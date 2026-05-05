Who Is Hank Green? William Henry Green II is an American YouTuber and science communicator, widely influential for his engaging educational content online. He has consistently championed digital literacy and community building across various platforms. Green’s breakout moment arrived in 2007 with the launch of Vlogbrothers, a daily video project with his brother John Green, which quickly built a devoted global audience of “Nerdfighters.”

Full Name William Henry Green II Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education Winter Park High School, Eckerd College, University of Montana Father Mike Green Mother Sydney Green Siblings John Green Kids Orin Green

Early Life and Education Born to Mike and Sydney Green, Hank Green spent his formative years in Orlando, Florida, after his family relocated from Birmingham, Alabama. An early interest in web development began during his high school years. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from Eckerd College in 2002, followed by a Master of Science degree in environmental studies from the University of Montana.

Notable Relationships Married to Katherine Green since 2006, Hank Green balances his extensive public career with family life. They met during their college days, and Katherine is often involved in his creative projects. Green and Katherine share one son, Orin Green, born in October 2016, and frequently reside in Missoula, Montana.

Career Highlights Hank Green’s career took off with the co-creation of the YouTube channel Vlogbrothers in 2007, where he and his brother John communicate through daily video blogs. He also co-founded VidCon, the world’s largest conference for online video creators and fans. He launched the educational YouTube channels Crash Course and SciShow, reaching millions with engaging science content, and co-founded DFTBA Records. Green is also a New York Times bestselling author, notably for his novels An Absolutely Remarkable Thing and A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor.