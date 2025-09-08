Britney Spears’ Inner Circle “Terrified” As Behavior Grows Darker With Dog Poop Incident

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Spears’ diehard fans feared this day would come. According to insiders, the pop star is once again in the grip of a mental health crisis. Only this time around, it’s playing out inside a mansion smeared in dog feces and littered with chaos.

The report marks the lowest point in what’s been a disturbing year for the pop star.

Highlights Britney Spears’ mansion is reportedly smeared in dog feces, with friends saying she’s “having an episode.

Her erratic social media videos, once seen as quirky, are now causing alarm over her mental stability.

Sources said her family is aware, but hasn’t decided on a course of action.

Spears has made it a habit to surprise fans with increasingly bizarre dancing videos filmed from inside her own home, giving them a sneak peek at what sources say, it’s a definitive unraveling of her mental health.

Sources close to Britney Spears claim she has lost the ability to function like a normal adult

“She’s having an episode right now,” a source close to the 43-year-old told the Daily Mail. “We are going to see her battle through it the way she has for years.”

According to the insider, the pop star has lost the ability to take care of herself and her surroundings, unable to function like a “normal adult.”

“Her house is a mess. She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone there cleaning every day,” the source added.

The report comes after Spears posted a series of Instagram clips in mid-August. In them, the singer danced to Prince’s Kiss and sang Rihanna’s Unfaithful in a fake British accent while twirling across a marble floor visibly littered with what appeared to be dog poop.

“Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow,” Spears wrote.

Fans are debating whether Britney regaining her independence was the right thing for her

Fans wasted no time in expressing their concern.

“God what’s happened to poor Britney. Is this the price of fame?” one asked, while others questioned whether her gaining back her independence was a good idea.

“Remember the outrage when her dad was taking care of her? Where are all of those self-righteous people now?” a reader asked.

“She clearly needs that conservatorship back. She is off the deep end,” another replied, fearing that the singer may end up harming herself if things continue the way they are.

The vitriol grew so large that Spears was forced to disable comments on the post, but the message had already spread.

The incident is the latest in a year marked by increasingly bizarre dancing videos posted online by the pop star

While the “poop incident” may have been a surprise to many netizens, for those who have followed Spears in recent months, it was but one of many unsettling moments that point to a troubling pattern in her behavior.

For instance, in September 2023, the singer posted a video of herself dancing with large kitchen knives. The video was so concerning that police immediately conducted a wellness check, to which Spears replied insisting the knives were fake.

Flash forward to this year, and Spears’ Instagram videos have become tradition. In August, she also suffered a wardrobe malfunction while solo dancing to Janet Jackson’s Any Time, Any Place, briefly exposing her privates.

But nothing compares to her most bizarre revelation yet, when, in July, she claimed to have adopted a baby girl named Lennon London.

Spears claimed she had adopted a baby girl, but fans believe it’s nothing more than a lifelike doll

Spears offered no proof, photos, or video of the infant, limiting herself to writing a somewhat incoherent caption where she discussed her disdain for working out, accused an influencer of stealing her routine, and announced plans to move to Italy.

The “baby’s” announcement came like an afterthought in the rambling post, with Spears writing, “I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl! Her name is Lennon London Spears!“

The pop star had expressed her desire to adopt in January, where she specified she wanted the baby to be a girl and said she was “serious” about the decision.

Fans immediately expressed their concern.

“She can barely take care of herself, let alone a baby,” one user wrote.

“Is it even a real child?” another asked.

The source claims Spears’ family is aware of her situation, but have not decided on how to proceed yet

According to the source, Spears’ family and friends are well aware of her spiraling mental health, but haven’t decided on a course of action.

“She’s not doing well at all,” the insider explained. “Her friends and relatives are terrified for her future.”

“Those close to her have seen this over and over again, and though it is monitored, they aren’t going to make any type of intervention.”

In the meantime, Spears remains estranged from her sons, Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18.

Far from the days when she ruled the music industry with perfect dance numbers and chart toppers, Spears now spends her time doing pirouettes in dirty rooms, and posting strange messages online.

Nothing to see here, just Britney doing Britney things,” a user wrote.

But for many, there definitely is something to see there, and despite the warning signs, no one seems ready to help her.

Not her family, not her friends, and not her team.

An increasing number of fans have come to believe “Free Britney” wasn’t a good idea after all

