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Female Athletes Plagued By Wardrobe Malfunction During Match As Fans Call It Out
Female athletes playing netball, one in yellow shooting, another in red defending. Potential wardrobe malfunction risks.
Entertainment, Sports

Female Athletes Plagued By Wardrobe Malfunction During Match As Fans Call It Out

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Australia’s netball stars are smashing their way through the Commonwealth Games, but their uniforms have sparked a heated discussion among viewers.

Fans watching from home claimed the players are constantly seen adjusting their dresses whenever they get the chance.

“Some of the girls look uncomfortable af,” one commented online.

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    Highlights
    • Australia’s netball stars are smashing their way through the Commonwealth Games.
    • Fans watching from home claimed the players are constantly seen adjusting their dresses whenever they get the chance.
    • “They’re constantly having to pull down their dresses,” one commented online.
    • Sophie Garbin, who played a major role in putting numbers on the scoreboard for her team, spoke about the issue regarding their uniforms.

    Fans watching from home claimed Australia’s netball stars are constantly seen adjusting their dresses on the court

    Female athletes in netball match, one in yellow and one in red, reaching for the ball near the hoop.

    Image credits: Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Images via Getty Images

    The Australian Diamonds, the undisputed #1 team in the world and defending champions, have been dominating the court at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

    They took on Tonga on July 25 and breezed through to victory, but fans couldn’t ignore the players seemingly struggling with their uniforms.

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    “The cut of these Australian dresses is terrible. They keep riding up as soon as the players move,” one wrote online.

    Female athletes in a netball match, one in yellow and one in red, jumping to block a shot near the net.

    Image credits: Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    Viewers pointed out how the team’s stars, including Sophie Garbin, Kiera Austin, and Sophie Dwyer, were seen adjusting their uniforms at least once.

    “Such a shame Diamonds ran out of material before they could finish their dresses. Some of the girls look uncomfortable af,” one commented online.

    Tonga made their historic first-ever Commonwealth Games netball debut on July 25 against Australian Diamonds

    Female athletes on a netball court during a match, one in yellow shooting for the hoop. Scoreboard shows AUS 96, TGA 38.

    Image credits: Commonwealth Games | Glasgow 2026

    A tweet from Michelle Hoffrichter about wardrobe malfunction of female athletes during a match, calling out the dress designers.

    Image credits: hoffynshell2

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    Even on the team’s Instagram page, complaints about the players’ uniforms were rampant in the comments section.

    “They’re constantly having to pull down their dresses. I hope it’s not as annoying as it looks like!” one said.

    Female athletes in yellow and red uniforms on a netball court during a match. Scoreboard shows AUS 97, TGA 38.

    Image credits: Commonwealth Games | Glasgow 2026

    Screenshot of a netball fan's tweet about female athletes' wardrobe malfunction during the match.

    Image credits: BigredNetball

    Another wrote, “GAHHH the dresses color are amazing but the style of the dress is soooo BAD they keep riding up.!! They need new ones ASAP… they spend a second after every pass to pull them down 😬😬

    “Gosh girls I’m so sorry about these dresses. You can’t even lift your arms without them coming up so far you’re spending all your time adjusting them…” said another.

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    Fans pointed out how the Australian players were constantly pulling their dreses down mid-game

    Female athletes on the netball court during a match, featuring a wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: Commonwealth Games | Glasgow 2026

    Sophie Garbin, who played a major role in putting numbers on the scoreboard for her team, was seen adjusting her uniform several times on the court.

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    But she seemed unfazed by the comments online.

    “I feel like as a netballer, I’m always tugging my dress down,” she told CODE Sports after the match against Tonga.

    Garbin said they have “noticed lots of” comments from people about their dresses apparently riding up.

    “But I feel like on the court, we’re used to dresses coming up and down, and I don’t think it’s affecting our performance, so it’s okay,” she added.

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    She gave credit to the apparel company Valour for their uniforms and said the players “love” the dress. Nevertheless, they might consider making changes if necessary, she added.

    The team’s stars, including Sophie Garbin, Kiera Austin, and Sophie Dwyer, were seen adjusting their uniforms at least once

    Female athlete giving thumbs up, smiling for the camera, amidst a wardrobe malfunction controversy.

    Image credits: Australian Diamonds / Instagram

    “We might have a look what we can do in the next couple of days, but we love our dress,” she said.

    “We love what Valour have done with the pattern and the fabric and everything, so we’re really proud to wear it,” she added.

    The team’s uniforms became the talk of the town in the wake of discussions surrounding how female athletes are filmed.

    Sophie Garbin addressed the issue after seeing several comments about their uniforms online

    Female athlete holding up her uniform shirt, smiling despite the wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: Australian Diamonds / Instagram

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    The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and European Athletics recently announced their new guidelines on how female athletes should be photographed and filmed during broadcasts to avoid overly revealing or suggestive footage.

    The 23-page guidelines asked broadcasters to avoid camera angles and slow-motion replays of athletes that would steal away from the athlete’s performance

    Group of smiling female athletes, some holding a netball, addressing the wardrobe malfunction incident.

    Image credits: Commonwealth Games Australia / Instagram

    Instead, production teams were asked to focus on the performance, technique, and the sport itself.

    During events like the pole vault, high jump, long jump, and sprint races, the guidelines asked people behind the camera to steer clear of low-angle shots from behind or underneath the athletes.

    Netizens have been having heated discussions about how female athletes are filmed in recent weeks

    Illustrated do's and don'ts for female athletes' wardrobe malfunction; focus on appropriate attire during match.

    Image credits: EBU Sport

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    EBU Executive Director of Sports Glen Killane spoke about why the changes in the coverage of female sports were necessary.

    “The s**ualization of women athletes through selective camera angles and editing choices continues to be a significant concern,” Glen said.

    British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw, who won Olympic bronze at Tokyo 2020, said athletes may lose their concentration when certain cameras are positioned in uncomfortable places.

    Illustration shows appropriate and inappropriate coverage for female athletes, highlighting wardrobe malfunction concerns.

    Image credits: EBU Sport

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    She also said the manner in which their sporting events are broadcast can be “incredibly powerful yet sometimes harmful to the women competing and the women/girls watching.”

    “I first-hand have received social media ab*se and witnessed inappropriate videos online of myself and colleagues when slow-motion content of us competing is captured,” she said.

    “Athletes want to enjoy themselves doing the sport they love without feeling uncomfortable or anxious about the footage being shown live,” she continued.

    “They spent half the game pulling them down,” one commented on the Australian players uniform

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    Tweet by Netball Nik about Australian female athletes' dresses being too tight/short, causing wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: Netball_Nik

    Tweet by Bernadette criticizing Australian female athletes' dresses for riding up during the match, causing wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: thundelarralass

    Tweet by Clare about ugly and ill-fitting uniforms causing wardrobe malfunction for female athletes.

    Image credits: consistantcries

    A social media post from kehiye questioning the short length of the female athletes' netball dresses, mentioning wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: deettho

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    A social media post from Brad suggesting sport apparel companies provide new match dresses for female athletes due to wardrobe malfunction concerns.

    Image credits: Braddlesadl

    A social media post from bec commenting on the short length of female athletes' dresses and a player adjusting her dress during a match.

    Image credits: beccaIouise

    A social media post from thisgirldoes criticizing the design and quality of the female athletes' dresses causing wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: thisgirldoesuk

    A social media post from Amelia noting the female athletes' dresses riding up during the netball match, highlighting wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: ameliajordan_

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    A social media post from @bedroomblitz about female athletes wardrobe malfunction during match.

    Image credits: bedroomblitz

    A social media post from @IzzyVanB1 about female athletes wardrobe malfunction during match.

    Image credits: IzzyVanB1

    A social media post from @BigredNetball discussing female athletes wardrobe malfunction during match.

    Image credits: BigredNetball

    A social media post from @SWOTYS regarding female athletes wardrobe malfunction during match.

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    Image credits: SWOTYS

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously the ones who make the rules on uniforms are perverts and most likely male if I had to guess.

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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously the ones who make the rules on uniforms are perverts and most likely male if I had to guess.

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