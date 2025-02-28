ADVERTISEMENT

If you're passionate about art and curious about how great illustrators craft intricate images, this artist's portfolio is worth exploring. Miracle Lim, a director at an art academy in South Korea, has captivated over 224,000 Instagram followers with hyper-realistic illustrations that stand out for their rich details and technical precision.

At the heart of each piece, the artist meticulously focuses on a strikingly realistic subject. Surrounding the central illustration is a collection of smaller sketches, thematically linked to the main image. Some of these serve as a step-by-step breakdown of the creative process, while others are expressive doodles that share a connection with the final artwork.

See for yourself—take a closer look at the incredible works of Miracle Lim that we've selected for you today.

More info: Instagram