For as long as I can remember, I have been writing stories and poems. I love music, art, film, and poetry and I have always enjoyed reading—both fiction and non-fiction, as well as hundreds of comics and graphic novels. The power of visual storytelling has always fascinated me.

One day, I participated in an exhibition where I was assigned the theme "Decals, Insignia…" I researched the words and their literal meanings. "Decals" refers to transferring, tracing, and copying, while "Insignia" signifies signing and marking. Since I often sign with the first letter of my name, this became the figure through which I started an alternative biography.

Thus, by chance and to my own surprise, A Shadowgraphic History was born—a minimalist and abstract comic series in which I incorporate references to my daily life and my childhood, but also to my favorite influences: books, music, and film.

Below, you’ll find a selection of images from A Shadowgraphic History—I’m curious to hear what you see in them!

More info: decalsinsignia.blogspot.com