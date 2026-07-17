Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Home Alone 2’ Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing
Black and white portrait of a woman, resembling the Home Alone 2 star, resting her chin on her hand, looking thoughtfully.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘Home Alone 2’ Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
1

30

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Brenda Fricker passed away at the age of 81 following a period of ill health on Thursday night, July 16.

The news was confirmed on Friday by the beloved actress’ agent in a public statement shared with multiple outlets.

Following the announcement, one of Fricker’s deeply personal and haunting health confessions from just months earlier has resurfaced, offering a glimpse into the physical struggles she endured in her final years.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Months before her passing, Brenda Fricker made a heartbreaking and haunting confession about her health.
    • The Oscar-winning actress quietly endured a painful health battle during her final years.
    • Her longtime agent confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional public statement.

    Brenda Fricker’s passing came months after she spoke candidly about living with constant pain

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: Ted Dayton/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

    Brenda Fricker, best known as the Central Park Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, passed away peacefully at the age of 81.

    In a public statement, her agent, Phil Belfield, confirmed the news and paid tribute to the veteran actress, describing her as a true “legend.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Belfield told the BBC, “We will never see her like again, and the world is lesser for the lack of her.”

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: TheLooseMoose_

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: Brandon072008

    “I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While no specific medical condition has been disclosed, news of her passing prompted many fans to revisit Fricker’s haunting reflections on her declining health, which she had shared publicly less than a year before her passing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: Brenda Fricker

    The late actress had spoken candidly about the physical toll aging had taken on her, revealing that everyday life had become increasingly difficult as she struggled with constant pain and exhaustion.

    During an interview with The Guardian in September 2025, while promoting her memoir She Died Young: A Life in Fragments, Fricker offered a heartbreaking glimpse into her final years.

    “I’m having a dreadful d**th,” she admitted. “I’m just d**ng, every day in pain.”

    In a heartbreaking confession last year, the late actress said, “I’m having a dreadful d**th…”

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: Miramax

    ADVERTISEMENT

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: stardustinpass

    The Oscar winner explained that she spent much of her time confined to bed in her Dublin home, describing herself as constantly “weary” and becoming breathless even while talking.

    Brenda told the outlet, “I’m out of breath just talking. I’ve never known tiredness ever in my life. Weary. Will I ever get up again?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Although her remarks were concerning, she immediately followed them with humor, joking, “I’ll probably live to be 100.”

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: RockinRandy89

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her memoir also explored the emotional struggles that shaped much of her life, including childhood trauma, depression, and the loneliness that accompanied her later years, making her reflections on aging all the more poignant.

    Despite those painful admissions, her agent confirmed that Fricker ultimately passed away peacefully following her prolonged health battle.  

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: Bettmann/Getty Images

    Fricker was born in Dublin, Ireland, and built an acting career that spanned more than six decades across film, television, and theatre.

    She made history in 1990 by becoming the first Irish woman to win an Academy Award, taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Christy Brown’s mother, Bridget Brown, in My Left Foot.

    The 81-year-old Oscar winner made history as the first Irish woman to win an Academy Award

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    She was widely regarded as a cornerstone of British television thanks to her iconic role as staff nurse Megan Roach on the BBC medical drama Casualty in 1986.

    Brenda’s acclaimed six-decade career also included memorable performances in The Field, Veronica Guerin, A Time to Kill, and Angels in the Outfield.

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: Triskelartscentre

    Notably, earlier this year, Fricker received one of Ireland’s highest civic honors when she was awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin in recognition of her contribution to the arts.

    Tributes from across the entertainment industry flooded social media, with The Late Late Show honoring the Oscar winner in a heartfelt Facebook post and calling her “one of Ireland’s greatest” actors.

    The caption of the post read, “Remembering the Oscar-winning Irish actress and her unforgettable appearance on the #LateLate in 2021, where she delivered a powerful tribute to the women and children of Ireland’s Mother and Baby Homes through her moving performance of ‘Voice’ by Majella Kelly.”

    Fans flooded social media with heartfelt tributes to the iconic actress

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: SassyChatori

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: BellyisSkinny

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: buffys

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: Lajori_Trust

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: dan_p_ofem

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: AR27iselite

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: VedontheTL

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: 0xInari_

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: kobbythesneaker

    'Home Alone 2' Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

    Image credits: ChrisHe01771794

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    health

    30

    1

    30

    1

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    isaacbilton avatar
    Hmmm hmmmm
    Hmmm hmmmm
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not to take away from the sadness but... i still think its Piers Morgan in disguise!

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    isaacbilton avatar
    Hmmm hmmmm
    Hmmm hmmmm
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not to take away from the sadness but... i still think its Piers Morgan in disguise!

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT