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Tim Allen Breaks Silence On The Chilling Downward Spiral Of His TV Son Preventing ‘Home Improvement’ Reboot
Tim Allen with Home Improvement cast inside wooden frame, highlighting TV son and reboot prevention discussion.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Tim Allen Breaks Silence On The Chilling Downward Spiral Of His TV Son Preventing ‘Home Improvement’ Reboot

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Tim Allen has shared a disappointing update for fans hoping to see Home Improvement return to television. 

While promoting Toy Story 5, the actor addressed long-running rumors about a potential revival of the hit 1990s sitcom and revealed why the project remains stuck in development. According to Allen, there is interest in bringing the beloved series back, but one major obstacle remains. 

Highlights
  • Tim Allen admits a major obstacle is stalling hopes for a Home Improvement revival.
  • The sitcom star pointed to ongoing behind-the-scenes complications involving the cast.
  • One former cast member's turbulent recent years continue to affect revival plans.

The actor pointed to the cast’s current circumstances, particularly the personal situations of the actors who played his onscreen sons, as a key reason a Home Improvement reboot is unlikely to move forward anytime soon.

RELATED:

    Tim Allen reveals the Home Improvement reboot’s biggest challenge

    Tim Allen Breaks Silence On The Chilling Downward Spiral Of His TV Son Preventing 'Home Improvement' Reboot

    Image credits: ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

    Tim Allen portrayed Tim “The Toolman” Taylor on the ABC sitcom Home Improvement

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    The series, which followed the Taylor family’s everyday exploits in suburban Detroit, ran for eight seasons and was a ratings juggernaut. 

    During an interview with Us Weekly, Allen discussed reviving the sitcom, an idea he has publicly supported since 2020. However, he said a reboot is currently unlikely due to issues involving the actors who played his onscreen sons.

    Tim Allen Breaks Silence On The Chilling Downward Spiral Of His TV Son Preventing 'Home Improvement' Reboot

    Image credits: ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

    “They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck [because] there are some personality problems right now with the boys,” Allen said. 

    The Toy Story star previously described reviving the sitcom as a “marvelous” idea and said he hoped to make a one-off special exploring where Tim Taylor and his sons are today.

    However, Allen recently noted that the actors were dealing with “their own issues,” which has complicated plans for a reboot.

    Tim Allen alluded to Home Improvement co-star’s downward spiral

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    Tim Allen Breaks Silence On The Chilling Downward Spiral Of His TV Son Preventing 'Home Improvement' Reboot

    Image credits: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

    In the same interview, Allen said he wanted the revival to focus on his on-screen sons. In the series, Tim has three children, Brad, Randy, and Mark, played by Zachery Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Taran Noah Smith. 

    “I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them. That’s a little challenging right now, to put it mildly,” Allen said. 

    The 72-year-old actor appeared to be referring to Bryan, who has faced multiple legal issues since 2020.

    Tim Allen Breaks Silence On The Chilling Downward Spiral Of His TV Son Preventing 'Home Improvement' Reboot

    Image credits: ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

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    In October 2020, the actor faced several felony charges and was arrested after allegedly strangling his then-girlfriend in their apartment in Lane County, Oregon. He pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced to three years of bench probation. 

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    In July 2023, Bryan was again arrested for domestic assault in Eugene, Oregon. He was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation following a plea deal. Two arrests for driving under the influence followed in March and October 2024. 

    He was arrested on a second-degree domestic violence charge in January 2025, followed by another arrest in November 2025 for violating his probation. 

    Tim Allen’s other TV sons have taken a drastically different path in life

    Tim Allen Breaks Silence On The Chilling Downward Spiral Of His TV Son Preventing 'Home Improvement' Reboot

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    Bryan was convicted in February 2026 and sentenced to 16 months in prison, plus an additional 19 months for the November 2025 incident. He has also faced allegations of financial fraud.

    Unlike Bryan, Allen’s other TV sons have largely lived outside the spotlight in recent years. After appearing in a handful of episodes of Allen’s sitcom Last Man Standing in 2015, Thomas has largely moved on from acting.

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    Tim Allen Breaks Silence On The Chilling Downward Spiral Of His TV Son Preventing 'Home Improvement' Reboot

    Image credits: ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

    Similarly, Smith hasn’t appeared in any mainstream project since a voice-acting role in an episode of Batman Beyond in 1999. As of 2025, he was working as a sea recovery technician for SpaceX. 

    Despite Allen’s enthusiasm for a revival, Patricia Richardson, who played his onscreen wife Jill Taylor, previously cast doubt on the viability of such a project.

    During an appearance on the Back to the Best podcast in 2024, she cited Bryan’s legal troubles and Thomas and Smith’s retirement from acting as reasons the reboot was unlikely. 

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    Home Improvement is streaming on Disney+.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    birgit200x avatar
    Bored Birgit
    Bored Birgit
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that's where they are now. Could be a documentary.

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    claresmith_1 avatar
    Clare Smith
    Clare Smith
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tim Allen has his own criminal history. It's a bit rich for him to criticise others.

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    brandivansteenwyk avatar
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get the idea that Allen is criticizing any of the young men. I think him being imperfect is why he has kept hope alive that perhaps a reboot could be feasible. He can empathize with them.

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    birgit200x avatar
    Bored Birgit
    Bored Birgit
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that's where they are now. Could be a documentary.

    0
    0points
    reply
    claresmith_1 avatar
    Clare Smith
    Clare Smith
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tim Allen has his own criminal history. It's a bit rich for him to criticise others.

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    0points
    reply
    brandivansteenwyk avatar
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get the idea that Allen is criticizing any of the young men. I think him being imperfect is why he has kept hope alive that perhaps a reboot could be feasible. He can empathize with them.

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