Female Athletes Plagued By Wardrobe Malfunction During Match As Fans Call It Out

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Australia’s netball stars are smashing their way through the Commonwealth Games, but their uniforms have sparked a heated discussion among viewers.

Fans watching from home claimed the players are constantly seen adjusting their dresses whenever they get the chance.

“Some of the girls look uncomfortable af,” one commented online.

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Highlights Australia’s netball stars are smashing their way through the Commonwealth Games.

Fans watching from home claimed the players are constantly seen adjusting their dresses whenever they get the chance.

“They’re constantly having to pull down their dresses,” one commented online.

Sophie Garbin, who played a major role in putting numbers on the scoreboard for her team, spoke about the issue regarding their uniforms.

Fans watching from home claimed Australia’s netball stars are constantly seen adjusting their dresses on the court

Image credits: Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Images via Getty Images

The Australian Diamonds, the undisputed #1 team in the world and defending champions, have been dominating the court at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

They took on Tonga on July 25 and breezed through to victory, but fans couldn’t ignore the players seemingly struggling with their uniforms.

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“The cut of these Australian dresses is terrible. They keep riding up as soon as the players move,” one wrote online.

Image credits: Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Viewers pointed out how the team’s stars, including Sophie Garbin, Kiera Austin, and Sophie Dwyer, were seen adjusting their uniforms at least once.

“Such a shame Diamonds ran out of material before they could finish their dresses. Some of the girls look uncomfortable af,” one commented online.

Tonga made their historic first-ever Commonwealth Games netball debut on July 25 against Australian Diamonds

Image credits: Commonwealth Games | Glasgow 2026

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Even on the team’s Instagram page, complaints about the players’ uniforms were rampant in the comments section.

“They’re constantly having to pull down their dresses. I hope it’s not as annoying as it looks like!” one said.

Image credits: Commonwealth Games | Glasgow 2026

Image credits: BigredNetball

Another wrote, “GAHHH the dresses color are amazing but the style of the dress is soooo BAD they keep riding up.!! They need new ones ASAP… they spend a second after every pass to pull them down 😬😬

“Gosh girls I’m so sorry about these dresses. You can’t even lift your arms without them coming up so far you’re spending all your time adjusting them…” said another.

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Fans pointed out how the Australian players were constantly pulling their dreses down mid-game

Image credits: Commonwealth Games | Glasgow 2026

Sophie Garbin, who played a major role in putting numbers on the scoreboard for her team, was seen adjusting her uniform several times on the court.

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But she seemed unfazed by the comments online.

“I feel like as a netballer, I’m always tugging my dress down,” she told CODE Sports after the match against Tonga.

Garbin said they have “noticed lots of” comments from people about their dresses apparently riding up.

“But I feel like on the court, we’re used to dresses coming up and down, and I don’t think it’s affecting our performance, so it’s okay,” she added.

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She gave credit to the apparel company Valour for their uniforms and said the players “love” the dress. Nevertheless, they might consider making changes if necessary, she added.

The team’s stars, including Sophie Garbin, Kiera Austin, and Sophie Dwyer, were seen adjusting their uniforms at least once

Image credits: Australian Diamonds / Instagram

“We might have a look what we can do in the next couple of days, but we love our dress,” she said.

“We love what Valour have done with the pattern and the fabric and everything, so we’re really proud to wear it,” she added.

The team’s uniforms became the talk of the town in the wake of discussions surrounding how female athletes are filmed.

Sophie Garbin addressed the issue after seeing several comments about their uniforms online

Image credits: Australian Diamonds / Instagram

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The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and European Athletics recently announced their new guidelines on how female athletes should be photographed and filmed during broadcasts to avoid overly revealing or suggestive footage.

The 23-page guidelines asked broadcasters to avoid camera angles and slow-motion replays of athletes that would steal away from the athlete’s performance

Image credits: Commonwealth Games Australia / Instagram

Instead, production teams were asked to focus on the performance, technique, and the sport itself.

During events like the pole vault, high jump, long jump, and sprint races, the guidelines asked people behind the camera to steer clear of low-angle shots from behind or underneath the athletes.

Netizens have been having heated discussions about how female athletes are filmed in recent weeks

Image credits: EBU Sport

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EBU Executive Director of Sports Glen Killane spoke about why the changes in the coverage of female sports were necessary.

“The s**ualization of women athletes through selective camera angles and editing choices continues to be a significant concern,” Glen said.

British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw, who won Olympic bronze at Tokyo 2020, said athletes may lose their concentration when certain cameras are positioned in uncomfortable places.

Image credits: EBU Sport

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She also said the manner in which their sporting events are broadcast can be “incredibly powerful yet sometimes harmful to the women competing and the women/girls watching.”

“I first-hand have received social media ab*se and witnessed inappropriate videos online of myself and colleagues when slow-motion content of us competing is captured,” she said.

“Athletes want to enjoy themselves doing the sport they love without feeling uncomfortable or anxious about the footage being shown live,” she continued.

“They spent half the game pulling them down,” one commented on the Australian players uniform

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