Imagine a world where the laws of gravity bend, animals sprout surreal shapes, and ordinary scenes transform into dreamlike fantasies. That’s the universe Bruno Pontiroli invites us into with his paintings. His art flips reality on its head, taking familiar things and twisting them into something both bizarre and thought-provoking.

Pontiroli’s paintings are full of imagination. You’ll see things like floating animals or shapes that don’t quite make sense—but that’s what makes them so interesting. His art invites us to step away from the ordinary and see things in a whole new way. It’s playful, creative, and impossible to forget.

