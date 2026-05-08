Happy birthday to Enrique Iglesias , Alex Van Halen , and Philip Bailey ! May 8 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Actor Enrique Iglesias, 51 Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias rose to global stardom with his signature blend of pop and Latin rhythms. His chart-topping hits and passionate performances have captivated audiences across continents. Iglesias holds the record for the most number-one songs on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, and he has successfully transitioned between Spanish and English-language markets throughout his enduring career.



Little-known fact: He initially used the stage name Enrique Martínez to avoid leveraging his famous father's name when pursuing a music career.

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#2 Drummer Alex Van Halen, 73 An American drummer widely recognized for his powerful percussion, Alex Van Halen provided the rhythmic backbone for one of rock’s most influential bands. He co-founded Van Halen with his brother Eddie, contributing to twelve studio albums and selling over 80 million records worldwide. His distinctive sound earned him widespread acclaim as one of rock’s greatest drummers.



Little-known fact: Alex Van Halen initially started his musical journey playing classical guitar before switching to drums.

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#3 Singer and Actor Philip Bailey, 75 American singer and songwriter Philip Bailey, a co-lead vocalist of Earth, Wind & Fire, is renowned for his soaring falsetto and multi-octave range. Bailey’s solo career includes the global hit “Easy Lover,” a duet with Phil Collins, demonstrating his versatile artistry. He remains an influential figure in R&B, soul, and gospel music, with a legacy spanning decades.



Little-known fact: Before joining Earth, Wind & Fire, Philip Bailey initially envisioned a future for himself as a percussionist.

#4 Singer Toni Tennille, 86 Renowned for her smooth vocals and piano prowess, American singer-songwriter Toni Tennille captivated audiences as half of the chart-topping duo Captain & Tennille. Their signature hit “Love Will Keep Us Together” earned a Grammy Award, launching her into widespread fame. Tennille later pursued solo work and appeared in Broadway productions.



Little-known fact: Before her music career, Toni Tennille worked as a statistical analyst for North American Rockwell Corporation.

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#5 Model and Actress Olivia Culpo, 34 An American model, actress, and media personality, Olivia Culpo gained international recognition after her 2012 Miss Universe win. She has since built a successful career as a fashion influencer and television personality, captivating audiences with her versatile talent.



Little-known fact: Before her pageant career, Olivia Culpo was a classically trained cellist who performed at Carnegie Hall.

#6 Actor Stephen Amell, 45 Renowned for his intense physicality, Canadian actor Stephen Amell rose to prominence as Oliver Queen in The CW series Arrow. He is celebrated for his commitment to performing many of his own stunts and for his extensive work in the Arrowverse. Amell also co-produced the Code 8 film series.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Stephen Amell supported himself by teaching spinning classes.

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#7 Singer and Guitarist Joe Bonamassa, 49 With a fiery guitar virtuosity, American guitarist and singer-songwriter Joe Bonamassa has redefined modern blues rock. He is recognized for his extensive collection of vintage guitars and consistently topping the Billboard Blues Chart.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on electric guitar, Joe Bonamassa initially disliked acoustic guitars, despite later releasing an acoustic record.

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#8 Director and Screenwriter Michel Gondry, 63 A French filmmaker and producer, Michel Gondry is celebrated for his unique visual storytelling and innovative directorial style. He is best known for winning an Academy Award for co-writing Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, a film he also directed, and for his groundbreaking music videos.



Little-known fact: Michel Gondry once played drums for the French rock band Oui Oui.

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#9 Actor and Director David Keith, 72 Recognized for portraying rugged, often Southern characters, American actor and director David Keith burst onto the scene in the early 1980s.

His critically acclaimed role in An Officer and a Gentleman earned him Golden Globe nominations, while he also directed films and notably played Elvis Presley in Heartbreak Hotel.

Keith is a passionate supporter of the University of Tennessee Volunteers.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, David Keith was an equipment manager for the University of Tennessee football team.

#10 Media Personality Trisha Paytas, 38 Known for a distinct, often provocative online persona, American media personality Trisha Paytas carved out a unique space in digital culture. They gained immense popularity through their highly-watched YouTube vlogs and diverse content. Paytas has also released multiple EPs and co-hosted the successful Frenemies podcast.



Little-known fact: Before their YouTube fame, Trisha Paytas once attempted to break the world record for the fastest talker.

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