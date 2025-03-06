I Started Drawing As An Experiment—Now It’s A Visual Diary (22 Comics)
For as long as I can remember, I have been writing stories and poems. I love music, art, film, and poetry and I have always enjoyed reading—both fiction and non-fiction, as well as hundreds of comics and graphic novels. The power of visual storytelling has always fascinated me.
One day, I participated in an exhibition where I was assigned the theme "Decals, Insignia…" I researched the words and their literal meanings. "Decals" refers to transferring, tracing, and copying, while "Insignia" signifies signing and marking. Since I often sign with the first letter of my name, this became the figure through which I started an alternative biography.
Thus, by chance and to my own surprise, A Shadowgraphic History was born—a minimalist and abstract comic series in which I incorporate references to my daily life and my childhood, but also to my favorite influences: books, music, and film.
Below, you’ll find a selection of images from A Shadowgraphic History—I’m curious to hear what you see in them!
More info: decalsinsignia.blogspot.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Almost Unbearable Empty Thought
Although I am a writer, I find it fascinating to tell stories without words—except for the occasional subtitle, which I enjoy playing with to add an extra layer. Sometimes, a subtle hint shifts an interpretation in an entirely new direction.
Traditional comics rely on dialogue and narration, but what happens when you remove those elements and let the images speak entirely for themselves? It creates a world where communication unfolds in an intuitive way, and meaning becomes fluid, shaped by the reader’s interpretation.
Sad Thought
Each page revolves around an idea and consists of either a single panel or a sequence of images with cryptic references, allowing the story to unfold purely visually. At times, the R is nowhere to be seen in the drawing, leading one to assume that he might also be among the viewers, a silent observer.
Famouse
Passing Through
When I am in a "flow," ideas can keep bubbling up for days—sometimes weeks. I store them as sketches in notebooks, which I later refine into finished pieces. Over time, natural series emerge, such as those centered around thought balloons, the cosmos, or clouds—motifs that keep recurring, giving the story an organic coherence.
Cloudmaker
Fall
In recent years, I have self-published two booklets in very limited editions and sent copies to comic magazines. I was surprised by the positive responses and reviews, as well as the orders I received from the most unexpected corners of the world. Once the booklets sold out, I decided not to print any more. Then everything went quiet for a few years. But during the COVID lockdown, when I was forced to stay home for months, I found the time to go through my sketchbooks and felt inspired to continue the story.