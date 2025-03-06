ADVERTISEMENT

For as long as I can remember, I have been writing stories and poems. I love music, art, film, and poetry and I have always enjoyed reading—both fiction and non-fiction, as well as hundreds of comics and graphic novels. The power of visual storytelling has always fascinated me.

One day, I participated in an exhibition where I was assigned the theme "Decals, Insignia…" I researched the words and their literal meanings. "Decals" refers to transferring, tracing, and copying, while "Insignia" signifies signing and marking. Since I often sign with the first letter of my name, this became the figure through which I started an alternative biography.

Thus, by chance and to my own surprise, A Shadowgraphic History was born—a minimalist and abstract comic series in which I incorporate references to my daily life and my childhood, but also to my favorite influences: books, music, and film.

Below, you’ll find a selection of images from A Shadowgraphic History—I’m curious to hear what you see in them!

More info: decalsinsignia.blogspot.com

#1

Almost Unbearable Empty Thought

Almost Unbearable Empty Thought

Rino Feys
Although I am a writer, I find it fascinating to tell stories without words—except for the occasional subtitle, which I enjoy playing with to add an extra layer. Sometimes, a subtle hint shifts an interpretation in an entirely new direction.

Traditional comics rely on dialogue and narration, but what happens when you remove those elements and let the images speak entirely for themselves? It creates a world where communication unfolds in an intuitive way, and meaning becomes fluid, shaped by the reader’s interpretation.
    #2

    Sad Thought

    Sad Thought

    Rino Feys
    #3

    Birth

    Birth

    Rino Feys
    Each page revolves around an idea and consists of either a single panel or a sequence of images with cryptic references, allowing the story to unfold purely visually. At times, the R is nowhere to be seen in the drawing, leading one to assume that he might also be among the viewers, a silent observer.

    #4

    Famouse

    Famouse

    Rino Feys
    #5

    Passing Through

    Passing Through

    Rino Feys
    When I am in a "flow," ideas can keep bubbling up for days—sometimes weeks. I store them as sketches in notebooks, which I later refine into finished pieces. Over time, natural series emerge, such as those centered around thought balloons, the cosmos, or clouds—motifs that keep recurring, giving the story an organic coherence.
    #6

    Cloudmaker

    Cloudmaker

    Rino Feys
    #7

    Fall

    Fall

    Rino Feys
    In recent years, I have self-published two booklets in very limited editions and sent copies to comic magazines. I was surprised by the positive responses and reviews, as well as the orders I received from the most unexpected corners of the world. Once the booklets sold out, I decided not to print any more. Then everything went quiet for a few years. But during the COVID lockdown, when I was forced to stay home for months, I found the time to go through my sketchbooks and felt inspired to continue the story.

    #8

    Spring

    Spring

    Rino Feys
    #9

    The Dark Thoughts Ahead

    The Dark Thoughts Ahead

    Rino Feys
    #10

    Winter

    Winter

    Rino Feys
    #11

    A Day In The Life Of R

    A Day In The Life Of R

    Rino Feys
    #12

    Implosion/Explosion

    Implosion/Explosion

    Rino Feys
    #13

    In Prison/Released

    In Prison/Released

    Rino Feys
    #14

    In Someone's Last Thought

    In Someone's Last Thought

    Rino Feys
    #15

    Shot By His Own People

    Shot By His Own People

    Rino Feys
    #16

    Coming Closer

    Coming Closer

    Rino Feys
    #17

    Play

    Play

    Rino Feys
    #18

    Shot By His Own People

    Shot By His Own People

    Rino Feys
    #19

    The Conspiracy

    The Conspiracy

    Rino Feys
    #20

    The Thought Runner

    The Thought Runner

    Rino Feys
    #21

    Trying To Walk The Line

    Trying To Walk The Line

    Rino Feys
    #22

    Walking On Water And Hiding Behind A Ship

    Walking On Water And Hiding Behind A Ship

    Rino Feys
