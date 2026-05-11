What Netflix’s Cryptic ‘Money Heist’ Reveal Could Mean Ahead Of ‘Berlin’ Season 2

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Netflix may have just teased the next chapter of Money Heist years after the global phenomenon ended.

While the hit Spanish crime drama, also known as La Casa de Papel, wrapped up in 2021, the franchise is far from over, with Berlin season 2 arriving later this week.

Ahead of the premiere, Netflix dropped a mysterious new teaser hinting that another Money Heist project is already in development.

Highlights Netflix teases a new Money Heist project ahead of Berlin season 2 release.

A cryptic Seville event and teaser spark speculation about the franchise’s future direction.

Fans debate whether the announcement signals a spin-off or continuation of the saga.

Although official details remain under wraps, the timing of the announcement could reveal what the streamer is planning next for the fan-favorite universe.

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Netflix teases Money Heist’s return with cryptic new teaser

Image credits: Netflix

At a recent event in Seville, Spain, Netflix announced that the Money Heist universe will not end with the upcoming release of Berlin season 2.

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On Sunday, the streaming service dropped a new teaser recapping some of the biggest moments and heists from previous seasons. “The revolution isn’t over yet,” the video declares, before hinting that the franchise’s next chapter is already in development.

There have been no further updates on the surprise reveal, sparking widespread fan speculation. Some believe it signals a sixth installment of the main series, while others think it points to a new spin-off.

When does Berlin season 2 release?

Image credits: Netflix

Before the inevitable next chapter arrives, fans will have their hands full with the second installment of Berlin.

It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 15, 2026, at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT.

Like its debut installment, the second season will consist of eight episodes, all releasing on the same day.

Season 1 was released in December 2023 to mixed reviews, with many viewers considering it to be inferior to the main series.

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What is Berlin season 2 about?

Image credits: Netflix

Set sometime before the main series, the spin-off centers on Andrés de Fonollosa, aka Berlin (Pedro Alonso), a master larcenist and the biological brother of the Professor (Álvaro Morte).

Subtitled, The Lady with an Ermine, the second season follows Berlin as he reunites with his crew in Seville for another high-stakes heist. This time, however, his pursuit of a priceless painting leads him into a darker, more personal conflict.

How the Money Heist universe could still continue

Image credits: Netflix

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After Netflix dropped the new teaser, its several regional X accounts shared a photo of actor Álvaro Morte, who plays the Professor, posing with a Dali mask, the trademark disguise from the original series, alongside the caption:

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“Seville has always been part of a larger plan. The universe of Money Heist continues.”

Since Berlin season 2 is set in Seville, the posts suggest the spin-off may connect directly to the miniseries. The image also appears to hint at the Professor’s return.

As a result, the upcoming project could be another miniseries set before the main series, focusing on a heist the Professor and Berlin worked on together. However, the presence of gold bars in the teaser also suggests it could be a direct continuation.

Following Netflix’s announcement of a new Money Heist project, several outlets reported that a four-episode miniseries focused on Colonel Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) began production last month.

Given their rivalry in the original series, the Professor may appear in the rumored spin-off, which could be the project Netflix recently teased.

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Money Heist and Berlin are streaming on Netflix.