ADVERTISEMENT

If you have watched the Netflix show Is It Cake?, then you know that the art of baking has reached such a superior level that you can simply name an object and it can be a cake design. From a toilet seat to spaghetti, bakers have left no stone unturned for cake designs.

Now forget realistic ones, because the Instagram page “Cakes With Threatening Auras” posts pictures of cakes that look downright hilarious but in a threatening way. So what did we do? Compiled a list dedicated to these freakish masterpieces, of course! Just scroll down and check them out for yourself.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
You May Also Like:
#2

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

If you see all the cakes in this listicle, some have humorous but darkly witty messages on them, while some just look scary. To get some fun insights about the baking world, Bored Panda interviewed Sakshi Kulkarni, a professional baker and chef at the 5-star restaurant Soho House in Mumbai. 

She had a hearty laugh while she spoke about some of the funny cakes that she had baked. "Generally, I get orders for such quirky cakes, especially for bachelor / bachelorette parties. Customers order funny shapes or ask to write some personal funny messages on the cakes."

She explained that it's a creative challenge when she gets orders for some funny and unique cake themes that go beyond the traditional designs.
#4

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Sakshi narrated, "Unique cakes require a flexible approach. I enjoy experimenting with new techniques, testing textures, or making elements ahead of time to see what works best."

"When it comes to gross or scary cakes, especially during Halloween, these cakes demand special effects, like edible gels and dyes, to achieve realistic but creepy details. I try to balance between realistic and lighthearted to ensure the “gross” factor is fun and not too intense."

She also spoke about how she sometimes gets requests for "ugly" or "failed cake" themes that are intentionally designed to look like a cake disaster. These cakes, Sakshi elaborated, are imperfect on purpose, with "messed up" frosting or crooked layers. She mentioned that not only are they fun to make, but she also loves the "failed" end product.
#7

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

When we spoke with Sakshi about the future of baking, she emphasized that the realm of funny and unique cakes looks exciting and full of creativity.

She added, "The future of funny cakes as an experiential and expressive art form reflects a new era in baking, where cakes aren’t just desserts—they’re immersive, meaningful experiences that bring people together. With advancements in both technique and technology, us bakers can push boundaries and bring even the wildest cake ideas to life."

She stressed that she sees funny cakes as an evolving medium, one that allows her to be an artisan, comedian, and storyteller all in one. Sakshi believes that the art of baking is likely to keep evolving as a medium for self-expression, humor, and connection.
#10

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

That definitely sounds promising, doesn't it? Now, we want to hand the platform over to you as you navigate through these menacingly hilarious cakes and comment on your favorite ones.

We hope this listicle motivates you to create even weirder cakes as you unleash the baker within you. Also, if you have already baked such a creepy one, don't forget to tell us about it in the comments section!
#13

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Cakes-Threatening-Auras

threateningcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!