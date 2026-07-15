Their confessions prove that the world is full of hidden dramas and secrets, and some people just happen to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.

These exact stories — along with several other uncomfortable and downright bizarre situations — surfaced recently when Reddit users were asked to share the wildest things they were not supposed to see.

A routine work Zoom call took an unforgettable turn when a coworker’s wife strolled out of the bathroom, completely unaware that the camera was live. In an even more jarring moment, a man was forced to see the physical aftermath of a friend’s sudden, devastating accident.

#1 The old supervisors contract a week before they offered me his position. Bargaining wasn’t that hard when the meeting happened.

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#2 I was on a Zoom call with a guy from work, he was working from home. I guess he set up his laptop in the bedroom because during our call his wife emerged from the bathroom behind him - naked as the day she was born. Neither of them seemed to notice was what going on for a solid few seconds. I panicked and pretended to write down something, looking away from the screen. Then suddenly he ended the call, only to call me back a minute later (with his wife no longer in the background) mumbling something about his WiFi being bad. Was fighting for my life to keep a straight face.

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Have you ever wondered why you physically cannot resist clicking on a catchy headline, or why finding out your coworker’s secret makes you feel important? Science says our brain is hardwired to hunt for information just as it hunts for food. According to the information gap theory developed by behavioral economist George Loewenstein, curiosity is actually an itch. When we realize there is a gap between what we know and what we want to know, our brain treats that gap like a physical pain point. We seek out information simply to scratch the itch and stop the discomfort.

#3 I was in the middle of joking around with my coworker when I looked over his shoulder to see elevator doors open… revealing the director of our department getting down with it with some random girl.



The thing is, we were in the middle of this huge banquet hall at our company Christmas party. So while I wasn’t supposed to see this, neither were the other 100 employees who were there with their plus ones.



So yeah, my bosses wife also wasn’t supposed to see him getting head in an elevator.

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#4 One of the reoccurring nightmares I have involves the car wreck I was in. My friend had a seizure while driving, and crashed us at 45mph into a brick building and it's concrete windows encasement.





This was the first and only time I've ever seen bones break out of someone else's skin. My own leg was on a 90 degree angle for over thirty minutes.





You're not supposed to see someone's insides on the outside, or your own body so broken for so long.

#5 I was 10 and found my sisters boyfriend passed away of a heart attack.

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#6 My old boss having a moment alone in his car after getting the news of (what I assume) not getting a big competitive promotion. He was really upset, banging on the steering wheel, obviously really frustrated and dissapointed. Our lunch room overlooked the parking garage and he was parked on the top. I just happened to be getting coffee when he caught my eye getting into his car.



Hes ok. He lives in my neighborhood. Hes doing just fine. We both dont work there anymore. Happily IMO.

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When you run into a mystery, a puzzle, or a juicy piece of gossip, your brain’s internal reward system immediately sparks to life. Instead of waiting until you actually solve the mystery, your brain starts celebrating early by releasing a rush of dopamine, the feel-good chemical linked to excitement and anticipation.

#7 When I was a kid, I liked to explore the attic because there was just a ton of stuff. Well, multiple years in a row, I found my Christmas presents early. I kept it a secret and feigned surprise because they were actually good gifts. What spoiled it was when I confronted my mom for a video game (that was still fairly expensive, especially for us) that I already had. I wanted her to have the opportunity to return it and get her money back.

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Even better, a recent study found that curiosity makes us more effective at learning. It lights up the brain’s memory-making hub — the hippocampus. “Once you light that fire of curiosity, you put the brain in a state that’s more conducive to learning. Once you get this ramp-up of dopamine, the brain becomes more like a sponge that’s ready to soak up whatever is happening,” says Charan Ranganath, a neuroscientist at the University of California, Davis, who carried out the research.

#8 The accident scene where my younger sister had been hit by a car and passed away. It was near where I had gone to play with a friend, across a busy road near our house. She had been on her way to join me and our friend for a play date.



I walked up to ask a policeman what had happened, and he told me it was none of my business. I remember seeing an elderly woman in tears, sobbing by the side of the road. My sister had darted into traffic, so there was nothing the lady could have done.



My friend's mom drove me home, and told me what had happened. She had been the attending physician when my sister arrived at the ER.

#9 Had just showered and pulled out a towel from the top cupboard (was only recently tall enough to reach and usually the main cupboard had towels) and a Polaroid my Dad had taken of Mum floated down with it.



I dashed it back in there and never spoke of it. But I also have a memory of my Mum getting Dad that camera for Christmas and wondering why he was so happy about it. Multilayered trauma 😂.

#10 Accidentally veered off the trail in the Appalachians and came upon a barn, and inside a distressed looking pig was tied to a post and it was wearing women's underwear/lingerie. I ran away.

Secrets make the itch worse, and almost everyone is suffering from one. Columbia Business School psychologist Michael Slepian has spent over a decade studying secrecy, running studies with more than 50,000 participants. He found that around 97% of people admit to keeping at least one secret, and the most common categories include romantic feelings for someone outside the relationship, and emotional infidelity. On average, he found, we keep about 13 secrets at a time.

#11 One time my dad was trying to print an article about erectile dysfunction while I was also trying to print something for school. He accidentally printed like 20 of the same article and then ran in to the room and was freaking out.

#12 The Christmas my Dad forgot to put the packaging from "Santa's toys" in the trash before my little siblings woke up. I got pulled aside and found out the truth about the fat man and had to keep my mouth shut for years.

#13 I was delivering pizzas and stumbled upon two illegal casinos. This first one tipped me sooo much. I guess for my silence.



The second one didn't tip but he gave me a look that scared the frick out of me.. Also guessing for my silence. One was in a professional business park with medical offices and one was in a strip mall.

Secrecy is just as common in the workplace. In a 2024 study involving more than 12,000 participants across multiple studies and industries, Slepian and his co-authors found that 93% of workers said they had kept a significant organizational secret at some point. These secrets ranged from client information and future layoffs to employee treatment, financial matters, product plans, and unethical practices.

#14 The search history of my transphobic brother.



Let's just say that this discovery involved a high level of hypocrisy.

#15 When I was a kid I accidentally walked in on my mother wearing high heals and stepping on my school principals privates… Does that count?

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#16 Two state reps talking about their plans to run a former governor as a federal senator, in order to "get him out of the state and put him where he can't do any real harm."

The Society for Human Resource Management in the US surveyed over 1,000 workers in late 2025 and found that more than half, 56%, had hidden at least one workplace relationship from their team. Nearly half had kept it from their manager or HR entirely. “Let’s face it — workplace romances aren’t going anywhere. They’re woven into the fabric of our professional lives, and while they can add a spark, they also bring real challenges leaders cannot ignore,” said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., president and CEO of SHRM.

#17 I came across some ventilation shaft exit with a dozen passed away cats in it, obviously not from natural causes, in some industrial area when I was a kid.



I realized I needed to get out of there ASAP, so I decided not to explore the area and ran away. For some time I had nightmares about returning there and looking at the remaining shafts.

#18 Two guys pull into a wooded lane and take a big tarp covered thing out of the trunk. They dragged/carried it into the woods and sh*t at it a few times then got back in the car and drove off. I called the police and the area was taped off with officers around for several days but I never heard any more details.

#19 My dad's collection of drawings of naked women he'd done on MS Paint in pre-internet days.

Even though a boss having a secret affair isn’t a rare thing, it doesn’t make the moment any less jarring for the person who stumbles into it. Research shows that carrying a secret, even one that isn’t yours, is what causes the damage — not the effort of hiding it, but the isolation of holding it alone. “Whether we are motivated to protect our reputation, a relationship, a loved one’s feelings, or some personal or professional goal, one thing is clear: Holding back some part of our inner world is often lonely and isolating,” says Michael Slepian, a professor at Columbia University.

#20 My boss cheating on his wife after work, easiest pay rise ever.

#21 I saw a fox walk down the sidewalk the other night.

Research indicates that keeping traumatic or deeply emotional experiences bottled up causes a direct spike in physical stress. When we hide these painful memories, the constant effort of guarding the secret triggers a continuous biological strain. Over time, this chronic suppression forces the body to remain in a state of high alert, leading to elevated cortisol levels, a faster heart rate, and higher blood pressure.

#22 Two people m******d in broad daylight in my city of Minneapolis.

#23 My dad was a photographer. Took amazing pictures of nature, sunsets, sunrises, flowers, and family events. When he died unexpectedly I went through those pictures on his cloud account and also found .....things he did with his girlfriend who was 22 (10 years younger than me).



His siblings (only 2 out of 4 are still alive now) and my brother wanted access to his pictures so I went through and deleted all of those explicit videos/pictures. And apparently they didn't delete the first time (per my brother's text) so I ended up having to go through it multiple times to make sure I got everything.



So PSA: please make sure you have an agreement with someone you trust and won't be traumatized to handle your...er....sensitive materials after your passing.

When people share these stories — even anonymously with a group of strangers on the internet — they are engaging in a form of therapeutic disclosure. Telling the story breaks the cycle of isolation and offers a powerful sense of validation. For many users posting in these threads, sharing what they saw isn’t about entertainment. It is actually a necessary step toward letting go of a secret or traumatizing experience they were never meant to witness.

#24 I was in the Soviet Union in 1990 on a project involving industrial collaboration with a Russian company. I needed to get a bubble jet printer from one of the translators (they were locked up) and followed him down a hallway. Just as I turned a corner I saw him walk into a room with several people wearing headphones and sitting in front of reel-to-reel tape recorders.



Turns out all of the translators were KGB and we were being surveilled. There was a lot of other crazy stuff from that trip,.

#25 Club bathroom, some dudes were doing c*ke. I went in for a p**s and they tried to get on my case saying "you didn' see anything". Its c*ke dude, people do that s**t in the open.

#26 When I was a child in secondary school (high school) at around 12 or 13 years old, someone had carved a web address into a table, the link took me to a shock site that played the video immediately, needless to say I was traumatized and can vividly remember everything about that 'moment' to this day.

#27 When I was 12 my new neighbors had s*x in front of their big bedroom window with the lights on at night while I was loudly playing basketball across the street.



Only just realized maybe they did it on purpose.

#28 My boss talking badly about me on his open microphone during a Zoom meeting. He thought he was muted. 😂😅.

#29 I died and experienced the end of consciousness. Met d***h and had a very long interview with him. Eventually was brought back to life, very discombobulated.



It's been 6months but I can't shake this feeling that I saw things I wasn't supposed to.

#30 My mom doing cpr on my brother. He was already gone when we found him though. I will never forget the way she cried.

#31 I, as a dude, got to see part of an Eastern Star induction ceremony. (Female version of the Masons)





Granted, I was like 9.

#32 As a sysadmin I’ve seen a lot of s**t I shouldn’t, but the one that will always stand out was the cuckold erotica that my boss had written about him and his wife that he had saved to a network drive.

#33 My mum passionately kissing my dad’s best friend when I was 8 years old.

#34 Back in high school my family was very close with our next door neighbors' family. Unfortunately, they moved to Maine and a couple from New Jersey moved in shortly after. They were rude and very standoffish.



As an example of what they were like, we had a small strip of grass between our driveways about 1.5 lawnmowers wide. So we had an understanding with the previous neighbors that whoever mowed would just mow the whole thing. Win/win situation for both families. The guy literally confronted my dad as if we had trespassed on his property and told him to stop. My dad is pretty laid back and kinda laughed and said, "Okay. 🤷" From there on out we had to carefully ensure we only mowed with part of the mower on that strip so we only mowed our half. Dumb.



Anyway, one night I came back from working a late shift at one of my first jobs and was getting out of the driver's seat when I saw movement. I looked up instinctually and realized I was looking through their kitchen blinds, which were wide open, into their well lit living room, accidentally watching my neighbors f*****g. In the full second before I looked away I saw the wife was literally folded over the back of the couch like an old blanket and the husband was lazily, hands on his hips, looking totally bored, h*****g her. I immediately was grossed out and went inside to go take a shower and go to bed. Odd experience.

#35 Walked into the break room at work and saw my manager crying while on the phone. She quickly composed herself and acted like nothing happened.





Found out weeks later she was dealing with her dad's terminal cancer diagnosis. Made me realize everyone's fighting battles you know nothing about. Changed how I interact with people - never assume someone having a bad day is just "being difficult.".

#36 After my dad died and I was going through his things, I found a handful of Polaroid pictures of naked women and one of them was pregnant. I was immediately weirded out and disgusted and put them down without looking through them or at them closely for details, I was just shocked and grossed out that my super religious dad had them. I ran across them again a few days later, looked at them closer as the shock had worn off and figured out they were pics of my mom over the years they were married.

#37 Was alone in the office/shop (we provided a bespoke service but we also sold bits and pieces) one day and my boss had left his computer unlocked with the screen awake. his browser was open on a swinging site.





apparently this site is popular with people looking to cheat on their partners. he was in his mid 50s and married with three young kids aged between 7 and 16. I was in my mid 20s and his only employee. I'd been there maybe 18 months and he was alright ish but old fashioned and certainly made me very uncomfortable on at least one occasion.





I could have closed the tab before he got back to save him the embarrassment of knowing I'd seen and had the power to tell his wife. I didn't close the tab.

#38 Walked in on my manager crying in the supply closet. He looked at me, I looked at him, we both just nodded and I backed out slowly. Never mentioned it again.

#39 I went to an art and design college and there was this one older student who had been accused of plagiarism. Thing is the instance he was accused of was nonsense; he worked for a hobby magazine, the magazine had him paint a cover image, they owned the reference image. The reference image had been published previously as just a photo, and another student found it, saw the similarities, and made a stink about it. So all that settled down and some time later he had turned in this original character design, and I'm standing in front of his drafting table talking to him about something, and he has a stack of magazines sitting on the corner of the table, and I just kinda absentmindedly flip book one of the magazines and it lands right on a page depicting this original character. Our eyes meet, like I knew what he knew and he knew what I knew. And I just flipped the magazine closed and pretended I didn't see anything.

#40 When I was a kid, I was sneaking around in my parents' closet. I reached into my stepfather's coat pocket and pulled out some photographs.



I didn't understand what I was seeing at first, but they were extremely graphic photos of a woman giving birth. I was so scared by all the blood that I confessed to my mom, and showed her the photos. I thought the woman was being k****d.



They got divorced pretty quickly after that. I blamed myself my entire childhood.

#41 One day, about ten years ago, while I was alone at the station waiting for a train, I saw a man in the distance pushing a briefcase into some rather thick bushes.



His attitude was extremely suspicious. After hiding the briefcase, he began looking around rather nervously, I think, to see if anyone had seen him. When he noticed me, he stared at me without EVER looking away. Fortunately, a few minutes later the train passed.

#42 My engagement ring.



"Hidden" in my husband's sock drawer at the top. I was the only one doing our laundry at the time.



He still doesn't know I had found it and we've been married 8 years now.

#43 A MAGA guy decapitated his own father who worked for the FBI on livestream. It was floating around Twitter and I clicked on it. I couldn't believe it was real but it was. Even crazier, it was hardly covered in the news.

#44 My friend's dad when he was pooping... the door wasn't lock.

#45 My bank balance right before the auto debit hit.

#46 I found a "male shaped toy" in my dads drawer once, he swore it wasn’t his.