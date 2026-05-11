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Irina Shayk Accused Of Having A “Male Body” After Sparking Frenzy With Revealing Met Gala Outfit
Irina Shayk in a revealing Met Gala outfit, sparking a male body debate. She wears a jewel-encrusted top and armbands.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

Irina Shayk Accused Of Having A “Male Body” After Sparking Frenzy With Revealing Met Gala Outfit

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Another day, another bizarre conspiracy theory involving an A-list celebrity.

This time, the star who found herself at the center of the scandal is supermodel Irina Shayk, who turned heads with her revealing look at the Met Gala.

Irina showed off her sculpted figure in an Alexander Wang design featuring a diamond-encrusted top and a low-waisted black skirt.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Irina Shayk’s Met Gala appearance is at the center of a bizarre conspiracy theory gaining traction on X.
    • The 40-year-old model donned a revealing bejeweled look as her interpretation of the event’s dress code, “Fashion Is Art.”
    • Analyzing Irina’s photos, some claimed the star had an Adam’s apple and a “visible Adonis belt.”

    Irina Shayk’s bejeweled Met Gala look sparked a flurry of reactions, including a bizarre conspiracy theoryIrina Shayk at Met Gala, in a revealing jewel-adorned top and black skirt, sparking male body comments.

    Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

    The Russian star risked a wardrobe mishap, as a pair of silver circle ornaments was all that covered her breasts and ensured she didn’t flash photographers.

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    For the event’s 2026 dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” the 40-year-old wore multiple necklaces and chokers that mimicked watches.

    Many people complimented the bejeweled look, calling it “stunning” and “stylish.”

    However, not everyone had nice things to say about Irina, with some netizens fixating on a detail of her toned body.

    An X user, @MAVERIC68078049, posted a photo of the model at the Met and claimed, “That’s a Male Body with visible Adonis Belt.” The message has received over 45,000 views.

    The Adonis belt is the V-shaped muscle that runs diagonally from the hip bones to the pelvic region, Healthline explains. The visibility of the belt is caused by a low body fat percentage.

    The 40-year-old model donned a two-piece Alexander Wang designIrina Shayk in a revealing Met Gala outfit, sparking a "male body" debate. Front and back view of the stunning look.

    Image credits: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris

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    A Twitter user, Cocomi, questions women having a male body V line, sparking discussion on Irina Shayk's Met Gala outfit.

    Image credits: scholarmusings

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    “And the choker to cover the Adam’s apple?” another conspiracy theorist asked, while a third said the model looked “very sus.”

    “The clavicles also tell the truth,” someone else claimed, insinuating Irina was born male despite there being multiple photos of her pregnant with Lea, the daughter she shares with ex Bradley Cooper.

    Irina Shayk in a sparkling silver Met Gala outfit, dazzling with jewelry. Her male body accusation sparks frenzy.

    Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

    “I’m a woman and I have the same body type minus the t*ts :/” one user responded.

    “No, she doesn’t have one. You are sick. She has an athletic build,” a separate netizen corrected.

    Similar bizarre conspiracy theories have been made about Erika Kirk and Sydney Sweeney. Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, filed a defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens after the podcaster falsely claimed Brigitte was born male.

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    Irina is a Met Gala veteran, having attended the fashion fundraiser seven times

    Irina Shayk in a revealing black outfit with cutouts, posing in a hallway. Sparking frenzy with revealing Met Gala outfit.

    Image credits: irinashayk

    Known as “fashion’s biggest night,” the Met Gala is held annually on the first Monday in May to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

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    Celebrities at the invite-only event are not allowed to use their phones inside, so what occurs during the gala itself—a cocktail hour and a formal dinner—is kept under wraps. (Some attendees have snuck their phones into the bathroom and taken celebrity group photos, though.)

    What fashion lovers look forward to seeing is the stars’ arrival in their eye-catching haute couture outfits, which they display on the iconic steps outside the Met.

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    Irina Shayk's stunning photos; left in an oversized shirt and over-the-knee boots, right in a revealing black outfit.

    Image credits: irinashayk

    Each year, the event’s dress code and its associated theme—this time, “Fashion is Art” and “Costume Art,” respectively—reflect the designs that will be exhibited at the museum’s Costume Institute.

    The curator in charge of the new “Costume Art” exhibit, Andrew Bolton, said this year’s exhibition will pair paintings, sculptures, and other artistic objects alongside historical and contemporary garments.

    As Alexander Wang explained, Irina’s look drew on surrealist principles and recontextualized functional objects as fashion.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

    “Chains replace seams and clasps replace stitching, while watches anchor the body as both closure and focal point,” the designer said.

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    The haute couture look reportedly took more than 200 hours of hand-craftsmanship to create.

    “She’s such a knockout, so I was like, ‘Let’s just put her in the most decadent jewels and watches, and, yeah, it’s all about the body,” Wang explained.

    The dress code for this year’s Met Gala was “Fashion is Art”
    Irina Shayk in a black bikini, hair wet, eyes closed, posing against a wooden wall with tropical plants. Male body debate.

    Image credits: irinashayk

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    Irina Shayk with a male body, wearing white, posing against a black background, looking directly at the camera.

    Image credits: irinashayk

    Born to a coal miner and a kindergarten music teacher, the star, whose real name is Irina Valérievna Shaikhlislámova, began modeling after winning Miss Cheliábinsk in 2004.

    She rose to international stardom when she became the first Russian model on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in 2011.

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    The fashion model has since worked for Victoria’s Secret, Guess, Lacoste, La Perla, Givenchy, and Desigual.

    Irina Shayk takes a mirror selfie in a tight long-sleeved dress and ornate necklace, sparking a "male body" debate.

    Image credits: irinashayk

    The mom’s resumé also includes films and TV shows. In addition to starring as Megara alongside Dwayne Johnson in Hercules, she played Tanya in 90210, Katia in The Tudors, and Oksana in Shameless.

    Irina dated actor Bradley Cooper between 2015 and 2019. Their daughter was born in March 2017.

    She was previously in a relationship with Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo from 2010 to 2015. 

    Irina’s Met Gala look was criticized by several body-shamers, though some people called out the conspiracy theorists

    Irina Shayk Accused Of Having A "Male Body" After Sparking Frenzy With Revealing Met Gala Outfit

    Image credits: CrowHat71

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    A screenshot of a social media post showing a reply that reads "So obvious." This relates to the Irina Shayk male body controversy.

    Image credits: Regenerato55245

    A social media post with the text I think she's female, discussing the Irina Shayk male body controversy.

    Image credits: Phatdick336699

    A tweet from @prayfordoomsday commenting on Irina Shayk's male body accusation, mentioning workout routines making the body square.

    Image credits: lilpunk666

    A social media comment reading "That's a man." with a surprised emoji, relating to male body accusations.

    Image credits: LaRhonda116062

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    A social media tweet featuring offensive language, with the term "male body" being central to the comment's context.

    Image credits: lilpunk666

    A tweet from Uzbekistan, May 11, 2026, about celebrities dressing. Relates to Irina Shayk and a male body.

    Image credits: uzbekistan7053

    A tweet by Rob, saying The clavicles also tell the truth, in response to Irina Shayk male body accusations.

    Image credits: Rob879048596559

    Mayue's tweet defining Adonis Belt as a human trait and not a male body feature, after Irina Shayk's Met Gala outfit.

    Image credits: Mayvee793

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    A Twitter post from Joan from Boston with a comment stating: "If that's a correct picture, yes that is clearly a male." This relates to Irina Shayk male body accusations.

    Image credits: joanfromboston

    A Twitter comment claiming Met Gala attendees can't be flat. This relates to Irina Shayk male body accusations.

    Image credits: Nick39126530

    Irina Shayk Accused Of Having A "Male Body" After Sparking Frenzy With Revealing Met Gala Outfit

    Image credits: loui3f4undo

    A tweet by Jonathan Park questioning Met Gala outfits, asking about "v lines on a female?" related to "male body" accusations.

    Image credits: brucelee112

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    Irina Shayk Accused Of Having A "Male Body" After Sparking Frenzy With Revealing Met Gala Outfit

    Image credits: AnEmpress213

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've got a man's body too. In my closet XD

    2
    2points
    reply
    serena_6 avatar
    Snow_White
    Snow_White
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah let's keep body shaming stunning women.

    2
    2points
    reply
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok. Let's say this person is a dude (IMHO she is definitely a she). My question to the masses. So what? She looks pretty hot in the weird art dress.

    1
    1point
    reply
    onstar69 avatar
    Jimmy
    Jimmy
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    It’s not an opinion, it’s a fact. She’s a female, she’s a woman, she’s a she.

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've got a man's body too. In my closet XD

    2
    2points
    reply
    serena_6 avatar
    Snow_White
    Snow_White
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah let's keep body shaming stunning women.

    2
    2points
    reply
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    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok. Let's say this person is a dude (IMHO she is definitely a she). My question to the masses. So what? She looks pretty hot in the weird art dress.

    1
    1point
    reply
    onstar69 avatar
    Jimmy
    Jimmy
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    It’s not an opinion, it’s a fact. She’s a female, she’s a woman, she’s a she.

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