“The Entitlement Is Insane”: Karen Forces Man Into Leaving Public Space, But Bystander Comes To His Defense

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A seemingly ordinary phone call at a public seating area has exploded into a viral etiquette debate across social media.

A bystander filmed two mothers allegedly confronting a man they claimed was being “rude” around their young children.

The viral clip, which has amassed more than 15.4 million views, left netizens fiercely divided over who was truly out of line after the man quietly walked away from the confrontation.

Highlights A work phone call in a public seating area turned into a viral confrontation that racked up millions of views.

People accused two “Karen” women of “bullying” a man into leaving, igniting a heated debate over entitlement and public etiquette.

One viewer wrote, “He wasn't bothering anyone. The entitlement is insane. Call it out every time plz.”

One viewer wrote, “The entitlement is insane. I mean, even though the other women were in the wrong, I like the man’s attitude better.”

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A man quietly taking a work call became the target of an unexpected “bullying” in a public seating area

Image credits: Shvets Anna/Pexels

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The incident gained widespread attention after popular creator Tori Wigington, who goes by the Instagram handle @heyitstwig, shared the video, accusing the women of “bullying” a stranger who had been peacefully minding his own business.

Wigington originally shared the clip with the caption, “Entitled Karen bullies a peaceful man into leaving a public space. I co-existed peacefully next to him for almost an hour.”

“He wasn’t bothering anyone. The entitlement is insane. Call it out every time plz.”

In the clip, a man who has since identified himself as Ryan Hamilton was seen sitting alone at a public table, speaking through his headphones.

Image credits: Jessica Lewis/Pexels

According to Tori, Ryan had already been sitting there for nearly an hour, listening to music and taking what appeared to be work-related phone calls.

She explained that two women later arrived with several children and chose to sit directly beside him despite numerous empty tables throughout the area.

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Wigington said the older woman then approached Ryan and asked him to leave, saying, “You’re being so rude.”

The women reportedly argued that talking on the phone beside their children was discourteous because, in their view, “public places still mean to be courteous.”

The woman filming alleged that the two mothers ignored plenty of empty tables before demanding that Ryan leave

Image credits: heyitstwig

Rather than arguing, Ryan calmly told the person on the phone that he needed to go, then quietly gathered his belongings.

Tori was heard in the video defending the man, telling the two women, “The entitlement is literally insane. It’s not a good example… in front of kids is crazy.”

Before Hamilton walked away, she asked, “What was your name, sir?”

When he replied, “Ryan,” she said, “Nice to meet you. That’s literally insane.”

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After the confrontation ended, Tori flipped the camera around to explain why she decided to intervene.

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Ver essa foto no Instagram Um post compartilhado por Twig (@heyitstwig)

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She claimed Ryan had been “minding his own business peacefully” the entire time, “listening to music, did a couple phone calls; I’m guessing he’s working.”

She then panned around the area, showing numerous vacant picnic tables.

“Mind you, there’s other empty tables… tables inside… tables on the other side of the building… tables right down the sidewalk.”

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According to Wigington, the women deliberately chose the table immediately beside Ryan before objecting to his phone conversation.

Ryan, who described himself as a working father, later revealed that he “wasn’t trying to bother anyone”

Image credits: heyitstwig

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She recalled telling them, “Man, he was here first, and he’s not bothering anybody. You can move.”

Tori later admitted she became even angrier after Ryan left voluntarily.

In a follow-up clip, she revealed that she confronted one of the women herself, writing in the post’s caption, “I called a woman a c**t in front of her 6-year-old today. No regrets.”

She added that she normally would have let the matter go but claimed one of the women later approached and insulted her.

Image credits: westwardeast

“She approached me and said, ‘You’re so rude.’ Okay… let me show you rude.”

As the video spread across social media, Hamilton identified himself in the comment section of the original post.

He wrote, “Wow had no idea this was going to blow up so fast. I honestly didn’t think it was real at first because they had been sitting there for probably ten minutes and I was already on the call when they sat down.”

Ryan stressed that he never intended to disturb anyone.

“Wasn’t trying to bother anyone which is why I was outside to begin with. Appreciate the love in the comments. Wasn’t trying to cause a scene but I guess some people can’t stand a dad trying to make a living for his family.”

As Ryan complied with the two women’s request to leave, Tori’s frustration boiled over, and she directed profanity at one of the women

Ver essa foto no Instagram Um post compartilhado por Twig (@heyitstwig)

His explanation prompted a wave of support from viewers. The majority of users sided with Ryan, arguing that the women had created an unnecessary confrontation.

One user wrote, “There’s literally no way I would have moved. You were way over the top nice. Unfortunately she was rewarded for her rudeness by you leaving.”

Another added, “Then sit ELSEWHERE!! He was already sitting there and on the phone. No one told them to sit next to him when there were other EMPTY tables.”

Others pointed out that talking on the phone is a perfectly ordinary activity in a public place.

“People have the right to talk at a restaurant. He was on the phone—not like he was yelling profanities.”

Image credits: heyitstwig

Another person commented, “People do talk on the phone louder than with people in person, especially with headphones. If I was in that situation, I just wouldn’t have sat next to him.”

Many also praised Ryan for refusing to escalate the confrontation despite believing he had every right to remain seated.

While the identities of the two women remain unknown, the viral clip has reignited debate over public-space etiquette and whether avoiding confrontation can sometimes unintentionally reward entitled behavior.

“You’re amazing for speaking up and telling the Karens off. It’s literally outside where else do you take your calls?” one user wrote