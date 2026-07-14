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Gay Couple’s Surrogacy Journey Turns Into Ugly Feud After They Sue Woman Who Carried Their Son
A pregnant woman, a surrogacy journey. Her hands gently cradle her belly, light creating shadows on her skin.
Society, World

Gay Couple’s Surrogacy Journey Turns Into Ugly Feud After They Sue Woman Who Carried Their Son

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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A legal battle between a gay couple and the surrogate who carried their son has ignited debate over the limits of parental rights and bodily autonomy in Canada.

The Ontario couple is seeking roughly $600,000 in damages after their relationship with the surrogate completely collapsed during the pregnancy.

The dispute began after the intended parents asked the surrogate to terminate the pregnancy at 22 weeks in June 2024.

Highlights
  • A surrogacy dispute between a gay couple and the woman who carried their son has sparked a heated legal battle in Canada.
  • The lawsuit reignited debate over bodily autonomy, parental rights, and the complex ethics surrounding surrogacy agreements.
  • The surrogate claims she felt “used” after refusing the couple’s request to terminate the pregnancy due to medical concerns.

“What I find most difficult in this is they are suing the woman who brought their son to them,” said Sally Rhoads-Heinrich, owner of Surrogacy in Canada Online.

RELATED:

    A Canadian gay couple recently sued their surrogate after she refused to terminate the pregnancy at 22 weeks

    A pregnant woman clutches her baby bump, illustrating the surrogacy journey in a gay couple's surrogacy feud.

    Image credits: Nikita Korchagin/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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    According to the National Post, the intended parents were concerned the unborn child could have a severe genetic or chromosomal condition and formally requested that the pregnancy be terminated.

    “That’s when everything changed… they wanted a termination,” Sally Rhoads-Heinrich, owner of the surrogacy agency that connected the intended parents with the surrogate, told the outlet.

    The surrogate, however, refused to proceed with an abortion before more comprehensive testing was completed.

    Two men, a gay couple, hold hands walking away from the camera, representing the gay couple's surrogacy journey.

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    A social media comment about a surrogacy journey feud, suggesting a clause should be signed by both parties.

    Image credits: 5337h3

    The woman said she would have agreed to terminate the pregnancy if doctors concluded the baby had no realistic chance of surviving after birth.

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    However, she was uncomfortable ending the pregnancy over what she believed could ultimately prove to be a correctable condition.

    Specialists at Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital later determined that the fetus was otherwise healthy and that the cleft lip was a relatively minor birth defect that could be corrected with surgery.

    A baby with a cleft lip, central to the surrogacy journey that turned into an ugly feud.

    Image credits: ChildrensHospPhila (not an actual photo)

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    A message bubble reads, You can fix a cleft lip. It's not a disability, relevant to the surrogacy journey.

    A social media comment about Joaquin Phoenix, related to the gay couple's surrogacy journey.

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    Following the updated diagnosis, the pregnancy continued to term, and the intended parents took custody of their son after his birth.

    Although the dispute began after disagreements during the pregnancy, the couple’s lawsuit, filed in May this year, reportedly does not explicitly cite the surrogate’s refusal to undergo an abortion as one of its legal claims.

    Instead, according to court documents, the parents allege that she failed to properly communicate medical information, endangered the unborn child’s health through negligent behavior, breached confidentiality agreements, and caused severe emotional distress.

    The unborn child was diagnosed with a cleft lip, a relatively minor birth defect that could be corrected with surgery

    A woman holding up two 3D ultrasound images of a baby, central to a gay couple's surrogacy journey.

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    The lawsuit further claims that the emotional impact left one of the parents unable to work for more than a year.

    The surrogate has denied each allegation, saying she regularly updated the intended parents throughout the pregnancy, never placed the baby at risk, and respected the confidentiality provisions.

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    The relationship between both parties reportedly deteriorated after the abortion disagreement, with the surrogate alleging that the couple stopped communicating with her and ceased reimbursing pregnancy-related expenses.

    A gay couple with their baby, looking out a window, reflecting on their surrogacy journey.

    Image credits: Kaboompics/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    A social media comment stating babies shouldn't be treated as commodities, relevant to the surrogacy journey.

    Reportedly, she was left covering roughly $10,000 in outstanding costs, including lost wages and travel expenses, before attempting to recover the money through small-claims court.

    Because their surrogacy agreement required disputes over expenses to be handled through private arbitration, that claim stalled.

    Shortly afterward, the intended parents filed their lawsuit in the Superior Court, seeking approximately $600,000 in damages.

    Surrogacy expert Sally Rhoads-Heinrich said, “What I find most difficult in this is they are suing the woman who brought their son to them”

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    A close-up of a pregnant woman's belly with her hands forming a heart, representing the surrogacy journey.

    Image credits: Andressa Chagas/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    A social media post discusses views on abortion in a surrogacy journey.

    Image credits: ChickpeaDelite

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    The lawsuit has drawn attention because experts believe it raises legal questions that Canadian courts have rarely been asked to consider.

    Commercial surrogacy is prohibited under Canada’s Assisted Human Reproduction Act, meaning surrogates cannot be paid beyond reimbursement for legitimate pregnancy-related expenses.

    More importantly, Canadian law also gives pregnant women complete control over their own medical decisions.

    A pregnant woman undergoing an ultrasound, part of her surrogacy journey.

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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    While intended parents can express their wishes or include medical preferences in a surrogacy agreement, they cannot legally compel a surrogate to undergo an abortion or any other medical procedure.

    Canada has become one of the world’s most sought-after destinations for altruistic surrogacy because of its legal protections, inclusive eligibility rules, and established fertility programs.

    However, experts note that disputes involving medical decision-making during pregnancy remain exceptionally rare.

    The unnamed surrogate said she felt “used” after her relationship with the couple completely broke down

    A close-up of a pregnant woman holding her baby bump during a surrogacy journey.

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    The Ontario-based surrogate described the hefty lawsuit as devastating, saying in an interview, “You know I’m a single mom, you know I have a daughter, and you’re basically suing me for my house.”

    “It seems very shi**ty, it’s just awful. I just feel used… They didn’t get the perfect child they wanted, and they threw me away.”

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    Surrogacy expert Sally echoed those concerns while discussing the impact the dispute could eventually have on the child at the center of the case.

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    “What I find most difficult in this is they are suing the woman who brought their son to them,” she told the National Post.

    Sally continued, “How is their son going to feel someday if he learns that?”

    As the case remains ongoing, the identities of the intended parents, the surrogate, and the child have not been publicly disclosed to protect their privacy.

    The case is still in its early procedural stages, and no court hearing has been publicly scheduled yet.

    Social media users were left divided over the couple’s lawsuit against their son’s surrogate mother

    A social media comment discusses controlling a woman's body during a surrogacy journey.

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    A social media post shares a personal story about a cleft lip, relating to a surrogacy journey.

    Social media comment on a gay couple's surrogacy journey, discussing choice in surrogacy.

    Comment about gay couple's surrogacy journey, mentioning parental readiness for minor abnormalities.

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    Social media comment on a gay couple's surrogacy journey, about correctable cleft palate.

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    Comment on gay couple's surrogacy journey, suggesting legal paperwork for surrogacy before conception.

    Social media comment on gay couple's surrogacy journey, discussing surrogacy contracts and termination clauses.

    A social media comment discussing a gay couple's surrogacy journey and feud, mentioning a child's issues beyond a cleft lip.

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    A social media comment about a gay couple's surrogacy journey, asking about the surrogate's choice and adoption.

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    A social media comment mentioning surgical correction of a cleft lip in utero, relevant to a gay couple's surrogacy journey feud.

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    Amita Kumari

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WOW!!!! This whole article leaves out the heart defect and other genetic anomalies the fetus was assumed to have and which the child has. This is the epitome of slanted “journalism” as even many echo articles fail to mention or highlight that it was a combination of concerns for which the couple asked the surrogate to abôrt. Had it just been the cleft palate as this story suggests, the couple is in the wrong. If this article pointed out the medical advice given to others with fetuses having same diagnosis, we’d all be agreeing with the medical advice and shaming the surrogate. A big indicator she’s clueless: she had a contract explicitly require a certain arena for arbitration, yet opted to file a small claims. Did she not understand her legally binding contract or did she just not care to follow it?

    6
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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They went through all that trouble but wanted to abort the child before knowing IF the child has serious health concerns? I either missed a key point or there is something suspect going on.

    1
    1point
    reply
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is kind of an interesting scenario. Situations like this show the need to definitely have all of this in writing. I feel like the intended parents should have the final say since it'll ultimately be on them once they have their child. But again this is all the more reason to have everything in the surrogacy contract. I'm sure I'll be downvoted by anti-abortionists.

    1
    1point
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In writing and handled by thorough professionals. Yes, the woman who is the surrogate must be cared for and not feel like nothing more than an incubator. She isn’t, but she and the parents need to make all intentions clear as a bell, and account for numerous potential issues. While the surrogate has physical issues to attend to surrounding the pregnancy and birth, in the end it’s the parents who bear the brunt of not just paying and supporting her, they also are responsible for attending to and paying for any and all medical, costs for the child once they’re born. Any woman who contracts to be a surrogate must understand that it’s not her baby. It’s not her egg and not her partner’s s***m. Of she’s unable to grasp that, she in not a good candidate for surrogacy. On the other side, the parents need to understand that the surrogate is not a machine, she’s human, and their baby is with her 24/7 until birth. Her feelings, opinions, and comfort are part of the whole agreement. Both sides must be psychologically prepared for the entire process—-hell, anyone having a baby (not just the woman, but their partner as well), whether it’s a surrogacy, an adoption (on both sides), in vitro pregnancy, or an otherwise normal birth, should have to have counseling to ensure they’re ready for the baby, whether they’re keeping them or giving them to others to raise.

    2
    2points
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    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WOW!!!! This whole article leaves out the heart defect and other genetic anomalies the fetus was assumed to have and which the child has. This is the epitome of slanted “journalism” as even many echo articles fail to mention or highlight that it was a combination of concerns for which the couple asked the surrogate to abôrt. Had it just been the cleft palate as this story suggests, the couple is in the wrong. If this article pointed out the medical advice given to others with fetuses having same diagnosis, we’d all be agreeing with the medical advice and shaming the surrogate. A big indicator she’s clueless: she had a contract explicitly require a certain arena for arbitration, yet opted to file a small claims. Did she not understand her legally binding contract or did she just not care to follow it?

    6
    6points
    reply
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They went through all that trouble but wanted to abort the child before knowing IF the child has serious health concerns? I either missed a key point or there is something suspect going on.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is kind of an interesting scenario. Situations like this show the need to definitely have all of this in writing. I feel like the intended parents should have the final say since it'll ultimately be on them once they have their child. But again this is all the more reason to have everything in the surrogacy contract. I'm sure I'll be downvoted by anti-abortionists.

    1
    1point
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In writing and handled by thorough professionals. Yes, the woman who is the surrogate must be cared for and not feel like nothing more than an incubator. She isn’t, but she and the parents need to make all intentions clear as a bell, and account for numerous potential issues. While the surrogate has physical issues to attend to surrounding the pregnancy and birth, in the end it’s the parents who bear the brunt of not just paying and supporting her, they also are responsible for attending to and paying for any and all medical, costs for the child once they’re born. Any woman who contracts to be a surrogate must understand that it’s not her baby. It’s not her egg and not her partner’s s***m. Of she’s unable to grasp that, she in not a good candidate for surrogacy. On the other side, the parents need to understand that the surrogate is not a machine, she’s human, and their baby is with her 24/7 until birth. Her feelings, opinions, and comfort are part of the whole agreement. Both sides must be psychologically prepared for the entire process—-hell, anyone having a baby (not just the woman, but their partner as well), whether it’s a surrogacy, an adoption (on both sides), in vitro pregnancy, or an otherwise normal birth, should have to have counseling to ensure they’re ready for the baby, whether they’re keeping them or giving them to others to raise.

    2
    2points
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