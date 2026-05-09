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With great age comes great wisdom, and often, also the ability to laugh at that which might have made us cry when we were younger. Many women who've reached their 50s will tell you that they've mastered the art of not sweating the small stuff. Meaning… when life hands you lemons, bake a meringue, or find a meme that puts the sweetness back into your sour day.

While some of the Gen-X crew is still trying to find their way around social media, Gabs Pkitass Torres is owning it. A self-proclaimed "retired extreme couponer" runs a couple of hilarious social media accounts, sharing jokes and memes that put the fun back into being over 50. The best part: her posts appeal to people of any age. Bored Panda has put together a list of the funniest and most relatable ones for you to scroll through when you need to spice up your otherwise-boring life.