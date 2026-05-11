Happy birthday to Sabrina Carpenter , Coi Leray , and Lana Condor ! May 11 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer and Actress Sabrina Carpenter, 27 Renowned for her dynamic pop artistry and engaging performances, American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter blends personal narrative with catchy hooks. Her career truly soared with her album Short n' Sweet, which topped the US Billboard 200 and secured two Grammy Awards. Carpenter also established herself as an actress on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World.



Little-known fact: Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter's father built her a purple recording studio in their basement when she was ten years old.

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#2 American Rapper and Singer Coi Leray, 29 An American rapper and singer, Coi Leray has captivated audiences with her distinct melodic style and bold public persona. Her hit singles, like “No More Parties” and “Players,” have achieved significant chart success and platinum certifications. Leray released her debut studio album Trendsetter in 2022 and its follow-up Coi in 2023.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing music full-time, Coi Leray worked in sales after dropping out of high school at age sixteen.

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#3 American Actress Lana Condor, 29 With a vibrant acting career, Vietnamese-born American actress and YouTuber Lana Condor burst onto the scene in memorable roles. Her performance as Lara Jean Covey in the To All the Boys film series captivated audiences globally, alongside her debut in X-Men: Apocalypse. Condor also supports mental health awareness.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on her acting career, Lana Condor was accepted into Loyola Marymount University but chose to defer.

#4 American Actor Tim Blake Nelson, 62 An American actor, writer, and director, Tim Blake Nelson has captivated audiences with his distinctive character performances across film and television. His extensive career includes iconic roles in "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" and the acclaimed HBO series Watchmen. Nelson's versatility also extends to playwriting and directing, showcasing his multifaceted talent.



Little-known fact: Tim Blake Nelson was the only cast member of O Brother, Where Art Thou? who had actually read Homer's Odyssey, upon which the film was loosely based.

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#5 Israeli Actress Shira Haas, 31 An Israeli actress known for powerful and vulnerable portrayals, Shira Haas rose to prominence with her Emmy-nominated role in the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox. She has also gained international recognition for her work in films like Asia and her upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Brave New World.



Little-known fact: Shira Haas was diagnosed with kidney cancer at age two, which stunted her growth but she recovered two years later.

#6 American Businessman James L. Dolan, 71 An American businessman and executive, James Lawrence Dolan, celebrates his birthday today. He is widely recognized for his leadership of Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, overseeing major sports franchises. Dolan has additionally gained attention for his music career as the frontman of JD & The Straight Shot.



Little-known fact: Before his business career, James L. Dolan originally pursued a career in music and battled drug and alcohol problems in his early adult life.

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#7 Canadian Rapper and Record Producer/executive Kardinal Offishall, 50 Renowned for his distinctive blend of reggae and hip-hop, Kardinal Offishall emerged from Toronto’s vibrant scene to become a celebrated Canadian rapper and music executive. Jason Drew Harrow gained international fame with his hit single “Dangerous” and now serves as Senior Vice President of A&R at Universal Music Canada. He has collaborated with global superstars and continues to shape the music industry.



Little-known fact: At age 14, Kardinal Offishall performed live for the first time with Nelson Mandela in the audience during Mandela’s inaugural visit to Toronto.

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#8 French Model and Actress Laetitia Casta, 48 Renowned for her striking presence, French model and actress Laetitia Casta carved a distinctive path in both fashion and film. She rose to international fame as a Victoria's Secret Angel and a Guess Girl, gracing countless magazine covers. Beyond modeling, Casta earned a César Award nomination for her compelling acting work, particularly for her portrayal of Brigitte Bardot.



Little-known fact: Laetitia Casta holds a brown belt in judo, showcasing a hidden athletic talent beyond her renowned modeling and acting careers.

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#9 Welsh Actress Pam Ferris, 78 Respected for her powerful portrayals, German-born Welsh Pam Ferris is an actress celebrated for her impactful roles in British television and film. She is widely recognized for her performance as the formidable Miss Trunchbull in the movie Matilda and as Ma Larkin in The Darling Buds of May. Ferris also captivated audiences as Sister Evangelina in the BBC series Call the Midwife.



Little-known fact: Pam Ferris moved to New Zealand at the age of thirteen, where her passion for acting first took root at the Mercury Theatre in Auckland.

#10 English Musician Eric Burdon, 85 Known for his deep, powerful blues-rock voice, Eric Burdon is an English singer-songwriter who rose to global fame with The Animals during the British Invasion. He continued to impact music as frontman of the funk band War and through an extensive solo career. Burdon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.



Little-known fact: Eric Burdon was reportedly the inspiration for the “Eggman” in The Beatles' song “I Am the Walrus”.

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