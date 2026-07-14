Gay Couple’s Surrogacy Journey Turns Into Ugly Feud After They Sue Woman Who Carried Their Son

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A legal battle between a gay couple and the surrogate who carried their son has ignited debate over the limits of parental rights and bodily autonomy in Canada.

The Ontario couple is seeking roughly $600,000 in damages after their relationship with the surrogate completely collapsed during the pregnancy.

The dispute began after the intended parents asked the surrogate to terminate the pregnancy at 22 weeks in June 2024.

Highlights A surrogacy dispute between a gay couple and the woman who carried their son has sparked a heated legal battle in Canada.

The lawsuit reignited debate over bodily autonomy, parental rights, and the complex ethics surrounding surrogacy agreements.

The surrogate claims she felt “used” after refusing the couple’s request to terminate the pregnancy due to medical concerns.

“What I find most difficult in this is they are suing the woman who brought their son to them,” said Sally Rhoads-Heinrich, owner of Surrogacy in Canada Online.

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A Canadian gay couple recently sued their surrogate after she refused to terminate the pregnancy at 22 weeks

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According to the National Post, the intended parents were concerned the unborn child could have a severe genetic or chromosomal condition and formally requested that the pregnancy be terminated.

“That’s when everything changed… they wanted a termination,” Sally Rhoads-Heinrich, owner of the surrogacy agency that connected the intended parents with the surrogate, told the outlet.

The surrogate, however, refused to proceed with an abortion before more comprehensive testing was completed.

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The woman said she would have agreed to terminate the pregnancy if doctors concluded the baby had no realistic chance of surviving after birth.

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However, she was uncomfortable ending the pregnancy over what she believed could ultimately prove to be a correctable condition.

Specialists at Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital later determined that the fetus was otherwise healthy and that the cleft lip was a relatively minor birth defect that could be corrected with surgery.

Image credits: ChildrensHospPhila (not an actual photo)

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Following the updated diagnosis, the pregnancy continued to term, and the intended parents took custody of their son after his birth.

Although the dispute began after disagreements during the pregnancy, the couple’s lawsuit, filed in May this year, reportedly does not explicitly cite the surrogate’s refusal to undergo an abortion as one of its legal claims.

Instead, according to court documents, the parents allege that she failed to properly communicate medical information, endangered the unborn child’s health through negligent behavior, breached confidentiality agreements, and caused severe emotional distress.

The unborn child was diagnosed with a cleft lip, a relatively minor birth defect that could be corrected with surgery

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The lawsuit further claims that the emotional impact left one of the parents unable to work for more than a year.

The surrogate has denied each allegation, saying she regularly updated the intended parents throughout the pregnancy, never placed the baby at risk, and respected the confidentiality provisions.

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The relationship between both parties reportedly deteriorated after the abortion disagreement, with the surrogate alleging that the couple stopped communicating with her and ceased reimbursing pregnancy-related expenses.

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Reportedly, she was left covering roughly $10,000 in outstanding costs, including lost wages and travel expenses, before attempting to recover the money through small-claims court.

Because their surrogacy agreement required disputes over expenses to be handled through private arbitration, that claim stalled.

Shortly afterward, the intended parents filed their lawsuit in the Superior Court, seeking approximately $600,000 in damages.

Surrogacy expert Sally Rhoads-Heinrich said, “What I find most difficult in this is they are suing the woman who brought their son to them”

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The lawsuit has drawn attention because experts believe it raises legal questions that Canadian courts have rarely been asked to consider.

Commercial surrogacy is prohibited under Canada’s Assisted Human Reproduction Act, meaning surrogates cannot be paid beyond reimbursement for legitimate pregnancy-related expenses.

More importantly, Canadian law also gives pregnant women complete control over their own medical decisions.

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While intended parents can express their wishes or include medical preferences in a surrogacy agreement, they cannot legally compel a surrogate to undergo an abortion or any other medical procedure.

Canada has become one of the world’s most sought-after destinations for altruistic surrogacy because of its legal protections, inclusive eligibility rules, and established fertility programs.

However, experts note that disputes involving medical decision-making during pregnancy remain exceptionally rare.

The unnamed surrogate said she felt “used” after her relationship with the couple completely broke down

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The Ontario-based surrogate described the hefty lawsuit as devastating, saying in an interview, “You know I’m a single mom, you know I have a daughter, and you’re basically suing me for my house.”

“It seems very shi**ty, it’s just awful. I just feel used… They didn’t get the perfect child they wanted, and they threw me away.”

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Surrogacy expert Sally echoed those concerns while discussing the impact the dispute could eventually have on the child at the center of the case.

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“What I find most difficult in this is they are suing the woman who brought their son to them,” she told the National Post.

Sally continued, “How is their son going to feel someday if he learns that?”

As the case remains ongoing, the identities of the intended parents, the surrogate, and the child have not been publicly disclosed to protect their privacy.

The case is still in its early procedural stages, and no court hearing has been publicly scheduled yet.

Social media users were left divided over the couple’s lawsuit against their son’s surrogate mother

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