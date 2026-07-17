‘Home Alone 2’ Star Made Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle Before Tragic Passing

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Brenda Fricker passed away at the age of 81 following a period of ill health on Thursday night, July 16.

The news was confirmed on Friday by the beloved actress’ agent in a public statement shared with multiple outlets.

Following the announcement, one of Fricker’s deeply personal and haunting health confessions from just months earlier has resurfaced, offering a glimpse into the physical struggles she endured in her final years.

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Highlights Months before her passing, Brenda Fricker made a heartbreaking and haunting confession about her health.

The Oscar-winning actress quietly endured a painful health battle during her final years.

Her longtime agent confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional public statement.

Brenda Fricker’s passing came months after she spoke candidly about living with constant pain

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Brenda Fricker, best known as the Central Park Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, passed away peacefully at the age of 81.

In a public statement, her agent, Phil Belfield, confirmed the news and paid tribute to the veteran actress, describing her as a true “legend.”

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Belfield told the BBC, “We will never see her like again, and the world is lesser for the lack of her.”

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“I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over.”

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While no specific medical condition has been disclosed, news of her passing prompted many fans to revisit Fricker’s haunting reflections on her declining health, which she had shared publicly less than a year before her passing.

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The late actress had spoken candidly about the physical toll aging had taken on her, revealing that everyday life had become increasingly difficult as she struggled with constant pain and exhaustion.

During an interview with The Guardian in September 2025, while promoting her memoir She Died Young: A Life in Fragments, Fricker offered a heartbreaking glimpse into her final years.

“I’m having a dreadful d**th,” she admitted. “I’m just d**ng, every day in pain.”

In a heartbreaking confession last year, the late actress said, “I’m having a dreadful d**th…”

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The Oscar winner explained that she spent much of her time confined to bed in her Dublin home, describing herself as constantly “weary” and becoming breathless even while talking.

Brenda told the outlet, “I’m out of breath just talking. I’ve never known tiredness ever in my life. Weary. Will I ever get up again?”

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Although her remarks were concerning, she immediately followed them with humor, joking, “I’ll probably live to be 100.”

rest in peace, brenda fricker. fly high with the birds 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/p7eIVi6vfq — ً (@americanreqiuem) July 17, 2026

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Her memoir also explored the emotional struggles that shaped much of her life, including childhood trauma, depression, and the loneliness that accompanied her later years, making her reflections on aging all the more poignant.

Despite those painful admissions, her agent confirmed that Fricker ultimately passed away peacefully following her prolonged health battle.

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Fricker was born in Dublin, Ireland, and built an acting career that spanned more than six decades across film, television, and theatre.

She made history in 1990 by becoming the first Irish woman to win an Academy Award, taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Christy Brown’s mother, Bridget Brown, in My Left Foot.

The 81-year-old Oscar winner made history as the first Irish woman to win an Academy Award

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She was widely regarded as a cornerstone of British television thanks to her iconic role as staff nurse Megan Roach on the BBC medical drama Casualty in 1986.

Brenda’s acclaimed six-decade career also included memorable performances in The Field, Veronica Guerin, A Time to Kill, and Angels in the Outfield.

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Notably, earlier this year, Fricker received one of Ireland’s highest civic honors when she was awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin in recognition of her contribution to the arts.

Tributes from across the entertainment industry flooded social media, with The Late Late Show honoring the Oscar winner in a heartfelt Facebook post and calling her “one of Ireland’s greatest” actors.

The caption of the post read, “Remembering the Oscar-winning Irish actress and her unforgettable appearance on the #LateLate in 2021, where she delivered a powerful tribute to the women and children of Ireland’s Mother and Baby Homes through her moving performance of ‘Voice’ by Majella Kelly.”

Fans flooded social media with heartfelt tributes to the iconic actress

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