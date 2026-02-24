“Ruined By Hollywood”: Britney Spears Reveals Bra While Dancing To Billie Eilish In Crop Top

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media erupted on February 24 after Britney Spears exposed her lingerie in a recent Instagram video.

A week ago, Spears reportedly sold the rights to her back catalogue for an estimated $200 million to independent music publisher Primary Wave. The deal includes all nine of her albums, released between 1999 and 2016.

After spending 13 years under a court-mandated conservatorship from 2008 to 2021, Spears has been vocal about the dark underbelly of her glamorous career. In 2024, Spears vowed to “never return to the music industry.”

Spears revealed black undergarments in the clip while showing off her moves to a Billie Eilish number.

Many attributed her behavior to prolonged exposure to the music industry and the 13-year-long conservatorship.

“Is she having a difficult time adjusting to living a normal life?” one user said, showing concern on X under her video.

Britney Spears’ latest dancing video sparked fresh concerns about her well-being

Spears recently returned to social media after her Instagram account went dark in November 2025.

In the latest video, Spears filmed herself dancing to Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy in a room, wearing black boots, a black miniskirt, a red crop top, and a black halterneck brassiere underneath. Spears sported her signature long blonde hair, which she flipped around in the video.

She also had a trench coat and a cowboy hat on at the beginning of the video, which she later took off. Spears showed off some dance moves before flipping her middle finger at the camera.

“TRICKED YA!!! Y’ALL THOUGHT I WAS GONE!!!” the Toxic singer captioned the post.

The comments on the post were turned off, but it garnered more than 257,000 likes in 21 hours.

The video got netizens worried about her mental state, which has been a common reaction to several of her social media posts in recent years.

“She has mental health issues. It’s very obvious. She needs help,” one person wrote. Another said, “Is she taking her medication?”

Several threw accusations at the music industry.

“The industry messed her up so bad. Sad to see,” one wrote. “This is so sad to see. I have no doubt she had some heavy stuff happen to her from that industry that just broke her,” said another.

One fan got nostalgic about her past fame: “Crazy to think she was once a superstar.”

“Each time she posts, I understand why her dad did what he did,” one comment read.

Some thought she was simply posting the video for the likes: “She’s got to be doing this deliberately for viral clout.”

Another said, “She’s mostly dressed. No dog p*o on the floor. She is flourishing!”

The infamous dog poop incident that terrified Britney Spears’ inner circle

Ever since she joined social media, Spears has been worrying the internet with bizarre videos that sparked serious concerns about her mental state. From dancing videos in scantily clad attire to the strange captions on her posts, everything painted an alarming picture for her die-hard fans.

In September 2025, a source close to the pop star said she was “having an episode right now,” as Bored Panda previously reported.

“We are going to see her battle through it the way she has for years,” the insider stated, claiming that the 43-year-old had lost the ability to care for herself and her surroundings like a “normal adult.”

“Her house is a mess. She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone there cleaning every day,” the source added. The report came after one of her dancing videos showed her marble floors littered with what seemed to be dog feces.

In another recent post, she confused her fans with a picture of a baby’s hand wearing a tiny, heart-shaped ring.

What shocked people the most in recent months was Spears’s July 2025 announcement that she had adopted a baby girl named Lennon London. She is reportedly estranged from her sons, Sean and Jayden.

In 2020, just before her conservatorship ended, her fans started a #FreeBritney movement online, which got support from her mother as well, as Bored Panda reported.

The conservatorship placed her estate, personal and financial assets, and rights to her music under the control of her father and a lawyer, in a form of legal guardianship for adults.

Britney Spears divorced from Sam Asghari after just 14 months of marriage

After 4 weeks without posts, the world was wondering what was going on with Britney Spears. Well… she’s back, for better or worse! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TGrw8vwPvt — Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) February 24, 2026

Spears divorced from her husband, model and actor, Sam Asghari, in December 2024, only 14 months after tying the knot in June 2022. They were together for six years before that.

She refused to explain the reason while announcing the news on social media at the time, but said she was “a little shocked.”

“Six years is a long time to be with someone, so I’m a little shocked. But I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore, honestly!!!” Spears wrote.

The divorce stemmed from “irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife,” according to records obtained by People.

“That’s years of forced medication.” Fans showed concern over Britney Spears’ latest dancing video shortly after return to social media

