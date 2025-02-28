ADVERTISEMENT

If you're passionate about art and curious about how great illustrators craft intricate images, this artist's portfolio is worth exploring. Miracle Lim, a director at an art academy in South Korea, has captivated over 224,000 Instagram followers with hyper-realistic illustrations that stand out for their rich details and technical precision.

At the heart of each piece, the artist meticulously focuses on a strikingly realistic subject. Surrounding the central illustration is a collection of smaller sketches, thematically linked to the main image. Some of these serve as a step-by-step breakdown of the creative process, while others are expressive doodles that share a connection with the final artwork.

See for yourself—take a closer look at the incredible works of Miracle Lim that we've selected for you today.

More info: Instagram

#1

Hyper-realistic illustration by South Korean artist showing a fluffy cat with step-by-step drawing process.

miracle.limt Report

    #2

    Hyper-realistic illustration of a kiwi bird with a kiwi fruit, showcasing detailed drawing steps.

    miracle.limt Report

    #3

    Hyper-realistic illustration of various rope drawings and techniques by a South Korean artist.

    miracle.limt Report

    #4

    Hyper-realistic illustrations of headphones by South Korean artist, sketching detailed designs from various angles.

    miracle.limt Report

    #5

    He Master Of Pencil: Miracle Lim’s Stunningly Realistic Drawings

    miracle.limt Report

    #6

    Hyper-realistic illustration of hedgehogs with detailed drawing process steps.

    miracle.limt Report

    #7

    Hyper-realistic illustration of an octopus by South Korean artist, showing drawing stages with building and tentacle details.

    miracle.limt Report

    #8

    Hyper-realistic illustration of a Shar Pei dog, with design process sketches above.

    miracle.limt Report

    #9

    Hyper-realistic illustration by South Korean artist featuring detailed balloon dog sketches with shading and perspective lines.

    miracle.limt Report

    #10

    Hyper-realistic illustration of a chameleon in various poses, showcasing detailed and intricate artistry by a South Korean artist.

    miracle.limt Report

    #11

    Hyper-realistic illustration of virtual reality headset sketches by a South Korean artist.

    miracle.limt Report

    #12

    Hyper-realistic illustration of LEGO figures in various poses, showcasing detailed sketch work and shading techniques.

    miracle.limt Report

    #13

    South Korean artist's hyper-realistic chicken illustrations showing detailed drawing techniques.

    miracle.limt Report

    #14

    Hyper-realistic illustrations of a sparrow, showing step-by-step drawing process by South Korean artist.

    miracle.limt Report

    #15

    Hyper-realistic illustration of a leopard with detailed anatomical sketches by a South Korean artist.

    miracle.limt Report

    #16

    Hyper-realistic bicycle illustration by a South Korean artist, showcasing detailed sketches and different perspectives.

    miracle.limt Report

    #17

    Hyper-realistic illustration of a fan, showcasing design steps by a South Korean artist.

    miracle.limt Report

    #18

    Hyper-realistic illustration of a fire extinguisher with detailed sketches by a South Korean artist.

    miracle.limt Report

    #19

    Hyper-realistic illustration of tomatoes in pencil, detailed with water droplets, showcasing an artist's skill.

    miracle.limt Report

    #20

    Hyper-realistic illustration of a vintage camera by South Korean artist, featuring detailed sketches and lens close-ups.

    miracle.limt Report

    #21

    Hyper-realistic sunflower illustration by South Korean artist, showing detailed pencil sketches and drawing steps.

    miracle.limt Report

    #22

    Hyper-realistic illustration of a snail by a South Korean artist, showcasing detailed sketches and shading.

    miracle.limt Report

    #23

    Hyper-realistic illustrations of gorillas by South Korean artist, showcasing various stages and poses in detailed sketches.

    miracle.limt Report

    #24

    Hyper-realistic illustrations of tractors by a South Korean artist, featuring detailed sketches and technical views.

    miracle.limt Report

    #25

    Hyper-realistic illustration of a gummy bear with sketches showing different angles and basket of grapes.

    miracle.limt Report

    #26

    Hyper-realistic illustrations of strawberries by South Korean artist, showcasing various angles and intricate pencil details.

    miracle.limt Report

    #27

    Hyper-realistic illustration of peanuts by South Korean artist, showing detailed sketches and shading techniques.

    miracle.limt Report

    #28

    Hyper-realistic illustration of parrots by a South Korean artist, showcasing detailed sketches and drawing techniques.

    miracle.limt Report

    #29

    Hyper-realistic illustration of a crushed Coca-Cola can with detailed sketches by a South Korean artist.

    miracle.limt Report

    #30

    Hyper-realistic illustration of a microscope by South Korean artist, showing detailed drawing steps.

    miracle.limt Report

    #31

    Hyper-realistic illustration of fruits and skewers with detailed sketches by a South Korean artist.

    miracle.limt Report

    #32

    Hyper-realistic honeycomb and hexagon sketches by South Korean artist, showcasing detailed honey drips and structural drawings.

    miracle.limt Report

    #33

    Hyper-realistic illustration of various springs in pencil sketches, showing detailed shading and geometry.

    miracle.limt Report

    #34

    Hyper-realistic illustration of golf balls with detailed geometric patterns by South Korean artist.

    miracle.limt Report

    #35

    Hyper-realistic illustrations of eggs in various stages of drawing by South Korean artist.

    miracle.limt Report

    #36

    Hyper-realistic illustrations of zebras by South Korean artist, showcasing detailed sketches and studies of zebra anatomy.

    miracle.limt Report

    #37

    Hyper-realistic illustration by South Korean artist showing detailed sketches of a classic scooter from various angles.

    miracle.limt Report

    #38

    Hyper-realistic illustrations of construction equipment by a South Korean artist, showcasing detailed sketches and design.

    miracle.limt Report

    #39

    Hyper-realistic illustration of a magpie by South Korean artist, showcasing drawing steps from basic shapes to final sketch.

    miracle.limt Report

    #40

    Hyper-realistic illustration of a lantern by South Korean artist, including step-by-step sketch details.

    miracle.limt Report

    #41

    Hyper-realistic illustration showing step-by-step process of drawing an ice cream cone with chocolate syrup.

    miracle.limt Report

    #42

    Hyper-realistic illustrations of motorcycles with detailed skeletal elements, created by a South Korean artist.

    miracle.limt Report

    #43

    Hyper-realistic illustrations of watermelons showing detailed sketches and juicy slices.

    miracle.limt Report

    #44

    Hyper-realistic illustrations of a tiger by a South Korean artist, showing sketches and a detailed roaring tiger.

    miracle.limt Report

    #45

    Hyper-realistic illustration of corn in various stages, drawn by a South Korean artist, showcasing meticulous detail and shading.

    miracle.limt Report

