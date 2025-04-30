We have seen him as an action hero, we have seen him play comedic roles, and we have seen him portray the strong, charming guy in the story. However, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has just proved that he is way more versatile than people give him credit for.

After the first poster and then the first trailer of the upcoming UFC legend biopic, The Smashing Machine, were dropped, we caught glimpses of The Rock’s new look. His jaw-dropping transformation lit the whole internet on fire as fans just couldn’t believe that it was actually him!

Image credits: A24 / X

After the trailer dropped, The Rock’s portrayal of UFC legend Mark Kerr raised eyebrows as his new look is almost unrecognizable

On April 28, A24 dropped the poster of their new biopic, The Smashing Machine, written and directed by Benny Safdie, on their X account, and the whole internet went wild. All because of the transformed Dwayne Johnson, and boy, what a transformation it is! If that one look was not enough, the movie’s trailer dropped the next day, and there was a frenzy about it as it garnered over 1.6 million views in 23 hours!

In the movie, Dwayne Johnson portrays the legendary UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion Mark Kerr and his journey to become MMA’s most formidable fighter. It also highlights the struggles in his career, his problems with substance use, and his relationship with his then-wife Dawn Staples, played by Emily Blunt.

Image credits: A24 / Youtube

Blunt and Johnson reunite after Jungle Cruise, and she praised his effort in this role.

“Dwayne is someone who, as you know–not only because of his colossal size, but just who he is–has never really been allowed to disappear, and he is unrecognizable in this. And it’s an incredibly intense film, incredibly immersive, very intense, very emotional experience to do it, and he is extraordinary in it,” Emily told Variety.

Image credits: A24 / Youtube

Fans are thrilled that the makeup, wig, and prosthetic make Dwayne Johnson look unlike Dwayne Johnson for the first time

Apart from playing the lead character, Johnson has also produced this film, and it also stars Mark Coleman, Bas Rutten, and Igor Vovchanchyn. Sporting a wig, Johnson looks eerily similar to Mark Kerr, and his co-stars didn’t hesitate to point out the similarity.

“He did a good job. DJ [Dwayne Johnson] was, it was scary, there was a moment where he was talking to the Japanese press, and I just walked over, and I’m standing, it was a real scene. Everything was filmed like it really happened. His voice, he started speaking like Kerr,” Bas Rutten mentioned during a podcast.

Image credits: A24 / Youtube

While filming the movie, there were minor hiccups as Johnson injured himself, but he optimistically declared in an Instagram post that starring in The Smashing Machine means you’re going to get “smashed.” He also invoked his late father and said, “He always used to say, ‘A day without pain is like a day without sunshine, boy.’”

In 2024, Johnson told Variety, “I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past. I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain.”

On The Pat McAfee Show, Johnson also expressed a desire for something different from his usual blockbuster roles, seeking a part that would push him as an actor. He wanted to chase the challenge and be inspired by it, noting how the role made him nervous in a way that reminded him of the early days of his career.

Emily Blunt also stars alongside The Rock and praised his efforts for the intense new role he has taken on

Image credits: The Rock / Youtube

There are more exciting things in store for Johnson. He was also recently slated to appear in another film alongside Blunt: a crime thriller set in Hawaii, directed by Martin Scorsese and also starring Leonardo DiCaprio. In fact, he is also co-authoring a true crime book about the same events, and described the experience as “unbelievable, inspiring, and eye-opening.”

Not to forget, The Rock will also be seen in the live-action remake of Moana, where he will return to the role of Maui, just as he voiced the character in the animated movie.

Image credits: Warner Bros. / Youtube

Although The Smashing Machine is set to release on October 3, 2025, excitement is already mounting high among fans owing to The Rock’s transformation. Quite a few people expressed that they “couldn’t wait” to watch the movie. Are you just as pumped up as they are, dear readers? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens were mostly amazed, and some even claimed that they are actually excited to watch the movie that hits theatres on October 3

