Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Refuses To Take In Homeless Sister After One Betrayal Changed Everything
Young girl with blue eyes and blonde hair outdoors, reflecting themes of woman refusing to take in homeless sister.
Family, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Take In Homeless Sister After One Betrayal Changed Everything

Interview With Expert
Add us on Google
Add us on Google
0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Not all familial relationships are close-knit and supportive. Many are fraught with bitter indignation and persistent ill will driven by lifelong mistreatment and trauma. 

The story you’re about to read is one of them. Here, a woman refused to take in her homeless younger sister and her two-year-old child. Her nonacceptance is fueled by the lifelong torment she suffered, along with a betrayal that became her breaking point. 

To rub salt in the wound, their parents sided with the reckless, irresponsible younger daughter, completely fracturing what was left of their relationship.

RELATED:

    Resentment towards a family member can run deep

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    A woman refused to take in her younger sister and her young child out of bitterness from the torment she suffered at her hands

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Jakub Kriz / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Worse, their parents sided against her

    Image credits: ThrowRAooomsoom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Establishing boundaries and saying no isn’t always about withholding care

    On the surface, the author’s refusal to take her sister in seems cruel. Many could argue that blood ties run deep, and helping out a family in need is pretty much a prerequisite. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, she also feels the need to establish boundaries, especially with the pain she went through that her own sister caused. And according to licensed mental health counselor and Woodlands Grove Recovery Campus clinical lead Rebecca Boone, saying no doesn’t necessarily mean you’re withholding care. 

    “It’s about creating enough space to continue caring in a healthy and consistent way,” she told Bored Panda. “In many cases, setting a boundary is actually an act of love because it allows the relationship to exist without resentment, burnout, or harm.”

    Taking her sister in may come off as enabling, which could only worsen her behavior. As Boone states, effective support involves acknowledging a person’s pain, challenges, or circumstances while encouraging them to take responsibility for the changes needed to move forward. 

    “The most meaningful help often looks like walking alongside someone, offering encouragement and resources, while still allowing them to own their decisions and growth. Allowing someone to try, fail, learn from those mistakes, and then make better choices is the true heart of effective helping and growth,” she said. 

    Of course, refusing to help a relative can ruffle feathers within the family. What happened in the story is just one of many examples of damaged relationships, as someone turned down a close kin’s plea for assistance. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But as Booone notes, disagreements and conflict are normal. What matters is how you repair those ruptures through honest conversations and the willingness to make changes when needed. 

    Unfortunately, this does not appear to be the case with the author and her family. Unless her parents and sister have a change of heart and reach out with a sincere apology and show of understanding, she may be better off distancing herself from them.

    Many people showed support for the author

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But there were those who also called her out

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT