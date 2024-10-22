ADVERTISEMENT

I was tired of time passing too fast and decided to stop one year in time with my drawings. My drawings are really personal and resonate with my internal state, struggles, fears, and joys.

Every day – one illustration, one thought, one moment.

I know, maybe I’m old-fashioned, but – only on Instagram.

If you’re with me on this journey, thank you. If not, I hope you find your own challenges and joys because those are the moments that shape us. They make us, hopefully, at least a little better versions of ourselves.

More info: Instagram | milemicic.com

#1

...It's Fine

Mile Mićić
#2

Everyone Is An Expert On How To Live Other People's Lives

Mile Mićić
#3

Inside Out

Mile Mićić
#4

Well...This Too Shall Pass

Mile Mićić
#5

And I Feel Amazing!

Mile Mićić
#6

And We'll Make It Look Amazing! I Know It!

Mile Mićić
#7

I Know It

Mile Mićić
#8

I'm Coming

Mile Mićić
#9

I Would, But Not Sure How

Mile Mićić
#10

...Maybe We Can

Mile Mićić
#11

Don't Let The Others Convince You Otherwise

Mile Mićić
#12

...And Just Let It Be

Mile Mićić
#13

No Rush But No Pause

Mile Mićić
#14

We'll Find The Way, I Promise

Mile Mićić
#15

Another Day In Time

Mile Mićić
#16

Will Not Give You The Power To Shape Our Love!

Mile Mićić
#17

It All Started On Day 025

Mile Mićić
#18

Well, It’s Sunday After All

Mile Mićić
#19

Whatever. I Don't Care

Mile Mićić
#20

Now Go To A Deserved Rest!

Mile Mićić
