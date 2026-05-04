Happy birthday to Will Arnett , Lance Bass , and Randy Travis ! May 4 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Canadian Actor and Producer Will Arnett, 56 Renowned for his distinctive comedic style, Will Arnett is a Canadian and American actor, voice actor, and producer. He rose to fame as Gob Bluth in Arrested Development and is also widely recognized for voicing BoJack Horseman. Arnett co-hosts the popular SmartLess podcast.



Little-known fact: Will Arnett speaks French fluently.

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#2 American Singer, Dancer, and Producer Lance Bass, 47 With a captivating stage presence and entrepreneurial spirit, American singer and producer Lance Bass rose to fame as a member of the iconic boy band NSYNC. Beyond his musical endeavors, he ventured into film production and famously trained as a cosmonaut for a planned space mission.



Little-known fact: He underwent heart surgery to correct an irregular heartbeat, a requirement for his cosmonaut training.

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#3 American Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Actor Randy Travis, 67 With a resonant baritone, American country and gospel music singer, songwriter, and actor Randy Travis helped launch the New Traditionalist movement in country music. Travis topped charts with his debut album, Storms of Life, and has since collected seven Grammy Awards. He also made appearances in numerous films and television series, including The Rainmaker.



Little-known fact: Before his major label breakthrough, Randy Travis worked as a cook and occasional singer at the Nashville Palace nightclub.

#4 American Actress and Singer Ana Gasteyer, 59 An American actress and comedian known for her sharp wit and versatile performances, Ana Gasteyer cultivated her distinctive style on stage and screen. She became a household name during her memorable run on Saturday Night Live, while also originating the role of Elphaba in the Chicago production of Wicked. Gasteyer has also released jazz albums and appeared in various film and television projects.



Little-known fact: Before her comedy career, Ana Gasteyer initially enrolled as a music major at Northwestern University, studying vocals and violin.

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#5 American Media Personality and Actor Noah Beck, 25 Renowned for his dynamic online presence, American social media influencer Noah Beck captivated audiences with engaging lifestyle and comedy videos. Noah Beck’s TikTok content went viral in 2020, quickly establishing him as a breakout digital talent who later ventured into acting.



Little-known fact: Before his TikTok fame, Noah Beck was a Division 1 college soccer player at the University of Portland.

#6 American Actor and Musician Shameik Moore, 31 An American actor, singer, and rapper, Shameik Moore burst onto the scene in the 2015 film Dope. He is best known for voicing Miles Morales in the animated Spider-Man film series, also starring in the Netflix series The Get Down. Moore continues to impress audiences with his multifaceted talent and vibrant performances across various platforms.



Little-known fact: His entire family is Jamaican, making Shameik Moore the first in his lineage to be born in America.

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#7 American Model Kimora Lee Simmons, 51 An American fashion designer and television personality, Kimora Lee Simmons rose to prominence as a model for Chanel at a remarkably young age. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to launch the globally recognized Baby Phat brand. Simmons is also known for her reality television appearances and various business ventures across fashion and consumer goods.



Little-known fact: By the age of ten, Kimora Lee Simmons was already 5 feet 10 inches tall, a height that initially made her a target for bullying.

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#8 American Bass Player and Songwriter Mike Dirnt, 54 An influential figure in punk rock, Mike Dirnt co-founded Green Day, a band credited with reigniting mainstream interest in the genre. As their bassist and occasional vocalist, he contributed to albums like Dookie and American Idiot. Dirnt also co-owns an Oakland diner.



Little-known fact: He once worked as a chef at a seafood restaurant to help his family financially.

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#9 Ethiopian-Irish Actress Ruth Negga, 45 Known for her profound stage presence, Irish actress Ruth Negga has captivated audiences globally with her versatile performances. Her compelling work spans acclaimed theater productions and high-profile screen roles, including the series Preacher. Negga earned an Academy Award nomination for her powerful lead role in the film Loving.



Little-known fact: Ruth Negga has stated that she picks up accents quickly, attributing this skill to growing up in many different places.

#10 American Singer-Songwriter Chris Tomlin, 54 Guided by a deep faith, American singer, songwriter, and worship leader Chris Tomlin has shaped modern contemporary Christian music with his melodic compositions. His songs are frequently sung in churches worldwide, impacting millions through his powerful lyrics. He has sold over 12 million albums.



Little-known fact: He learned to play the guitar by listening to Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Alabama records.

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