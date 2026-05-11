Irina Shayk Accused Of Having A “Male Body” After Sparking Frenzy With Revealing Met Gala Outfit

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Another day, another bizarre conspiracy theory involving an A-list celebrity.

This time, the star who found herself at the center of the scandal is supermodel Irina Shayk, who turned heads with her revealing look at the Met Gala.

Irina showed off her sculpted figure in an Alexander Wang design featuring a diamond-encrusted top and a low-waisted black skirt.



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Highlights Irina Shayk’s Met Gala appearance is at the center of a bizarre conspiracy theory gaining traction on X.

The 40-year-old model donned a revealing bejeweled look as her interpretation of the event’s dress code, “Fashion Is Art.”

Analyzing Irina’s photos, some claimed the star had an Adam’s apple and a “visible Adonis belt.”

Irina Shayk’s bejeweled Met Gala look sparked a flurry of reactions, including a bizarre conspiracy theory

Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

The Russian star risked a wardrobe mishap, as a pair of silver circle ornaments was all that covered her breasts and ensured she didn’t flash photographers.

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For the event’s 2026 dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” the 40-year-old wore multiple necklaces and chokers that mimicked watches.

Many people complimented the bejeweled look, calling it “stunning” and “stylish.”



Irina Shayk. That’s a Male Body with visible Adonis Belt. pic.twitter.com/5ooBhEkdes — MAVERICK X (@MAVERIC68078049) May 10, 2026

However, not everyone had nice things to say about Irina, with some netizens fixating on a detail of her toned body.

An X user, @MAVERIC68078049, posted a photo of the model at the Met and claimed, “That’s a Male Body with visible Adonis Belt.” The message has received over 45,000 views.

The Adonis belt is the V-shaped muscle that runs diagonally from the hip bones to the pelvic region, Healthline explains. The visibility of the belt is caused by a low body fat percentage.

The 40-year-old model donned a two-piece Alexander Wang design

Image credits: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris

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“And the choker to cover the Adam’s apple?” another conspiracy theorist asked, while a third said the model looked “very sus.”

“The clavicles also tell the truth,” someone else claimed, insinuating Irina was born male despite there being multiple photos of her pregnant with Lea, the daughter she shares with ex Bradley Cooper.

Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

“I’m a woman and I have the same body type minus the t*ts :/” one user responded.

“No, she doesn’t have one. You are sick. She has an athletic build,” a separate netizen corrected.

Similar bizarre conspiracy theories have been made about Erika Kirk and Sydney Sweeney. Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, filed a defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens after the podcaster falsely claimed Brigitte was born male.

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Irina is a Met Gala veteran, having attended the fashion fundraiser seven times

Irina Shayk is getting a little cheeky with her #MetGala look tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZHSLk67oRp — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 5, 2026

Image credits: irinashayk

Known as “fashion’s biggest night,” the Met Gala is held annually on the first Monday in May to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

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Celebrities at the invite-only event are not allowed to use their phones inside, so what occurs during the gala itself—a cocktail hour and a formal dinner—is kept under wraps. (Some attendees have snuck their phones into the bathroom and taken celebrity group photos, though.)

What fashion lovers look forward to seeing is the stars’ arrival in their eye-catching haute couture outfits, which they display on the iconic steps outside the Met.



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Image credits: irinashayk

Each year, the event’s dress code and its associated theme—this time, “Fashion is Art” and “Costume Art,” respectively—reflect the designs that will be exhibited at the museum’s Costume Institute.

The curator in charge of the new “Costume Art” exhibit, Andrew Bolton, said this year’s exhibition will pair paintings, sculptures, and other artistic objects alongside historical and contemporary garments.

As Alexander Wang explained, Irina’s look drew on surrealist principles and recontextualized functional objects as fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

“Chains replace seams and clasps replace stitching, while watches anchor the body as both closure and focal point,” the designer said.

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The haute couture look reportedly took more than 200 hours of hand-craftsmanship to create.

“She’s such a knockout, so I was like, ‘Let’s just put her in the most decadent jewels and watches, and, yeah, it’s all about the body,” Wang explained.

The dress code for this year’s Met Gala was “Fashion is Art”



Image credits: irinashayk

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Born to a coal miner and a kindergarten music teacher, the star, whose real name is Irina Valérievna Shaikhlislámova, began modeling after winning Miss Cheliábinsk in 2004.

She rose to international stardom when she became the first Russian model on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in 2011.

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The fashion model has since worked for Victoria’s Secret, Guess, Lacoste, La Perla, Givenchy, and Desigual.

Image credits: irinashayk

The mom’s resumé also includes films and TV shows. In addition to starring as Megara alongside Dwayne Johnson in Hercules, she played Tanya in 90210, Katia in The Tudors, and Oksana in Shameless.

Irina dated actor Bradley Cooper between 2015 and 2019. Their daughter was born in March 2017.

She was previously in a relationship with Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo from 2010 to 2015.

Irina’s Met Gala look was criticized by several body-shamers, though some people called out the conspiracy theorists

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