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With great age comes great wisdom, and often, also the ability to laugh at that which might have made us cry when we were younger. Many women who've reached their 50s will tell you that they've mastered the art of not sweating the small stuff. Meaning… when life hands you lemons, bake a meringue, or find a meme that puts the sweetness back into your sour day.

While some of the Gen-X crew is still trying to find their way around social media, Gabs Pkitass Torres is owning it. A self-proclaimed "retired extreme couponer" runs a couple of hilarious social media accounts, sharing jokes and memes that put the fun back into being over 50. The best part: her posts appeal to people of any age. Bored Panda has put together a list of the funniest and most relatable ones for you to scroll through when you need to spice up your otherwise-boring life.

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#1

A quokka meme showing an adult quokka tossing a baby quokka, with text about bad parents. Brings laughter.

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Glix Drap
Glix Drap
Community Member
Premium 10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kier Starmer vibes here.

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    #2

    A funny meme showing a person holding a funeral invitation with a Ouija board and a photo, for laughter.

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    #3

    A meme of a wide-eyed, smiling piranha. The text reads, "When you haven't slept since giving birth but motherhood is the best thing that's ever happened to you." Random memes to bring laughter.

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    Have you noticed that many of the things you found funny in your youth hit differently now that you've got a few more years under your belt?

    That film you couldn't stop laughing at in your teens suddenly seems like the dullest thing on the planet. The joke you couldn't get enough of when you were 7 seems utterly offensive to the adult you. You aren't imagining it... And you're not alone. Experts say our sense of humor changes as we get older.

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    #4

    A cat in a cage looks up with wide eyes next to a sign saying 0 days since I smacked someone for no reason. Funny monster memes.

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    #5

    A doctor asks a patient, "Does obesity run in your family?" The patient replies, "No... nobody runs in my family." memes.

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    #6

    A funny random meme with text: I'm not pretty enough to be a hot mess, but a room temperature inconvenience.

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I qualify as a tepid nuisance.

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    "We are born humorless little poop machines," is how data journalist Daniel Parris explains it. "We can't make funny voices, we can't do bits, and we can't engage in wordplay—we simply eat, sleep, poop, cry, and poop again. And then, amidst this onslaught of poop, a sense of humor begins to emerge." 

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    He goes on to write that life is full of laughter after that but once we exit adolescence, "comedic interactions begin to wane, and we laugh less often."
    #7

    Kermit the Frog looks in a mirror with a frustrated expression, a funny meme about diet progress that brings out laughter.

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    #8

    Funny toad meme sitting on a bed, expressing aging. This random meme will bring out the laughter.

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the croaking of your youth yields to the creaking of your joints.

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    #9

    Humorous meme featuring a chihuahua in a pink collar, with text about offering a boyfriend something, for laughter.

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    A Gallup survey of 1.4 million people in 166 countries revealed that our sense of humor really plummets from the age of 23. And every year after that, we laugh a little less. The more we adult, work and pay bills, the less funny life becomes.

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    “We grow up, enter the workforce, and suddenly become ‘serious and important people,’ trading laughter for ties and pantsuits,” write the authors of a book called Humor Seriously. “Before long, we lose levity entirely in a sea of bottom lines, slide decks, and mind-numbing conference calls.”
    #10

    A woman on the phone, holding a martini. This meme will bring out the laughter you need most.

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    #11

    Cookie Monster in bed, covered in cookies, holding a bitten cookie. Text: When you told him you're a monster in bed, but didn't specify what kind. Memes for laughter.

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    #12

    A fluffy dog with a sad expression, looking out a car window. Funny memes to bring laughter.

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    The authors, Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas, add that the average 4-year-old laughs as many as 300 times a day, while the average 40-year-old will take two and a half months to log that many chuckles. Childhood is often carefree. Adulthood often isn’t, they say. And we couldn't agree more.

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    Interestingly, studies have found that as we hit our twilight years, we start to laugh a little more. That's possibly because we're no longer working, or we've come to terms with the fact that life is one big joke.
    #13

    A meme of a disheveled Barbie doll with a disgusted face, bringing out the laughter with relatable text.

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same, but not necessarily in that order.

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    #14

    A relatable meme about giving vague directions: A cartoon figure holds a phone, walking a dog by a tree. Random memes.

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    6points
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    #15

    A cartoon character, face down in bed, with the text: "When you're hungry, but all the food in your house needs to be cooked...so you just stay like" This meme brings out laughter.

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    It makes sense... "Surveys show that people laugh more on weekends than workdays to begin with, and in retirement, every day is a weekend," reports the New York Post.

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    But Aaker says that there's another reason we laugh more when we're old and gray. Humor in old age “is a way of building bonds and making memories,” explains the expert. However, Aaker warns that you may not want to wait so long to laugh so hard.

    “My mom worked at a hospice,” reveals the behavioral-science professor at Stanford. “What people were often saying on the last days of their life was, I wish I didn’t take myself so seriously.”

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    #16

    A funny meme featuring a monkey in an orange vest, reacting to diet advice. Bring out the laughter!

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    6points
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    #17

    Funny random meme featuring a skeptical green snake with the text "When someone pops up in your life making you all happy, u be like 'Who sent you'". Brings laughter!

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    6points
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    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's the catch? What am I being set up for? No, I won't join your Multi-Level Marketing scheme.

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    #18

    A wide-eyed baby meme with text: I told my mom she was invading my privacy and she told me I came out of her privacy. Brings out the laughter.

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    6points
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    Just because we laugh less as we age doesn't mean we don't want to have a good giggle every day. And that's where social media accounts like Gabs Pkitass' come in. She may be over 50, but her relatable memes and jokes can easily appeal to a younger crowd too.

    If you've laughed at all of Pkitass' posts but still need your funny bone tickled, you should be actively seeking out humor, say some experts.
    #19

    An anxious kitten wearing a blonde wig, checking its paws, with text about work demands. A funny meme to bring out laughter.

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    #20

    An Eeyore meme with the caption My face when the problem starts acting like the victim, designed to bring out the laughter.

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    #21

    A meme of a guinea pig with straight brown hair and bangs, looking surprised, for laughter.

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    "Decide to watch a comedy special, listen to a funny podcast, or spend time with people who make you laugh easily and whose sense of humor aligns with yours," writes Registered Forensic Psychologist and Senior Lecturer in Forensic Psychology at the University of Worcester, Dr. Gill Harrop.

    Harrop adds that if you’re not sure what you find funny, you should take the time to explore a range of situations and notice what tickles you and what you want to engage with more.

    “Remember, too," she says, "that laughter is a social phenomenon. Being around others makes us laugh more, so think about going to a live comedy show or arranging a night out with friends to chat and laugh."
    #22

    A monkey with hair rollers filing its nails, above the text, Sometimes I do random acts of kindness. This meme brings laughter.

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    #23

    A chihuahua dog meme with a funny expression. Perfect for random memes to bring out the laughter.

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    5points
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    #24

    A meme featuring Chucky doll with long eyelashes, gold hoops, and a purple bow. Above, text reads: "You're a monster in bed."

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    While it helps to seek out humor, Harrop says it's equally important to find the funny in the small absurdities of our day-to-day activities.

    "Like breaking the zipper on your sleeping bag while inside it and having to call for help to release you from your polyester prison, or chasing your tiny dog round the garden to retrieve the work lanyard that they’ve just run off with," writes the expert.

    "Life is full of reasons to laugh," she adds. "We just need to make the effort to notice them and then actively decide to respond with fun and good humor."
    #25

    A nightshift meme with Tyler, age 27, looking like an old man with a long beard. Laughter guaranteed!

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    #26

    A meme featuring a doll with wide, concerned eyes, humorously depicting a therapist's reaction to childhood trauma. random memes.

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    #27

    A Labubu doll in a black bob wig, with meme text above about being broke. This meme will bring out the laughter.

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    5points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't know you could make them worse

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    #28

    A meme featuring Jeremy Clarkson looking annoyed. The text above reads: "When my mom starts shouting 'No one does anything in this house' but I literally put the dishes in the sink for her to wash." This random meme brings out the laughter.

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    #29

    A meme showing a person with an extreme haircut: shaved sides and huge, messy curly hair on top, bringing laughter.

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    #30

    A slug and a snail cartoon, with text asking if slugs are divorced snails. Funny memes to bring laughter.

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    #31

    A funny meme illustrating a closet with summer, winter, and future-weight-loss sections, designed to bring out the laughter.

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    #32

    Funniest-Random-Memes-Jokes

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    #33

    Betty White in an orange jumpsuit, arms crossed, with a meme caption about being nice. Random memes.

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    #34

    Funny memes show an orange character in bed with a book, with text about wanting to run wild and be in bed by 9pm.

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    #35

    A Baby Yoda meme shows him sleeping in a hammock. The text reads, Me after watching 10 minutes of something on Netflix that took me an hour to choose. The image is designed to bring out the laughter.

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    4points
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    #36

    Funny meme billboard: NO MATTER HOW BIG AND BAD YOU ARE. WHEN A TWO-YEAR-OLD HANDS YOU A TOY PHONE, YOU ANSWER IT. Bring out the laughter!

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    #37

    Humorous monkey in curlers, wearing a cardigan, holding a mug, with a meme about trying to remember something. Relatable memes.

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    #38

    A funny meme showing a For Sale sign with an extra sign saying Not Haunted, bringing out laughter.

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    #39

    A funny meme shows a green monster-like figure hugging a yellow one, perfect for laughter.

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    #40

    A white mouse in a sparkly blue dress and crown, holding a star wand. A funny random meme to bring laughter.

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    #41

    A skeptical dog meme for laughter, as a wife explains work drama, but she sounds like the problem.

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    #42

    A fluffy sheep with an abundance of wool covering its face, looking shaggy. A random meme to bring laughter.

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    3points
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    #43

    Cute prairie dog in a red cape and shirt, holding food, next to a funny meme. Brings laughter to you.

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    #44

    A funny random meme of a baby turtle with long fake eyelashes, humorously captioned about choosing lashes over therapy.

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    #45

    A woman in a kitchen with a meme about motherhood, doing everything for everyone. Relatable random memes.

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    3points
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    yofako avatar
    Yo Fako
    Yo Fako
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And when someone asks is you need help you say, "nah, I got it."

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    #46

    Kermit the Frog doll on white sheets, looking relaxed. Text: How to avoid stress at work: 1. Dont go to work. random memes.

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    #47

    A funny meme with a dog in a blue harness mid-air in a car, illustrating sudden braking. Monster memes for laughter.

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    #48

    A meme showing a woman struggling during a run, with text about exercise aiding decision-making, delivering laughter.

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    #49

    An orange cartoon monster with a grumpy face and text about signing emails, bringing out laughter.

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    #50

    A meme featuring two scary doll faces, representing a person and their mom, creating laughter.

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    #51

    A meme depicting a friend texting late at night and another friend replying at 5 AM. Monster in bed laughter random memes.

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    #52

    A humorous meme of a woman struggling during a plank exercise as a minute feels endless, for laughter and fun.

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    #53

    Cillian Murphy meme, arms crossed, with text about working for vacation money, bringing laughter to random memes.

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    #54

    A funny meme of a white dog with arms raised, eyes closed, and text saying Money corrupts people - Me: Let it corrupt me, bringing out the laughter.

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    #55

    A text post from Sauna about how toxic toddlers are. Relatable memes for laughter when you need it most.

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    #56

    A comic meme showing a dog misunderstanding his vet's diagnosis of obesity as a compliment. Laughter guaranteed.

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    yofako avatar
    Yo Fako
    Yo Fako
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, I always change my hair colour and put on two pairs of glasses when I get back from the vet...

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    #57

    Animal from The Muppets laughing, with text about a broken filter. A funny meme to bring laughter.

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    #58

    A monkey meme looking exhausted in bed, representing fatigue after work. Brings out laughter with random memes.

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    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "No, I'm expensive then, too."

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    #59

    A funny meme of a child in red sunglasses holding up a hand to say stop, captioned, I just want to be dramatic. Bring out the laughter.

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    #60

    A fluffy-haired squirrel in a white robe, holding a coffee mug, looking sleepy before coffee. Random memes for laughter.

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    #61

    Chucky doll holding a phone, with text about acting crazy today, bringing laughter with random memes.

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    #62

    A meme of Chucky smiling, holding a coffee, with text: "Don't let anyone ruin your day – wake up earlier and ruin theirs first." This monster-like image brings laughter.

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    #63

    A blue furry mouse puppet, looking distressed, with text above asking about productivity and relaxation. Funny memes.

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    #64

    A grumpy sloth on a tree branch with text: "I'm a person who wants to do a lot of things... trapped in a body that doesn't..." for memes and laughter.

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    #65

    A meme for laughter: a person terrified as a passenger, then smiling confidently driving.

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    #66

    A person's feet on a scale that measures emotional damage instead of weight, a random meme bringing laughter.

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    #67

    Cartoon woman laughing, on a couch with two dogs, sending random memes on her phone.

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    #68

    Humorous meme with a rat in shapewear and a curly wig, captioned "Me in shapewear." Brings out laughter.

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    #69

    Woman in bed with a drink and phone, struggling to be productive early. A random meme bringing laughter.

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    #70

    Donald Duck, looking tired, holding a glass of juice, with a random meme about being re-tired.

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    #71

    A white fluffy dog wearing white oval sunglasses, acting like an influencer. This random meme will bring out laughter.

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