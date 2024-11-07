ADVERTISEMENT

If you have watched the Netflix show Is It Cake?, then you know that the art of baking has reached such a superior level that you can simply name an object and it can be a cake design. From a toilet seat to spaghetti, bakers have left no stone unturned for cake designs.

Now forget realistic ones, because the Instagram page “Cakes With Threatening Auras” posts pictures of cakes that look downright hilarious but in a threatening way. So what did we do? Compiled a list dedicated to these freakish masterpieces, of course! Just scroll down and check them out for yourself.

More info: Instagram