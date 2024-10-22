ADVERTISEMENT

I was tired of time passing too fast and decided to stop one year in time with my drawings. My drawings are really personal and resonate with my internal state, struggles, fears, and joys.

Every day – one illustration, one thought, one moment.

I know, maybe I’m old-fashioned, but – only on Instagram.

If you’re with me on this journey, thank you. If not, I hope you find your own challenges and joys because those are the moments that shape us. They make us, hopefully, at least a little better versions of ourselves.

More info: Instagram | milemicic.com