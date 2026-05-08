Who Is Philip Bailey? Philip James Bailey is an American singer, songwriter, and percussionist, celebrated for his four-octave vocal range and distinctive falsetto. He is best known as a co-lead singer of the legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire. His work often turns ordinary stories into gripping drama. His breakout moment arrived with Earth, Wind & Fire’s global success, particularly with hits like “Shining Star” and “September.” The band’s unique blend of funk, soul, and R&B captivated millions worldwide.

Full Name Philip James Bailey Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Black Education East High School, Metropolitan State University of Denver, University of Colorado Father Edward Alverna Bailey Mother Elizabeth Crossland Kids Philip Bailey Jr., Jalen, Pili Asabi Foluke Titilayo Bailey

Early Life and Education Music filled the home of Philip James Bailey, born May 8, 1951, in Denver, Colorado, to Edward Alverna Bailey and Elizabeth Crossland. He immersed himself in diverse sounds, from Motown to jazz, often exploring a friend’s record collection. Bailey attended Denver’s East High School, then furthered his studies at Metropolitan State University of Denver and the University of Colorado. During these years, he honed his percussion skills and performed with a local R&B band called Friends & Love.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked the personal life of Philip Bailey, who has been married multiple times, including to Janet Bailey and Valerie Bailey. He is currently married. Bailey is the father of five children, including sons Philip Bailey Jr. and Jalen, and a daughter, Pili Asabi Foluke Titilayo Bailey. He maintains a co-parenting relationship with his former partners.

Career Highlights Philip Bailey’s career is defined by his indelible contributions to Earth, Wind & Fire, co-leading hits like “Shining Star” and “Reasons.” The band sold over 90 million records globally and earned multiple Grammy Awards for their groundbreaking sound. Beyond the group, Bailey achieved solo success with his album Chinese Wall, featuring the chart-topping duet “Easy Lover” with Phil Collins. This collaboration earned him an MTV Video Music Award for Best Overall Performance in a Video. Bailey has collected eight Grammy Awards, along with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame as a member of Earth, Wind & Fire. He also received an honorary Doctorate of Music from Berklee College of Music.