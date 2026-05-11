Who Is Tim Blake Nelson? Timothy Blake Nelson is an American actor, writer, and director known for his versatile, thoughtful performances. His distinctive screen presence often lends both depth and eccentricity to his roles. He gained widespread recognition as Delmar O’Donnell in the Coen brothers’ film O Brother, Where Art Thou?, a role that showcased his blend of humor and sincerity; he was notably the only cast member to have read Homer’s Odyssey, on which the film was loosely based.

Full Name Timothy Blake Nelson Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Holland Hall School, Brown University, Juilliard School Father Don Nelson Mother Ruth Nelson Kids Henry Nelson

Early Life and Education Tim Blake Nelson was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma, into a Jewish family, the son of a social activist and philanthropist mother and a geologist father. His maternal grandparents fled Nazi Germany before World War II. He attended Holland Hall School and later Brown University, where he majored in classics, receiving the Workman/Driskoll award for excellence. Nelson then honed his acting skills at the acclaimed Juilliard School, graduating in 1990.

Notable Relationships Over the past three decades, Timothy Blake Nelson has been married to Lisa Benavides since June 12, 1994. Nelson and Benavides share three sons, including Henry Nelson, a burgeoning film director. The family maintains their residence in New York City.

Career Highlights Timothy Blake Nelson has built a formidable career as a character actor, delivering memorable performances in films such as O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Holes, and Lincoln. His role as Delmar O’Donnell became widely recognized. Beyond acting, Nelson has also established himself as a respected writer and director, helming films like O, a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Othello, and The Grey Zone. His play “Socrates” opened to critical acclaim in 2019. He received a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for his compelling portrayal of Wade Tillman in the HBO series Watchmen, cementing his status as a versatile and impactful performer.