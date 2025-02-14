ADVERTISEMENT

The weight of being a Hollywood star can take a toll on a person’s weight.

In an industry obsessed with physical appearance, a few extra pounds on the hip or a suddenly pronounced jawline instantly becomes the subject of a headline. Ozempic has only been fuel for more and more of those conversations.

A number of celebrities have recently shared their experiences with taking Ozempic injections—or other GLP-1 medication such as Mounjaro or Wegovy—normally prescribed to maintain healthy blood sugar levels but now infamous for its weight loss effects.

Here are some stars who have admitted to taking the medication for weight loss and others who have vehemently denied taking it.