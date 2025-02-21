ADVERTISEMENT

ShouXin (手訫) is a contemporary artist from Henan, China, known for his minimalist animal sketches. His drawings, mostly of cats and dogs, use simple lines and empty space to create expressive, lifelike images. Instead of focusing on small details, he plays with contrast—bold lines, soft shading, and sharp edges—to bring out movement and personality.

ShouXin's animals often have striking eyes that stand out against abstract, flowing shapes, making them feel present and full of life. Using just a pencil, an eraser, and small knives for texture, he gives his sketches a balance of sharpness and fluidity. Scroll down to see how ShouXin's simple lines capture so much emotion with so little

More info: Instagram | x.com