Happy birthday to Adele , Henry Cavill , and Michael Palin ! May 5 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer Adele, 38 Talented British singer-songwriter Adele rose to global fame with her soulful voice and deeply personal lyrics. Her record-breaking album 21 dominated charts worldwide, earning her multiple Grammy Awards. Beyond music, she advocates for human rights charities.



Little-known fact: Adele performs under the alter ego Sasha Carter, a persona inspired by Beyoncé and June Carter Cash, to cope with performance anxiety.

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#2 Actor Henry Cavill, 43 Renowned for his intense performances, British actor Henry Cavill rose to global fame embodying iconic characters. He gained widespread recognition as Superman in the DC Extended Universe and later captivated audiences as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Cavill has also expanded his career into film production and is a noted enthusiast of gaming and fantasy lore.



Little-known fact: Henry Cavill famously missed director Zack Snyder’s call offering him the Superman role because he was deeply engrossed in a game of World of Warcraft.

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#3 Actor and Screenwriter Michael Palin, 83 A celebrated British actor and comedian, Michael Palin is perhaps best known as a pivotal member of the groundbreaking Monty Python troupe.



Beyond his iconic comedic work, Palin later forged a highly successful career as an acclaimed travel writer and television presenter, documenting journeys across the globe, and garnered a BAFTA Award for his role in the film A Fish Called Wanda.



Little-known fact: Few know that his first dramatic appearance at age five was as Martha Cratchit in a school production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

#4 Actor Richard E. Grant, 69 Swazi-British actor and presenter Richard E. Grant gained prominence with his unforgettable performance in the cult classic film Withnail and I. His extensive career includes memorable roles in movies like Bram Stoker's Dracula and an Academy Award-nominated turn in Can You Ever Forgive Me?. Grant is also known for his distinct voice and charming on-screen presence.



Little-known fact: Despite his celebrated portrayal of an alcoholic in Withnail and I, Richard E. Grant is allergic to alcohol in real life.

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#5 Philanthropist and Model Vanessa Bryant, 44 American businesswoman and philanthropist Vanessa Bryant is known for her resilience and dedication to carrying on the legacy of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna. She actively leads the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, championing youth empowerment through sports.



Little-known fact: Vanessa Bryant completed her senior year of high school via independent study due to the intense media attention surrounding her relationship with Kobe Bryant.

#6 Journalist Brian Williams, 67 An American journalist and television news anchor, Brian Williams rose to national prominence as a correspondent for NBC News. He later anchored the network's flagship program, NBC Nightly News, and hosted MSNBC's The 11th Hour.



Little-known fact: During his high school years, Brian Williams volunteered as a firefighter for three years at the Middletown Township Fire Department.

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#7 Actress Danielle Fishel, 45 A familiar face from 90s television, American actress Danielle Fishel captivated audiences as Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World. She is also recognized for her work as a director and podcast host, connecting with fans across generations.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame, Danielle Fishel appeared in commercials as a “Barbie girl” for Mattel.

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#8 Singer Craig David, 45 Known for his distinctive blend of R&B, UK garage, and pop, Craig David is a British singer-songwriter who rose to international fame with his smooth vocals. Craig David's debut album, Born to Do It, sold millions worldwide and earned him multiple awards, including three Ivor Novello Awards. He also launched the popular TS5 DJ project.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, Craig David used to build a small recording studio in his bedroom with earnings from his early MC gigs.

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#9 Youtuber and Educator Hank Green, 46 An American YouTuber and science communicator, Hank Green is celebrated for making complex topics accessible and engaging through digital media. He co-created the popular Vlogbrothers channel and the educational series Crash Course and SciShow, amassing a significant online following. Green is also a New York Times bestselling author and co-founder of VidCon.



Little-known fact: Before his internet fame, Hank Green worked as a web developer and freelance journalist for publications like Scientific American.

#10 Actor John Rhys-Davies, 82 Known for his powerful voice and commanding screen presence, John Rhys-Davies is a Welsh actor who has brought iconic characters to life across film and television. He is celebrated for his memorable performances as Gimli in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Sallah in the Indiana Jones franchise.



Beyond these blockbuster roles, Rhys-Davies boasts an extensive career in voice acting for animated series and video games, showcasing his versatility.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, John Rhys-Davies was an accomplished hockey goalie during his youth.

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