Britney Spears Slams Boyfriend’s Behavior, Says She’ll “Never Be With Another Man” Again

Britney Spears declared that she never wants to be with another man for “as long as [she] live[s]” after calling out her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, on Instagram.

The Princess of Pop made headlines with a fiery set of posts on Sunday, announcing her relationship status: “single as f—.”

In a post she shared as an Instagram story, the 42-year-old artist called out Paul’s bizarre behavior, which was pictured in a paparazzi shot shortly after she settled her conservatorship case back in April.

The image captured the Oops!…I Did It Again singer slouching in the passenger seat of a car while her former flame appeared to be behind the wheel.

“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ??? Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed … why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat ???” read the text on her Instagram Story.

The Grammy winner did not stop there. She also shared a cryptic post that included the quote: “Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.”

Her caption initially read: “Single as f**k!!!”

“I will never be with another man as long as I live !!!” she added.

The caption has since been deleted and replaced with a nod to The Random Vibez, the creator of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

The news of the Toxic singer’s relationship with the 38-year-old first emerged last year amid her highly-publicized divorce from Sam Asghari.

Paul was hired in 2022 to carry out maintenance and housekeeping-like tasks around her Thousand Oaks, California, mansion.

His job was to “clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash,” a source told Page Six.

“He fixed things around the house. Things like doorknobs and unclog toilets,” a source told Us Weekly.

He was eventually fired from the job in 2023 after his criminal past—charges for multiple misdemeanors, including disturbing the peace, child endangerment, and driving without a license, along with felonies for possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a firearm—was exposed.

Paul Richard Soliz called the Gimme More singer a “phenomenal woman” and a “good person”

Britney got into a fight with her new boyfriend Paul Soliz and this is him 🤦🏽‍♀️. Hes been convicted on multiple charges and he used to be Britney‘s housekeeper. Chileeeee pic.twitter.com/rBO4xmzDlU — SinnamonSCouture (@SinnamonCouture) May 3, 2024

“I’m not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record — I get it,” he explained to Us Weekly in September 2023. “I’m a working man. I own my own business. I do a licensed contractor technique tile.”

It is unclear exactly when the pair started dating, but Paul had only good things to say about the Criminal singer while they were together.

“She’s a phenomenal woman,” he told the outlet. “She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person.”