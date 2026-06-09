Steven Spielberg’s New UFO Blockbuster Triggers A Massive Religious Meltdown Amid Divisive Early Reactions

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Steven Spielberg has sparked massive online outrage after suggesting his upcoming film could shake the foundations of faith and challenge long-held Christian beliefs.

Set to hit theaters this Friday, Disclosure Day follows a whistleblower racing to expose classified evidence of extraterrestrial life, triggering global chaos and forcing humanity to confront a strange new reality.

Highlights Steven Spielberg says his new movie could challenge long-held religious beliefs.

Christians clash online over the faith-focused themes of Spielberg’s UFO blockbuster.

Early reactions to Disclosure Day split viewers despite a strong critical reception.

The filmmaker’s statement was met with polarizing reactions on social media as early reviews of the UFO film began to pour in. Here’s what Spielberg had to say about his new film that is causing a stir online.

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Steven Spielberg makes bold claim ahead of new UFO film’s release

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Steven Spielberg appeared on CBS News to promote his upcoming film Disclosure Day, which revolves around exposing the government’s cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets. The director suggested that the film could shake the foundations of faith.

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Despite the movie’s fictional narrative, Spielberg argued that confirmation of intelligent life beyond Earth could affect religious faith. The Oscar-winning director opined that such proof would force many believers to confront difficult questions about their religion.

Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“The movie also takes the position of the church. ‘What does this do to the fundamental beliefs that many of us have? Is God our God only on this planet?” he asked.

Spielberg stated that the existence of extraterrestrial life could lead believers to reexamine God’s role beyond our planet and within the wider universe.

“Is God a god for every system where there’s civilization and intelligent life, and even developing life?” he added.

Spielberg’s comments were met with backlash from Christians online

Image credits: Universal Pictures

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Spielberg’s claim about the perceived impact of his film on religious beliefs caused a stir online. On X, many Christians opposed the idea that a fictional story could force them to reevaluate their faith in God and in the church.

“Why would a movie about aliens make anyone question their faith? It’s a movie,” one user wrote.

A second person said, “If a science fiction movie makes you question your faith, then your faith is questionable.”

“It most certainly will NOT!” a third person bluntly added.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

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Despite the outrage over Spielberg allegedly targeting the religious sentiments of Christians, some users defended the director online.

One X user who claimed to have seen the film early argued that Spielberg’s remarks were being misinterpreted.

“When Spielberg says confirming UFOs would mess up a lot of people, he’s pointing to one of the film’s central themes: how civilization would absorb the shock,” they said.

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The user explained that the narrative also wrestles with the theological stakes and is not in any way hostile toward Christians.

Disclourse Day’sRotten Tomatoes score revealed as early verdict arrives

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Ahead of the film’s release, early reactions began dropping online on Tuesday, with many viewers who saw it in advance sharing mixed reactions. While some fans called it a “letdown,” others described it as a return to form for the director.

“There are imperfections along the way, but the complete picture is something truly magical,” one X user said.

Another shared, “It’s an excellent return to the Big Idea Blockbuster by Spielberg, who can still craft a thrilling action sequence like no other.”

Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

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“Some hits & some misses for me. Ufology might have mixed opinions about many of the themes explored in the film,” a third person wrote.

The film currently holds an 89% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, slightly below the 92% earned by Spielberg’s previous feature, The Fabelmans. Starring Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor, it is projected to earn $40–50 million during its opening weekend.

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Disclosure Day will be theatrically released on June 12, 2026.