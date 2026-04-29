Katherine Langford: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Katherine Langford
April 29, 1996
Perth, Australia
30 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Katherine Langford?
Katherine Langford is an Australian actress recognized for her emotionally resonant performances. She consistently brings depth to complex, relatable characters.
Her breakout moment arrived with the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, earning her a Golden Globe Award nomination. The role resonated widely, drawing millions of viewers to the poignant teen drama.
|Full Name
|Katherine Langford
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$7 million
|Nationality
|Australian
|Ethnicity
|English
|Education
|Perth Modern School, Principal Academy of Dance & Theatre Arts, National Institute of Dramatic Art, Nicholson’s Academy of Screen Acting
|Father
|Stephen Langford
|Mother
|Elizabeth Langford
|Siblings
|Josephine Langford
Early Life and Education
Family connections shaped early life for Katherine Langford, born in Perth, Australia, to two doctor parents. Her father, Stephen, works with the Royal Flying Doctor Service, while her mother, Elizabeth, is a pediatrician.
Langford attended Perth Modern School, where she excelled as a nationally ranked swimmer and pursued music and drama. She later honed her craft at the Principal Academy of Dance & Theatre Arts and the National Institute of Dramatic Art.
Notable Relationships
Katherine Langford maintains a very private personal life, with no publicly confirmed long-term relationships reported in the media. She remains focused on her flourishing acting career.
Earlier in her career, rumors linked her to 13 Reasons Why co-star Dylan Minnette, though these reports were never officially confirmed and dissipated after the series.
Career Highlights
Katherine Langford’s breakthrough performance as Hannah Baker in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why garnered significant critical acclaim. The role earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination, solidifying her status as a compelling young talent.
She later expanded her filmography with notable roles in major productions, including the ensemble mystery film Knives Out and the dark comedy Spontaneous. Langford has also starred in the Netflix fantasy series Cursed.
Beyond her acting, Langford champions mental health awareness, using her platform to support young audiences affected by the themes in her work. Her advocacy cements her influence beyond the screen.
Signature Quote
“Don’t let yourself be small because you want to fit in.”
See Also
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