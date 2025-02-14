Side-By-Side Photos Of 22 Celebrities’ Weight Loss That Have Fans Screaming “Ozempic”
The weight of being a Hollywood star can take a toll on a person’s weight.
In an industry obsessed with physical appearance, a few extra pounds on the hip or a suddenly pronounced jawline instantly becomes the subject of a headline. Ozempic has only been fuel for more and more of those conversations.
A number of celebrities have recently shared their experiences with taking Ozempic injections—or other GLP-1 medication such as Mounjaro or Wegovy—normally prescribed to maintain healthy blood sugar levels but now infamous for its weight loss effects.
Here are some stars who have admitted to taking the medication for weight loss and others who have vehemently denied taking it.
Christina Aguilera
The internet called Christina Aguilera a “genie on Ozempic,” claiming her appearance changed dramatically in recent years.
The singer, who has faced constant speculation about using Ozempic, has never directly addressed using any kind of GLP-1 medication. But she slammed the constant obsession over her weight as it changed over her decades-long career.
“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” she told Glamour last August.
After her body started to “fill out,” people found it “unacceptable” that she was getting “thicker.”
“Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager,’” she told the outlet.
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne has denied ever using Ozempic in her life, but that hasn’t stopped rumors claiming she has used it for weight loss in recent months.
"I just have to clarify: I've never taken Ozempic. I don't know what Ozempic does to you other than what I saw it do to my mom," she told People last May.
She nevertheless called it a “miracle” substance when in the right hands, saying: “If you need to lose some weight, who cares how you do it, as long as you're doing it in a healthy way.”
The daughter of A-list parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne said she has taken different “peptides” and “vitamins” and has her own weight loss journey.
Kelly has previously said she lost 85 pounds after gastric bypass surgery in 2020 and also lost weight after becoming a mother to her son, Sidney, in 2022.
Scott Disick
Boxes of Mounjaro, which is known for its weight loss effects, were found stacked in Scott Disick’s fridge on a past episode of The Kardashians.
Fans expressed concern over the past year after he looked noticeably thin and wondered whether it was because of some kind of GLP-1 medication.
A source later claimed that he gave up on weight loss medication because of his teenage son forcing him to take “accountability.”
“Mason was the main reason” Scott gave up on Mounjaro, the source told the Daily Mail.
“Having Mason move in with him full-time has been a complete game changer,” the source added.
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson’s dramatic weight loss has been the subject of immense speculation.
The singer spoke about losing “a lot” of weight during a conversation with Whoopi Goldberg on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Whoopi, who has said she takes Mounjaro, spoke to Kelly about “that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help.”
In response, the American Idol alum said she lost a significant amount of weight with the help of a medication, but she did not specify the details of her prescription.
“Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic. It’s not,” she said.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande’s “skeletal” appearance has triggered health concerns among fans over the last year.
Many even questioned whether she was relying on the weight loss jabs for her slim, slender appearance. Her recent appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet was no exception to the guesswork about her appearance.
The Side to Side singer recently grew emotional when asked how she “copes” with the constant criticism about her appearance and beauty standards.
“I’ve been kind of doing this in front of the public,” she told a French journalist in December.
Describing herself as “a specimen in a petri dish” since the age of “16 or 17,” she said: “I have heard it all.”
Katy Perry
Rumors about Katy Perry using Ozempic have been rampant in recent months.
“She’s definitely taking Ozempic!” a social media user claimed after her appearance at iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball in December.
Another agreed saying, “She is on Ozempic; you can not deny the Ozempic face.”
In the same month, she addressed her biceps, which were “going around the internet,” and said she actually hates working out.
“I love to dance, swim, and do things that don’t feel like working out,” she said.
The Fireworks singer herself poked fun at Ozempic rumors during her 40th birthday bash last October.
To her friends who joined her for the birthday celebration, she gave out goodie bags that included an empty mini-syringe emblazoned with the word OzempiKP.
Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne has not only admitted to taking Ozempic but also said she “went too far” with the medication.
The 72-year-old said it’s “not a sin” to use it and said she lost “three stone [42 pounds] in four months,” which she described as “too much.”
“I don’t know what it’s done to my metabolism, but I just can’t seem to put any [weight] on because I think I went too far,” she said in a podcast with Howie Mandel last year.
Last September, she said she weighed just seven stone and couldn’t put on weight.
“I’m through with the weight loss and all that cosmetic stuff,” she told The Guardian.
Oprah
After years of being “exploited” by the tabloids for her weight, Oprah said she turned to an Ozempic-like medication to trim her waistline.
The talk show host, 71, hasn’t specified the brand of the GLP-1 medication she used but said it helped her almost hit her goal weight of 160 pounds (72 kg).
“Every week [I was] exploited by the tabloids; anytime any comedian wanted to make fun or make a joke about it, they would make a joke about it,” she said on her podcast last month.
“And I accepted it because I thought I deserved it,” she added.
Oprah previously said she didn’t want to take medication for weight loss because she felt it was “the easy way out.” But eventually, she released her “own shame about it” and consulted her doctor, who prescribed a weight loss medication.
“I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yo-ing,” she told People in 2023.
Lizzo
Netizens have been relentless with their claims about Lizzo using Ozempic to aid her weight loss journey.
The Grammy winner addressed the rumor mill in an Instagram post in 2024.
“When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” read the text on a video clip included in the Instagram carousel.
“It’s like a reward,” she mouthed along with the clip’s audio.
Lizzo was roasted in an episode of South Park, which created a fictitious drug called “Lizzo” and branded it as a cheaper alternative to Ozempic.
“FDA-approved Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight, and it costs 90% less than Ozempic,” a voice-over said in the show.
The About Damn Time singer savagely clapped back at the long-running animated series with her Halloween costume last year.
She dressed herself up as an FDA-approved “diet suppressor” and shared a “LizzOzempic dump” of pictures for the occasion.
Bhad Bhabie
The nonstop claims about Bhad Bhabie using Ozempic forced the rapper to announce that it was her cancer treatment and not GLP-1 medication that led to her weight loss.
She responded to constant criticism about her appearance in an Instagram story in November and pleaded with readers to “stop” spreading “the worst narratives.”
“Sorry, my cancer medication made me lose weight. I’m slowly gaining it back,” she wrote.
“So please stop spreading the worst narratives,” added the reality star.
Jessica Simpson
Fans constantly point fingers at Jessica Simpson for apparently being too skinny and taking Ozempic.
The pop singer denied using GLP-1 medication while addressing the claims during a 2023 interview with Bustle.
“Oh, Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic],” she said. “It’s willpower.”
“I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier,” she continued. “Or, they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”
The mother-of-three, who stopped drinking in 2017, said it “hurts” to see the negative comments but said she won’t let it “derail” her.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner said she was down to her pre-pregnancy weight during a September interview with British Vogue.
The mother-of-two addressed how people didn’t show her “enough empathy” after giving birth, and she expressed annoyance over people claiming she was taking Ozempic.
“I’m back at the weight I was before I had my daughter and son, and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum,” she said in response to the Ozempic rumors.
“I’m like: ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?’” she added.
Barbie Ferreira
Barbie Ferreira looked unrecognizable to fans when she flaunted her weight loss transformation in a mirror selfie a few months back.
The photo led to claims about Ozempic, with one comment saying: “Ozempic got a chokehold on the entire industry.”
Another said, “Ozempic is one hell of a drug! Barbie Ferreira is literally unrecognizable!”
A source close to the actress claimed she slimmed down to “revitalize her career” because opportunities have been “drying up” after her time on Euphoria.
Barbie “knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity,” the insider told the Daily Mail.
Robbie Williams
“It’s like a Christmas miracle.”
That’s what Robbie Williams, 50, said about taking “something like Ozempic” during an interview with The Times.
He said in the 2023 interview that he shed over 25 pounds with the medication. However, he joked last year about losing his A-se because of it.
“Due to Ozempic [I] lost my A-se,” he said on Graham Norton’s New Year’s Eve Show on December 31.
“It was a generous rump; now it just looks like the place where you put a credit card,” the Take That alum quipped.
Boy George
On the heels of a “painful” tummy tuck, Boy George gave Ozempic a shot to keep up with his new slim figure, the singer said in his new memoir, Karma.
He wrote that he struggled with his weight for most of his life, and being scrutinized by the media and public eye only added to his problems.
“I love food, and I can’t control my appetite,” penned the Culture Club frontman before noting that he has finally gotten “it under control.”
He also admitted to taking “the wonder drug” Mounjaro in the book.
“I’m on Mounjaro. Isn’t everyone?” he wrote. “Trust me, anyone who was fat last year and is now skinny is on the wonder drug.”
Heather Gay
Heather Gay said she weighed 20 pounds less after taking Ozempic. But she spoke about the medication with a bittersweet (more bitter than sweet) tone.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star said she was “shamed for being overweight” and then “shamed for being on medication.”
“So, you can’t win,” she told E! News.
The Bravo star said Ozempic didn’t do much for her confidence and called herself “braver” in her pre-Ozempic era.
“That girl was braver and stronger and had more confidence being overweight than I did after taking medication,” she told ABC News.
John Goodman
John Goodman’s dramatic weight loss transformation raised questions about how he managed to do so.
The onscreen star said he was his heaviest in 2011, weighing 400 lbs, but he managed to shed 200 lbs. However, it took him several years to get there.
“I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise,” he told ABC in 2017. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore.”
The Emmy winner revealed he cut out alcohol, began following a Mediterranean-style diet, and took at least 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day for his gradual 200-lb weight loss.
Jesse Plemons
Jesse Plemons’ weight loss journey began roughly around the same time the Ozempic fad took over showbiz. But the actor said the secret to his weight loss wasn’t GLP-1 medication; it was intermittent fasting.
“It’s really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic,” he told the Los Angeles Times last year.
“It doesn’t matter, everyone’s going to think I took Ozempic anyways,” he added.
The Civil War star said he heard about intermittent fasting from several people.
“I just gave it a shot and [was] surprised at how quickly it was effective,” he added.
Post Malone
Post Malone, another celebrity speculated to have taken Ozempic, said in 2023 that he lost 55 lbs.
After dropping from 240 lbs. to 185 lbs., he didn’t give any credit to GLP-1 medication for his weight loss.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss … I guess dad life kicked in, and I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel,” he said in an Instagram post the same year.
He also denied taking Ozempic an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
“No, sir. I’m not on Ozempic,” he said.
Elle King
Elle King, who said her father, Rob Schneider, sent her to a “fat camp” when she was a kid, has spoken about her weight loss in the past and credited it to natural ways such as exercising and eating right.
“I can’t believe that I even have to say this, but no, I am not on any weight loss medication,” she said in an Instagram post in 2023.
In the same post, she said that after falling into a very deep depression during her pregnancy and after postpartum depression, she began working out and changing her lifestyle.
“I’ve been tiny, I’ve been huge, BUT RIGHT NOW I’M HEALTHY,” she said at the time.
Serena Williams
The internet was screaming "Ozempic" when Serena Williams flaunted her recent postpartum weight loss journey.
“Somehow, now that she’s retired, she looks more in shape than she did when she played. Can somebody say Ozempic?” read a comment on her social media post from December, which captured her lounging on a private jet.
Fans interjected and said at the time, “This is ridiculous. It’s called working out. Maybe try it. You literally see her running all the time.”
Last year, the tennis icon said she lost 10 pounds after she stopped breastfeeding.
“As a mom, I’m actually way more active than what I was during tennis,” she told TODAY.
“Obviously, [with] tennis, I was playing Wimbledons and stuff,” she added. “But, as a mom, I’m gone all day.”
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer said goodbye to 30 lbs by using Ozempic.
She began taking the GLP-1 medication about three years ago and initially saw positive effects.
However, she later had a “horrible experience,” possibly due to “this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea,” she said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show last month.
“I was like bedridden. I was like, vomiting—and then you have no energy,” she shared. “But other people take it, and they’re all good. So, God bless them.”
