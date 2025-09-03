Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Emily Blunt's Braless Look In Venice Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors
Emily Blunt posing at a Venice event with natural makeup and wavy hair, sparking plastic surgery rumors.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Emily Blunt’s Braless Look In Venice Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

Marina Urman
Entertainment News Writer
Emily Blunt turned heads on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a baby blue Schiaparelli gown. However, instead of focusing on the designer dress, many people commented on the star’s allegedly enhanced appearance, speculating it was the result of a visit to a plastic surgeon.

The British actress attended the photocall for her upcoming film The Smashing Machine, in which she stars alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In the sports drama, she portrays Dawn Staples, the wife of MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

Highlights
  • Emily Blunt stunned in a baby blue Schiaparelli dress at Venice Film Festival.
  • Fans debated Emily's look, with many suspecting heavy fillers or plastic surgery.
  • It comes after Emily said Hollywood actors are "suffocated" by plastic surgery and trying to look perfect.

Following its premiere on Monday (September 1), the biopic received a 15-minute standing ovation and earned a nomination for the Golden Lion, the highest honor awarded at the festival.

To present the film, Emily opted for a twisted dress from Schiaparelli’s Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection, featuring a scoop neckline and eye-catching gold and blue accents on the straps.

She completed the look with gold heels and matching earrings.

RELATED:

    Emily Blunt made a fashion statement that generated buzz at the Venice International Film Festival
    Emily Blunt posing in a shimmering dress with a braless look, sparking plastic surgery rumors at an event.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty

    Photos of the 42-year-old star at the event quickly went viral, sparking a wide range of comments about her appearance.

    “Am I tripping or does she look different? Not in a bad way. Just different,” one user noted.

    “Fillers, Botox and melons,” another person replied. “Those girls weren’t that big before.”

    “Love Emily and this colour is gorgeous but why do all the Hollywood women have these strange overfilled upper cheeks. It looks so odd,” someone else said.

    Emily Blunt close-up portrait with natural makeup and loose hair, linked to plastic surgery rumors in Venice appearance.

    Image credits: The Girl on the Train/Universal Pictures

    “Literally the first thing I thought was ‘She needs to stop with the fillers’ and I am pro-fillers and Botox. Whoever is doing her face is way too heavy-handed,” agreed a separate user.

    The British actress went braless in a baby blue Schiaparelli gown with gold accents

    Emily Blunt wearing a light blue dress with gold accents, attending an event amid plastic surgery rumors in Venice.

    Image credits: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty

    “She looks beautiful,” another comment read, while another added, “Who really wants to wear a bra under a dress anyways let’s be real.”

    “John is one lucky dude,” a separate fan said.

    Emily married The Office actor John Krasinski in 2010. The couple shares two daughters named Hazel and Violet.

    Emily Blunt in a light blue dress with a braless look at Venice Film Festival sparking plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty

    Speaking with Woman & Home in 2019, the London-born actress said she embraced “imperfection” in her life and didn’t understand Hollywood’s obsession with plastic surgery.

    “I appreciate that every line on someone’s face bears a story, and is the result of experience,” Emily shared.

    “In Hollywood, people are suffocated by plastic surgery, but striving for an impassive perfection isn’t something I ever found beautiful or have tried to achieve myself.

    “I believe in taking care of your skin and your general health, but women who spend too much time trying to look perfect lose some of the magic about them.”

    When it comes to makeup, she follows the “less is more” motto and says she avoids many faux pas by seeking professional advice from makeup artists.

    The mom of two takes good care of her skin, telling the magazine that her routine includes cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer, and last but not least, sunscreen, an essential for life in sunny Los Angeles.

    She also makes sure to remove her makeup every night before bed, then cleanses, tones, and moisturizes her face again, a nighttime routine that her mother instilled in her.

    Emily is married to actor John Krasinski, with whom she shares two daughters

    Emily Blunt close-up with a man, smiling at the camera indoors, sparking plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: johnkrasinski

    Man with beard waving hand next to smiling woman in colorful dress, related to Emily Blunt braless look plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: johnkrasinski

    Emily works out four days a week with her personal trainer, mixing up her routine with activities like canyon hikes, free weights, sprinting, running, and Bikram yoga.

    The star said she drinks a lot of green vegetable juices and green tea and takes several supplements—hyaluronic acid, vitamin C products, and vitamin B. The supplements changed her skin “from the inside out,” she shared, making it more resilient to sun damage and congestion from heavy makeup.

    Analyzing the new photos, netizens claimed the star had altered her appearance with facial fillers or plastic surgery

    Emily Blunt with red hair and smoky eye makeup, wearing a black studded outfit indoors.

    Image credits: The Devil Wears Prada/Disney+

    In addition to The Smashing Machine, which is scheduled for release on October 3, the Oscar-nominated star is set to reprise her role as Emily Charlton in the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

    She will also star opposite Josh O’Connor in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming sci-fi film, the title of which has not yet been revealed.

    A longtime admirer of Spielberg, the Oppenheimer actress said she was “awestruck” when she received the call confirming the good news.  “I was trying not to dork out and just talk to him about endless scenes from Jaws that I’ve been obsessed with for years. He’s really magical. I’m very happy,” she told Deadline about her first meeting with the director.

    Emily Blunt in a sleeveless top with braided hair, sparking plastic surgery rumors with her natural look.

    Image credits: Sunshine Cleaning/Plex

    Emily revealed that she embraces the feeling of uncertainty when it comes to her projects and prefers films that challenge her and push her outside her comfort zone.

    “I don’t want to have all the answers if I read a script. I want it to be a complicated reaction,” she explained.

    “Since becoming a mummy and since becoming, I guess, more well known (…) I’ve learnt that it’s okay to be scared all the time, when you’re approaching something new. It’s good for me to put my feet to the fire. I don’t want to be straight-jacketed. I don’t want to be safe.”

    The sci-fi film, set to premiere in June 2026, also stars Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell.

    People complimented the 42-year-old star’s “phenomenal” look

    Emily Blunt’s braless look at Venice event sparks rumors about potential plastic surgery changes.

    Image credits: shirokitsunegf

    Emily Blunt’s braless look in Venice wearing a white blouse and skirt, sparking plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: TheBarrenMind

    Emily Blunt’s braless look in Venice captured on camera amid plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: EadrictheWild

    Emily Blunt’s braless look in Venice, wearing a stylish outfit, sparking plastic surgery rumors online.

    Image credits: Trixxxy19

    Emily Blunt in a casual outfit at Venice event, showcasing a braless look sparking plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: Scope360Journal

    Tweet by a user commenting on Emily Blunt’s braless look in Venice sparking plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: quimmyshruggs

    Emily Blunt in Venice wearing a braless outfit, sparking plastic surgery rumors in a candid outdoor photo.

    Image credits: naruto9tail

    Emily Blunt wearing a braless outfit in Venice, fueling rumors about plastic surgery.

    Image credits: Dalkent13

    Diega Luna replying to a tweet about wearing a bra under a dress, sparking discussion on comfort and fashion choices.

    Image credits: Diega_Luna

    Emily Blunt in a braless outfit at Venice event, sparking plastic surgery rumors among fans and media.

    Image credits: iamtierro

    Social media reaction to Emily Blunt’s braless look in Venice fueling plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: taku0x

    Emily Blunt wearing a braless outfit in Venice, sparking plastic surgery rumors during a public appearance.

    Image credits: sarahloonn

    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Came for her lack of a bra, stayed for the meanness of trying to pick apart how a woman looks. BP, you're pulling me down with you.

    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Came for her lack of a bra, stayed for the meanness of trying to pick apart how a woman looks. BP, you're pulling me down with you.

