highlighting weight loss related to Ozempic mouth side effect.

    Image credits: Friends Stock/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Shifting to male celebrities, she went on, “Actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein has also been open about taking Zepbound, another weight loss medication, which has led to increased sagging skin and jowls in the face after he lost a staggering 120lbs.” 

    The good news, for those worried, is that there is a way to fix it. The bad news, of course, comes down to the price.

    Loose, sagging skin define the physical highlights of the “Ozempic mouth”

    Close-up of smiling woman pointing to her teeth, illustrating the concept of Ozempic mouth side effect from weight-loss substance.

    Image credits: Prostock-studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Dr. Green said she has met with a number of patients who have asked for dermal fillers around their mouth in hopes of restoring lost volume, where experts are able to pinch the visible fat that’s layered just underneath one’s skin.

    She explained that fillers — which are gel-like substances that are injected beneath the skin to restore any lost volume, smooth lines, and enhance facial contours — can “restore volume to the face, smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and plump the skin to create a more youthful-looking appearance.”

    Similar to the amount of people taking semaglutide, which is the active substance found in Ozempic, the number of women using fillers has seen unprecedented numbers in recent years, increasing threefold in the US over the past decade.

    Woman with red hair and exaggerated lips, illustrating the bizarre side effect known as Ozempic mouth from weight-loss substance.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

    Woman with red hair in a purple jacket, smiling softly, illustrating concerns about Ozempic mouth side effect.

    Image credits: Ferdaus Shamim/Getty Images

    But these fillers do come at a costly number, as do most cosmetic surgeries, with figures ranging from $700 to $2,000 per syringe, all depending on the location and the provider.

    Dr. Green has another solution for those worried about “Ozempic mouth,” suggesting Thermage, which is described as a non-invasive radiofrequency treatment that uses heat to tighten skin and improve its appearance — creating an overall more youthful look with the stimulation of collagen production.

    One expert has suggested that fillers are able to make the appearance less striking, although this solution may not be affordable to many

    Woman with glasses and braided hair wearing a patterned blue shawl, representing discussions about Ozempic mouth side effects.

    Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

    “As the body’s collagen level increase, the skin becomes firmer and tighter,” she said. “However, it takes four to six months to see results from Thermage, after which the results can last approximately one and a half years.

    “Patients on Ozempic should ideally undergo a Thermage procedure early in treatment or before treatment begins to prevent the development of loose, sagging skin on the face.”

    The most glaring con? The 30-minute treatment is said to cost between $1,500 and $3,500.

    Middle-aged woman wearing glasses and dark clothing, sitting thoughtfully in a dimly lit room, discussing Ozempic mouth side effects.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    As Dr. Green pointed out, there are definitely other ways to try to bypass the aging look of one’s mouth by “consulting with your doctor about adjusting your medication dosage to prioritize gradual weight loss rather than rapid weight loss.” 

    Dr. Sofina Ahmed, a top dentist at Viva Dental, told HELLO!, some patients of the substance are even starting to see a decline in dental health.

    Many public figures have already started showing signs of “Ozempic mouth”

    Blonde woman smiling at an event, illustrating concerns related to the bizarre side effect known as Ozempic mouth.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

    Woman in green Adidas jacket smiling during a talk show, discussing the bizarre side effects of Ozempic mouth.

    Image credits: Conan

    Symptoms such as a dryer mouth, tooth sensitivity to gum recession, and even early aging of one’s smile are among the physical signs of the dr–g as Dr. Ahmed noticed that many clients are so concentrated with their weight loss, they start to neglect how any changes in hormones, saliva flow, and decreased chewing activity can affect their oral health.

    “Saliva plays an important role by flushing away food particles and neutralizing acids,” she said. 

    Person injecting themselves in the abdomen with a blue pen device related to Ozempic mouth weight-loss side effect concerns.

    Image credits: myskin/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    According to UC Davis Health, Ozempic was first approved in 2017 by the U.S. Food and Dr–g Administration (FDA) to use for adults with type 2 diabetes and is labeled as a weekly injection that can help lower blood sugar by helping the pancreas make more insulin.

    It is not officially approved for weight loss, but many physicians have prescribed it for such as semaglutide has been given the green light.

    A few people on social media suggested that perhaps Ozempic wasn’t the best way to lose weight

    Screenshot of social media comment about a generation of pirates, referencing the bizarre Ozempic mouth side effect.

    Comment discussing dentist noticing changes in gums related to the bizarre side effect called Ozempic Mouth from weight-loss substance.

    Person commenting on social media expressing concern about Ozempic mouth as weight-loss substance side effect.

    Commenter discussing misuse of Ozempic for weight loss instead of its intended diabetes treatment, highlighting concerns about Ozempic mouth.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Ozempic mouth side effect linked to weight-loss substances.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the side effects of the weight-loss drug Ozempic mouth.

    Comment on social media post expressing concern about unnecessary drug use related to Ozempic mouth side effect of weight-loss substance.

    Comment by Jennifer Stevens warning about the need for medical supervision while using weight-loss medication Ozempic.

    User comment criticizing use of Ozempic for weight loss, mentioning possible side effects including Ozempic mouth.

    Comment discussing weight loss and eating habits in a conversation about the Ozempic mouth side effect.

    Text message screenshot showing a conversation mentioning the bizarre side effect called Ozempic Mouth related to weight-loss substance.

    Comment from Jackie Rosen saying I'll stay fat thanks in a social media post about Ozempic mouth side effect.

    Comment by Patricia Boland Caldara expressing that the thoughts about Ozempic mouth side effect are absolutely disgusting.

    Comment on social media post about Ozempic mouth side effect, reading all out for a quick fix.

    Comment discussing emotional eating and food scarcity, related to the bizarre side effect Ozempic mouth of weight-loss substance.

    Comment on social media post stating issues with Ozempic, highlighting concerns about the drug and its weight-loss side effects.

    Comment from Cindy Mooney explaining that the issue is related to rapid weight loss, not a side effect of Ozempic mouth.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing side effects related to Ozempic mouth and weight-loss substances.

    User comment discussing personal experience with weight loss and symptoms similar to Ozempic mouth side effect.

    Facebook comment by Jamie Leigh Harris describing changes in appearance after significant weight loss, mentioning Ozempic mouth side effect.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    cathyroberts avatar
    Wanda Queen
    Wanda Queen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it ozempic or is it just that people skin and features look different after significant weight loss? Especially where there was plastic surgery involved pre-weight loss.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    wsmith avatar
    W Smith
    W Smith
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is 100% filler. Not only does this woman admit to filler, she does it for God & everyone to see on television....come TF one BoredPanda...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
