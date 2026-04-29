Happy birthday to Willie Nelson , Jerry Seinfeld , and Michelle Pfeiffer ! April 29 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, Producer and Actor Willie Nelson, 93 An American singer and songwriter, Willie Nelson rose to prominence as a key figure in the outlaw country movement. He is renowned for his prolific songwriting and distinctive vocal style across decades. Nelson also champions various social causes.



Little-known fact: Willie Nelson was medically discharged from the US Air Force due to back problems.

RELATED:

#2 American Comedian, Actor and Producer Jerry Seinfeld, 72 Renowned for his observational humor, Jerry Seinfeld is an American stand-up comedian and actor who co-created and starred in the iconic sitcom Seinfeld. He later hosted the critically acclaimed web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.



Little-known fact: Before achieving widespread fame, Jerry Seinfeld was briefly fired from the sitcom Benson after only three episodes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 American Actress Michelle Pfeiffer, 68 Acclaimed for her luminous beauty and compelling screen presence, American actress Michelle Pfeiffer has consistently delivered nuanced performances across diverse genres. Her career is defined by iconic roles in Scarface and Batman Returns, alongside a Golden Globe win for her work in The Fabulous Baker Boys.



Beyond acting, she also established her own production company.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Michelle Pfeiffer briefly trained to become a court stenographer.

#4 American Actress Uma Thurman, 56 With a captivating blend of intensity and grace, American actress Uma Thurman has carved a distinctive path in Hollywood since the 1980s. She rose to international fame for her iconic roles in Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill films, earning critical acclaim and numerous award nominations.



Little-known fact: As a child, Uma Thurman was self-conscious about her height and unusual name, sometimes using “Uma Karen” instead of her birth name.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 British Actor Daniel Day-Lewis, 69 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made British-Irish actor Daniel Day-Lewis a three-time Academy Award winner. His remarkable filmography includes iconic performances in There Will Be Blood, Lincoln, and My Left Foot, redefining method acting. He briefly retired from acting, famously becoming an apprentice shoemaker in Italy.



Little-known fact: He briefly retired from acting and worked as an apprentice shoemaker in Italy.

#6 American Actress Kate Mulgrew, 71 Renowned for her commanding presence on screen, American actress Kate Mulgrew rose to prominence as Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager. She later captivated audiences as Red in the hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. Mulgrew is also an accomplished author of two memoirs.



Little-known fact: Kate Mulgrew was born with neonatal teeth, a rare occurrence that she has referenced as a metaphor for her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 American Political Commentator and Activist Candace Owens, 37 An outspoken American political commentator and author, Candace Owens rose to prominence for her conservative activism and sharp critique of progressive politics. She became widely recognized after co-founding the BLEXIT Foundation, advocating for Black Americans to reconsider their political affiliations. Beyond her commentary, Owens has authored "Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation."



Little-known fact: While a high school student, Candace Owens received a $37,500 settlement from a lawsuit against her school district over racial harassment.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Australian Actress Katherine Langford, 30 An Australian actress known for grounded, emotionally direct roles, Katherine Langford captivates audiences with compelling performances. Her breakthrough in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why earned her a Golden Globe nomination, and she later starred in films like Knives Out and Cursed.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Katherine Langford was a nationally ranked swimmer during her high school years.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 American Actress Xochitl Gomez, 20 An American actress celebrated for her dynamic performances, Xochitl Gomez turned heads with her role as America Chavez. She brought a fresh energy to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Gomez also captivated audiences by winning season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, showcasing her versatile talent.



Little-known fact: Before her film debut, Xochitl Gomez performed in 22 full-length musicals by the time she was twelve years old.

#10 American Actress Megan Boone, 43 Recognized for her impactful performances, American actress Megan Boone rose to prominence as FBI agent Elizabeth Keen on NBC’s The Blacklist. Her role as the central character captivated audiences for eight seasons, making the series a global hit. Boone is also a dedicated environmental advocate, actively pursuing an MBA in Sustainability.



Little-known fact: Megan Boone made her directorial debut with the independent film Eggshells for Soil.

ADVERTISEMENT