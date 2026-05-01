Happy birthday to Charli D'Amelio , Tim McGraw , and Wes Anderson ! May 1 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Social Media Influencer and Dancer Charli D'amelio, 22 An American social media personality and dancer, Charli D'Amelio captivated audiences with her authentic dance content on TikTok. She rapidly became the platform's most-followed creator, later expanding her career into acting and entrepreneurship. D'Amelio further demonstrated her talents by winning Dancing with the Stars in 2022.



Little-known fact: Charli D'Amelio began attending dance lessons at the age of three and competed in events from age five.

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#2 Singer and Actor Tim Mcgraw, 59 Renowned for his captivating stage presence, American singer and actor Tim McGraw has released numerous chart-topping albums and singles throughout his illustrious career. He is celebrated for hit songs like "Live Like You Were Dying" and his successful acting roles in films and television. McGraw also holds a prominent place in country music history through his extensive tours.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing music, Tim McGraw attended college on a baseball scholarship, hoping to follow in his famous father's footsteps.

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#3 Director and Screenwriter Wes Anderson, 57 An American filmmaker, Wes Anderson is celebrated for his distinctive visual style and whimsical storytelling. He has directed a collection of beloved films such as The Grand Budapest Hotel and Fantastic Mr. Fox. Anderson has garnered significant acclaim, including an Academy Award, for his unique contributions to cinema.



Little-known fact: As a child, Wes Anderson made silent films using his father's Super 8 camera, starring his brothers and friends.

#4 Actor Jamie Dornan, 44 A Northern Irish actor, model, and musician, Jamie Dornan has garnered international acclaim for his diverse roles. He is best known for portraying Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise and for his critically praised performance in The Fall series.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Jamie Dornan was part of a folk band called Sons of Jim, which disbanded in 2008.

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#5 Singer and Songwriter Victoria Monét, 37 Renowned for her sharp lyrical wit, American singer-songwriter Victoria Monét transitioned from a celebrated songwriter to a compelling solo artist. She earned three Grammy Awards in 2024, including Best New Artist.

Her debut album, Jaguar II, featured the hit single "On My Mama," solidifying her R&B superstardom.



Little-known fact: Victoria Monét is currently pursuing a culinary diploma, a lifelong dream she publicly announced in 2025.

#6 Singer and Songwriter Ray Parker Jr., 72 An American singer-songwriter, Ray Parker Jr., rose to prominence with his infectious "Ghostbusters" theme, a global sensation that defined a generation. His career also features significant contributions as a session guitarist for music legends. Beyond his individual success, Parker formed the popular R&B group Raydio, scoring multiple chart hits.



Little-known fact: Ray Parker Jr. played guitar on Stevie Wonder's 1972 world tour with the Rolling Stones when he was just 18 years old.

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#7 Comedian James Murray, 50 American comedian and author James Murray rose to prominence as a founding member of The Tenderloins comedy troupe. He is widely recognized for his starring role in the popular TruTV series Impractical Jokers, known for its outrageous hidden-camera pranks. Murray has also established himself as a successful author of multiple bestselling novels.



Little-known fact: As a child, James Stephen Murray and his father shared a unique hobby: building an elaborate model railroad.

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#8 Actress Julie Benz, 54 A versatile American actress, Julie Benz first captivated audiences with her powerful portrayal of Darla on popular supernatural series. She cemented her status with a Satellite Award and two Saturn Awards for her compelling role as Rita Bennett on the acclaimed drama Dexter, and also appeared in films like Rambo. Benz was also a competitive figure skater in her youth.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Julie Benz was a competitive figure skater, ranking 13th in the 1988 US Junior Ice Dancing Championships.

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#9 Actress Madeline Brewer, 34 Madeline Brewer, an American actress, rose to prominence with powerful portrayals on screen. Madeline Brewer is celebrated for her intense and vulnerable performances, establishing herself as a formidable talent. She has anchored acclaimed series, earning an Emmy nomination, and continues to explore diverse roles across film and television.



Little-known fact: In 2024, Madeline Brewer began pursuing studies in philosophy at The New School in New York City, seeking intellectual enrichment outside her acting career.

#10 Drag Queen Katya Zamolodchikova, 44 Renowned for her distinctive Russian-inspired persona and sharp wit, Katya Zamolodchikova is an American drag queen, comedian, and actor. Her standout appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race season seven and All Stars season two launched her into global stardom. Off-screen, she co-hosts popular web series and has authored bestselling books.



Little-known fact: Despite her authentic Russian drag persona, Brian Joseph McCook, who portrays Katya, is not of Russian descent but learned the accent through language courses.

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