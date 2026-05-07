“Yikes”: This Year’s Met Gala Bathroom Selfie Is Going Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

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The 2026 Met Gala bathroom selfie is back again, but unlike previous years, this year’s version has left the internet divided.

On May 5, model Bhavitha Mandava shared a group mirror selfie on her Instagram that quickly went viral after people compared it to the iconic 2017 bathroom photo posted by Kylie Jenner.

Mandava captioned the post, “Felt cute, might delete later #metgala.”

Highlights A 2026 Met Gala bathroom selfie shared by Bhavitha Mandava went viral but faced criticism for lacking the "star power" of previous years.

Commenters compared the group shot to Kylie Jenner’s iconic 2017 version, with many claiming they failed to recognize the current celebrities.

The photo sparked fresh debate over the event's official phone ban and Mandava’s decision to wear light-wash jeans to the prestigious gala.

However, instead of praising the star-studded moment, many viewers admitted they barely recognized anyone in the frame.

“Who are these people?” one person wrote.

Another commented, “I’m afraid I’ve finally outgrown the pop culture demography. I don’t know a single person in this.”

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The 2026 Met Gala bathroom selfie went viral as some viewers argued it lacked star power

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The 2026 Met Gala selfie was taken inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art bathroom and included a packed lineup of celebrities.

In the mirror photo were Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, Ayo Edebiri, Margot Robbie, Gracie Abrams, Rachel Sennott, Audrey Nuna, Awar Odhiang, and Bhavitha herself.

Even with globally known names in the photo, social media users still joked that they needed help identifying people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@metgalaofficial_)

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“I only know Rose, Ayo, and Margot. I need a diagram for the rest,” one comment read.

Another user wrote, “They could be walking past me down the street, I wouldn’t know a thing.”

Some people also criticized the picture’s overall vibe.

“Why do they all look so plastic and gross? It’s 2026, can we please stop taking selfies where people sh*t?” one person commented.

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Others defended the selfie and argued that the chaos is exactly what makes these photos entertaining.

“The energy in this bathroom mirror is unmatched. Serving looks and chaos at the same time,” another user wrote.

The photo also stood out for another reason as Mandava arrived in a surprisingly casual Chanel-inspired look featuring a sheer, pale beige blouse paired with light-wash blue jeans.

Many viewers criticized it for resembling jeans rather than a traditional Met Gala outfit.

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“Why’s she in jeans at the Met Gala?” questioned one netizen.

Beyond the outfit discussion, another flock of online viewers largely compared the selfie with Kylie Jenner’s 2017 bathroom selfie

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Much of the discussion online centered on Kylie Jenner’s famous 2017 bathroom selfie, which many fans still consider the best Met Gala group photo ever.

At the time, the selfie became one of the most viral Met Gala moments online and helped turn bathroom mirror photos into an annual tradition.

“We all know the Met Gala bathroom selfie that can’t be beaten, right?” one person wrote while comparing the 2026 photo to Kylie’s version.

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Another added, “Important people used to take these.”

The selfie also became famous because phones are technically banned inside the Met Gala. Event chair Anna Wintour has long discouraged celebrities from taking photos during the event itself.

Speaking about the phone privacy, Wintour explained in an interview with Today’s Jenna Bush Hager in 2024, adding, “It’s often wonderful to hear, after dinner, people say, ‘Oh, we had the most wonderful conversations.’ So that’s the idea, that life can exist without a picture on your cell phone.”

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Despite the rule, celebrities have continued to sneak photos inside the museum for years

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While Kylie Jenner’s photo remains the most iconic, Met Gala bathroom selfies had already begun trending prior to hers.

In 2016, Joan Smalls shared a now-famous mirror selfie featuring Hailey Bieber, Stella Maxwell, Lily-Rose Depp, Lily Aldridge, and Doutzen Kroes.

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That same year, Alexa Chung also posted a more casual bathroom photo with Poppy Delevingne, while Elle Fanning unexpectedly photobombed the picture in the background.

Then came Kylie Jenner’s 2017 selfie, which completely changed the trend.

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The trend continued in later years as more celebrities joined in. In 2021, Lil Nas X posted a bathroom selfie with Pete Davidson, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, and Jack Harlow, all wearing his gold Versace armor.

That same year, Troye Sivan also shared one of the strangest Met Gala bathroom moments after posting a photo he took while using a urinal. “@badgalriri told @tomdaley to take this pic of me weeing,” he joked online.

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The tradition continued in 2023 when Billie Eilish shared a bathroom snapshot on Instagram Stories surrounded by friends in white gowns. Then, in 2025, actress Laura Harrier posted another star-filled bathroom group photo featuring Ego Nwodim, Sarah Snook, Zac Posen, LaKeith Stanfield, Andrew Scott, and several others.

“I recognize none of these people,” wrote one user

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