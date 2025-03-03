ADVERTISEMENT

Fernando Pedro Salgado’s black-and-white street photography captures the raw energy of everyday life. Through his lens, the photographer reveals a side of the world that often goes unnoticed. Salgado’s photographs pull you in with their simplicity and honesty, turning fleeting scenes into something timeless.

Shaped by light, shadow, and the people who walk through it, Salgado's work reflects his love for travel, culture, and the spaces we live in. It’s a reminder to slow down and appreciate the beauty found in the most unexpected places.

More info: Instagram | fernandopedrosalgado.setmore.com | Etsy

#1

Child with umbrella leaping over puddle in stunning black-and-white street photograph.

fernando_pedro_salgado

    #2

    A man crossing the street in a black-and-white cityscape.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #3

    A person with an umbrella stands at a ticket booth in a black-and-white street photograph.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #4

    Two figures walking down a dimly lit street at night, captured in black-and-white street photography.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #5

    A person with an umbrella stands on a wet street near a tram in a black-and-white street photograph.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #6

    Silhouette of a person in a hat and coat walking through a tunnel in black-and-white street photography.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #7

    Black-and-white street photograph of pigeons near a glass pyramid structure.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #8

    Person walking on a foggy bridge, a captivating black-and-white street photograph by Fernando Pedro Salgado.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #9

    Biker crossing street in a black-and-white photograph, capturing motion and urban life.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #10

    A couple under an umbrella walks through a cobblestone street at night, capturing black-and-white street photography charm.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #11

    Black-and-white street photograph of a solitary figure walking down a narrow alley between tall buildings.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #12

    Black-and-white street photograph of a person biking under an ornate archway, casting a long shadow.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #13

    Black-and-white street photograph of two people walking by a building, casting distinct shadows on the wall.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #14

    A captivating black-and-white street photograph featuring a silhouette of a person walking by a river and historical architecture.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #15

    A couple shares an umbrella by a river in a captivating black-and-white street photograph.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #16

    Black-and-white street photograph of a cyclist near the Eiffel Tower.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #17

    Black-and-white street photograph by Fernando Pedro Salgado of people walking near the Eiffel Tower with birds flying overhead.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #18

    A lone figure crossing a zebra line in a black-and-white street photograph, capturing urban life.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #19

    Black-and-white street photograph of a person walking on a foggy bridge, framed by metal beams.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #20

    Black-and-white street photograph featuring a person standing under an archway beside a lamppost.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #21

    Black-and-white street photograph of a statue with a bird perched on its head, captured by Fernando Pedro Salgado.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #22

    Silhouetted figure walking in an urban black-and-white street scene, casting a reflection on a wall.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #23

    Black-and-white street photograph of a person pushing a bicycle in an urban setting.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #24

    Black-and-white street photograph of a cyclist silhouetted against the Eiffel Tower.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #25

    A person walking a dog near the Eiffel Tower in a black-and-white street photograph.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #26

    Silhouette of a cyclist in an archway, part of a captivating black-and-white street photograph.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #27

    Black-and-white street photograph of a bird perched on an ornate wrought iron fence.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #28

    Nun walking on cobblestone street by river; black-and-white street photograph with lamppost and misty bridge in background.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #29

    Black-and-white street photograph of a misty bridge scene with branches in the foreground.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

    #30

    Person with umbrella walking at night, showcasing black-and-white street photography by Fernando Pedro Salgado.

    fernando_pedro_salgado

