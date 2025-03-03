ADVERTISEMENT

Fernando Pedro Salgado’s black-and-white street photography captures the raw energy of everyday life. Through his lens, the photographer reveals a side of the world that often goes unnoticed. Salgado’s photographs pull you in with their simplicity and honesty, turning fleeting scenes into something timeless.

Shaped by light, shadow, and the people who walk through it, Salgado's work reflects his love for travel, culture, and the spaces we live in. It’s a reminder to slow down and appreciate the beauty found in the most unexpected places.

More info: Instagram | fernandopedrosalgado.setmore.com | Etsy