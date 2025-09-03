Emily Blunt’s Braless Look In Venice Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Emily Blunt turned heads on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a baby blue Schiaparelli gown. However, instead of focusing on the designer dress, many people commented on the star’s allegedly enhanced appearance, speculating it was the result of a visit to a plastic surgeon.

The British actress attended the photocall for her upcoming film The Smashing Machine, in which she stars alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In the sports drama, she portrays Dawn Staples, the wife of MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

Following its premiere on Monday (September 1), the biopic received a 15-minute standing ovation and earned a nomination for the Golden Lion, the highest honor awarded at the festival.

To present the film, Emily opted for a twisted dress from Schiaparelli’s Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection, featuring a scoop neckline and eye-catching gold and blue accents on the straps.

She completed the look with gold heels and matching earrings.

Share icon Emily Blunt made a fashion statement that generated buzz at the Venice International Film Festival



Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Photos of the 42-year-old star at the event quickly went viral, sparking a wide range of comments about her appearance.

“Am I tripping or does she look different? Not in a bad way. Just different,” one user noted.

“Fillers, Botox and melons,” another person replied. “Those girls weren’t that big before.”

“Love Emily and this colour is gorgeous but why do all the Hollywood women have these strange overfilled upper cheeks. It looks so odd,” someone else said.

Share icon

Image credits: The Girl on the Train/Universal Pictures

“Literally the first thing I thought was ‘She needs to stop with the fillers’ and I am pro-fillers and Botox. Whoever is doing her face is way too heavy-handed,” agreed a separate user.

The British actress went braless in a baby blue Schiaparelli gown with gold accents

Share icon

Image credits: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty

“She looks beautiful,” another comment read, while another added, “Who really wants to wear a bra under a dress anyways let’s be real.”

“John is one lucky dude,” a separate fan said.

Emily married The Office actor John Krasinski in 2010. The couple shares two daughters named Hazel and Violet.

Share icon

Image credits: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty

Speaking with Woman & Home in 2019, the London-born actress said she embraced “imperfection” in her life and didn’t understand Hollywood’s obsession with plastic surgery.

“I appreciate that every line on someone’s face bears a story, and is the result of experience,” Emily shared.

“In Hollywood, people are suffocated by plastic surgery, but striving for an impassive perfection isn’t something I ever found beautiful or have tried to achieve myself.

“I believe in taking care of your skin and your general health, but women who spend too much time trying to look perfect lose some of the magic about them.”

Emily Blunt at the Venice Film Festival. 📷 pic.twitter.com/eLn9x5s38d — 💪🎭..Rai ji..💪🎭 (@Vinod_r108) September 3, 2025



When it comes to makeup, she follows the “less is more” motto and says she avoids many faux pas by seeking professional advice from makeup artists.

The mom of two takes good care of her skin, telling the magazine that her routine includes cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer, and last but not least, sunscreen, an essential for life in sunny Los Angeles.

She also makes sure to remove her makeup every night before bed, then cleanses, tones, and moisturizes her face again, a nighttime routine that her mother instilled in her.

Emily is married to actor John Krasinski, with whom she shares two daughters

Share icon

Image credits: johnkrasinski

Share icon

Image credits: johnkrasinski

Emily works out four days a week with her personal trainer, mixing up her routine with activities like canyon hikes, free weights, sprinting, running, and Bikram yoga.

The star said she drinks a lot of green vegetable juices and green tea and takes several supplements—hyaluronic acid, vitamin C products, and vitamin B. The supplements changed her skin “from the inside out,” she shared, making it more resilient to sun damage and congestion from heavy makeup.

Analyzing the new photos, netizens claimed the star had altered her appearance with facial fillers or plastic surgery

Share icon

Image credits: The Devil Wears Prada/Disney+

In addition to The Smashing Machine, which is scheduled for release on October 3, the Oscar-nominated star is set to reprise her role as Emily Charlton in the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

She will also star opposite Josh O’Connor in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming sci-fi film, the title of which has not yet been revealed.

A longtime admirer of Spielberg, the Oppenheimer actress said she was “awestruck” when she received the call confirming the good news. “I was trying not to dork out and just talk to him about endless scenes from Jaws that I’ve been obsessed with for years. He’s really magical. I’m very happy,” she told Deadline about her first meeting with the director.

Share icon

Image credits: Sunshine Cleaning/Plex

Emily revealed that she embraces the feeling of uncertainty when it comes to her projects and prefers films that challenge her and push her outside her comfort zone.

“I don’t want to have all the answers if I read a script. I want it to be a complicated reaction,” she explained.

“Since becoming a mummy and since becoming, I guess, more well known (…) I’ve learnt that it’s okay to be scared all the time, when you’re approaching something new. It’s good for me to put my feet to the fire. I don’t want to be straight-jacketed. I don’t want to be safe.”

The sci-fi film, set to premiere in June 2026, also stars Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell.

People complimented the 42-year-old star’s “phenomenal” look

Share icon

Image credits: shirokitsunegf

Share icon

Image credits: TheBarrenMind

Share icon

Image credits: EadrictheWild

Share icon

Image credits: Trixxxy19

Share icon

Image credits: Scope360Journal

Share icon

Image credits: quimmyshruggs

Share icon

Image credits: naruto9tail

Share icon

Image credits: Dalkent13

Share icon

Image credits: Diega_Luna

Share icon

Image credits: iamtierro

Share icon

Image credits: taku0x

Share icon

Image credits: sarahloonn

