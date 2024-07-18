"Kindly F--- Off": Britney Spears Blasts Ozzy Osbourne And "Boring Family" For Making Fun Of Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Spears unleashed some fiery words against Ozzy Osbourne for his unkind remarks about her dance videos. And, in classic Britney fashion, she also stood up for fellow star Kate Beckinsale.

The Toxic singer, 42, called the Osbournes the “most boring family known to mankind” and said she wanted to tell them to “kindly f— off !!!!”

In a long-winded message posted to social media, the pop princess clapped back at the Black Sabbath frontman this Wednesday, July 18, for calling her dance videos “very, very sad.”

The rocker, 75, had said he was “fed up” with seeing the “poor old” singer’s dance videos during an episode of The Osbournes Podcast with his wife Sharon Osbourne and their children, Jack and Kelly Osbourne.

“I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube,” said Ozzy before his wife clarified that he was referring to her “dancing.”

“Poor little thing,” 71-year-old Sharon said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

“Every f—ing day,” the Black Sabbath frontman said about her dance clips. “It’s sad, very, very sad.”

Britney’s dance clips have become a common spectacle for her audience, who watch her twirling around her house, often in scantily clad outfits and being unapologetically herself.

After the harsh criticism served by the Osbournes, Britney addressed the shade thrown her way and made a sharp jibe at the entire family.

She began her rant by mentioning how actress Kate faces criticism online for not posting “age-appropriate” content.

“Have you guys ever seen the movie Serendipity with Kate Beckinsale ??? Well let me tell you … if you haven’t you definitely should !!! I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London !!! I realised how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content .. she’s in her fifties and I thought it was pretty badaass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old !!!” the Oops!…I Did It Again singer said.

“[Her comments are] not as bad as some of my comments saying it’s sad that I’m as old as I am and I’m dancing every single day on my IG !!! Number 1) I hardly ever dance … and number 2) I’m not poor at all !!! I have more ligature in my left toe than any grown man or woman on earth !!!” she said. “how long do you think I should keep this going for ??? In my transparent opinion, wealth and health it isn’t relied solely on cash in your bank account which I have lots of that too … it relies on my quest in my own f—ing Interest in how I demonstrate and serve back these wise a– a–holes just as Kate did !!!”

“I personally believe that being vulnerable enough to ask someone for inspiration or help is incredibly beautiful … but ironically in the world we live in with how incredibly cruel people can be you have to be extremely careful who you allow in your circle and your heart !!!” she said. “I’m gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f— off !!!”