Imagine a world where the laws of gravity bend, animals sprout surreal shapes, and ordinary scenes transform into dreamlike fantasies. That’s the universe Bruno Pontiroli invites us into with his paintings. His art flips reality on its head, taking familiar things and twisting them into something both bizarre and thought-provoking.
Pontiroli’s paintings are full of imagination. You’ll see things like floating animals or shapes that don’t quite make sense—but that’s what makes them so interesting. His art invites us to step away from the ordinary and see things in a whole new way. It’s playful, creative, and impossible to forget.
"Un Éléphant Ne Se Trompe Jamais"
Bored Panda reached out to Bruno Pontiroli to find out more about his creative process and himself. The artist explained that he got interested in art after discovering the surrealists, especially Magritte, and a book with drawings by Roland Topor, a French satirical illustrator. "I discovered a humor and an imagination that gave me the desire to paint my own ideas. I then pursued this objective to try and always be surprised by what I paint, and that’s what motivates me to paint every day. I need to have an idea that both amuses and astonishes me to start a painting."
"L'indigeste"
"L'esprit De Noël"
Pontiroli shared that he tries to stay open to all kinds of inspiration. "I am very interested in the work of other artists, whether in books or in museums or galleries, but I find my inspiration and most of my ideas in moments of 'daydreaming' and reflection."
"Le Point D'equilibre"
"L'aplomb"
While making art can be therapeutic, it also comes with challenges. For Pontiroli, the toughest and most important part is figuring out the subject, how to represent it, and whether the idea looks good visually. "I spend a lot of time drawing, trying things out to find out if an idea is worth developing before starting a painting."
On the flip side, the moment Pontiroli enjoys most is when he paints the first draft on his canvas. "It is at this precise moment that the idea comes to life and that I can imagine what the painting will be like once completed."
"Oh, Les Mains!"
"Quels Pieds!"
"I like to cause surprise and astonishment, for myself as well as for others, and I prefer that people make their own interpretation of my work. Each person will have a different understanding of my paintings. I offer a starting point for reflection, and questioning."