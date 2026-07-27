Woman Booted Off Stage By Usher After Awkward Reaction To His Seductive Moves Breaks Silence With Savage Post

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman who recently went viral after an awkward onstage encounter with R&B superstar Usher is making headlines as the controversy continues to escalate.

Gabrielle Cheyenne, a 24-year-old Nashville nurse, appeared visibly uncomfortable during Usher’s signature audience serenade at his concert on Saturday, July 25.

The incident quickly divided social media, with some accusing her of “fumbling a fantasy,” while others argued she had every right to maintain her personal boundaries.

Highlights Gabrielle Cheyenne revealed why she froze during Usher's seductive onstage routine after attending the concert with her family.

The Nashville nurse fired back at critics after being accused of "fumbling" a once-in-a-lifetime fan moment.

Her response to the controversy sparked further debate, with fans divided over her viral onstage encounter.

Amid the ongoing debate, the woman at the heart of the viral moment has now broken her silence after enduring days of online criticism.

RELATED:

Usher abruptly stopped his sensual serenade after Gabrielle Cheyenne’s awkward onstage reaction

Image credits: hwloiza

Gabrielle unexpectedly found herself at the center of a viral moment during Usher and Chris Brown’s The R&B Tour stop at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium the past weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Cheyenne, she and her mother had originally purchased floor seats before members of Usher’s team unexpectedly upgraded them to the VIP section.

Shortly afterward, she was selected from the crowd to join the R&B star onstage during his performance of Can U Handle It?

Image credits: hwloiza

Image credits: ssspacewitchhh

Image credits: EMRYS0110

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of Usher’s signature audience serenade, Gabrielle was seated on a prop bed while the shirtless singer performed his trademark sensual dance routine around her.

However, instead of enjoying the playful moment, she appeared visibly stiff and uncomfortable, smiling nervously as she pulled back while Usher leaned in and touched her chin.

Realizing the energy wasn’t being reciprocated, Usher quickly abandoned the performance, stepped away from Cheyenne, and turned to the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for USHER

“I don’t think she wanna be onstage, y’all,” he told the crowd before motioning for security to guide her backstage.

The moment reportedly drew loud boos from parts of the audience, while videos of the exchange quickly spread across social media.

The 24-year-old claimed she had no idea what she was walking into when she was selected to join Usher on stage

Image credits: Raindropsmedia1

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the awkward moment, the incident reportedly ended without any real-life animosity.

Allegedly, shortly after the performance, Cheyenne’s family shared a backstage photo showing her smiling alongside Usher’s wife, Jennifer Goicoechea.

According to the 24-year-old, she never intended to reject Usher or ruin the performance.

Image credits: hwloiza

Instead, she said she had accepted what she believed was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity after being unexpectedly upgraded to the VIP section.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing those who questioned why she agreed to go onstage in the first place, Gabrielle wrote, “NOBODY is declining to go on stage.”

She added that she was excited to appear on the stadium’s massive jumbotrons, joking that she wanted thousands of people to see how good she looked.

This girl got kicked off Usher’s stage after volunteering for the freaky segment… then stood there looking stiff and uncomfortable the entire time. pic.twitter.com/kxHGONnyo9 — Boochie is the Name (@stoppfeenin) July 26, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TheBeigeRN

Image credits: __sharmaine

Cheyenne also revealed that production staff never explained what the onstage segment involved or which performer she would be interacting with.

She claimed she attended the concert primarily to see Chris, not Usher, making the intimate routine a complete surprise.

Her explanation sparked a heated discussion online, with some viewers arguing that anyone caught off guard by such a highly physical performance would likely react similarly.

“I wasn’t going up there for Usher…” Gabrielle clapped back at critics after days of online bullying

Image credits: hwloiza

Others, however, voiced that she should have embraced the moment once she stepped on stage, saying the awkward encounter could have been avoided.

As the viral clip continued to circulate, Cheyenne fired back at the flood of criticism, refusing to apologize for feeling uncomfortable and insisting she had every right to maintain her personal boundaries.

In one post, she revealed that she had been hoping to interact with Brown instead, writing, “They don’t say who you’re going up there for! Baby, I wasn’t going up there for Usher, I wanted CHRIS and CHRIS ONLY!”

Image credits: hwloiza

She also dismissed claims that she should have leaned into the performance, joking that she had no interest in having “Usher’s sweat pouring on me.”

Responding to those who accused her of ruining the moment, Gabrielle allegedly questioned what people had actually expected from her.

Cheyenne’s family also reportedly shared a backstage photo of her posing alongside Usher’s wife, Jennifer Goicoechea

Image credits: Tia Byrd

“Y’all wanted me to go up there and f**k him atp?” she wrote in one of her online posts.

Warning people to stop attacking her character, Cheyenne posted to her Instagram Stories, “Y’all aren’t gonna get on the internet calling me out my name and disrespecting me… Don’t think that y’all are gonna bully me about an experience that y’all didn’t get!”

Gabrielle once again responded to the controversy by posting a collage of selfies on Facebook earlier today, captioning it simply, “Unbothered.”

Image credits: gabrielle.cheyenne

The post quickly had many viewers questioning whether she was truly unaffected by the backlash.

“Bothered people say they’re unbothered. Sometimes you just gotta be quiet on the creek,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Anytime someone takes a moment to address something and say they’re ‘unbothered,’ best believe they are.”

Image credits: Gabrielle Cheyenne

Others, however, rallied behind the Nashville nurse, writing, “Props to this woman for holding her boundaries in place. His ego was bruised… Stay gorgeous, Gabrielle.”

“She wanted Chris Brown, only Chris Brown! If she wasn’t into Usher, then why force her? They didn’t tell her who’ll be up there. She probably would’ve been all over him if he was Chris Brown.”

“I think she did the right thing, she just gained thousands of haters. Good job, Gabrielle,” one netizen wrote sarcastically

Image credits: solei_lei

Image credits: shies144365

Image credits: Bossy004

Image credits: Echoes_culture

Image credits: Gawpo_X

Image credits: DVN13L_

Image credits: Nicky_martina

Image credits: JERRSEYY_

Image credits: mf_tomb

Image credits: magdassssss