"In The Illusion of Poppies, forms emerge and fade, edges soften into shadows, and details blur into impressions of what they once were—or what they seemed to be. The title itself speaks to the dual nature of perception: poppies, both real and imagined, hold the weight of memory yet remain elusive, slipping between presence and absence. The sepia tones lend a sense of nostalgia, reinforcing the idea that even as we attempt to preserve an image, it is already slipping away, transforming in the mind’s eye. As a series, it may seem to follow an order or sequence, yet I believe The Illusion of Poppies can begin with any image. The life cycle of the poppy is intertwined within each photograph—birth, bloom, decay, and renewal all exist simultaneously. Beginning and ending depend not on a fixed arrangement, but on the viewer’s gaze and how these images resonate within their own mind’s eye.

Through this interplay of perception, memory, and illusion, I invite viewers to consider the fragile nature of seeing: how each moment is a fleeting reconstruction, where reality is not fixed but fluid, shaped as much by what is before us as by what lingers within us."