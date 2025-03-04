ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel Voskanyan has a knack for capturing childhood in its rawest form—no forced smiles, no artificial setups, just kids being kids. His black-and-white portraits strip away distractions, leaving only pure emotion and storytelling in their most powerful form. Specializing in photographing children from rural Armenia, Voskanyan’s work has an almost cinematic feel—think less “say cheese” and more “eyes that have seen a thousand stories.”

With impeccable control over light and shadow, he brings out the textures of daily life, whether it’s the wind-tousled hair of a child staring off into the distance or the quiet strength in a pair of dirt-smudged hands.

More info: Instagram