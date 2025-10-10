Sometimes, everything that can happen, will happen, and the future unfolds according to possibilities, not probabilities. Reddit user Zarxpy recently asked users on the platform to share their "I wasn't supposed to see that" moments, and hundreds immediately jumped in. From lucky coincidences that earned them a couple of bucks to awkward situations ending in uncomfortable silence, their stories show that one second can completely change the course of your day, or, in rare cases, even your entire life. Here are the ones that stuck with us the most.

#1 We had conference rooms with 3 levels of windows. The middle window was the tallest and frosted for privacy, but I'm 6'7". I walked past a meeting where they had payroll info on the screen in an Excel sheet. I also have a great memory. Got a raise and promotion earlier than expected bringing it up that I was paid less than peers.

#2 I was installing cable in the family quarters on the military base and I knocked on the door and a woman let me in and I began working on the TV in the living room.



I could hear the shower going upstairs and I heard it turn off and a few moments later I heard loud running footsteps down the stairs and for the last few stairs a man came leaping [bare] into the living room where he thought his wife was at.



He was swinging in the wind saying some pretty naughty stuff before he realized I wasn't his wife and he had no towel or anything and he just turned around and slithered back upstairs not saying a word as his wife came around the corner laughing.



He didn't come down the rest of the installation lol.

#3 One of my first jobs was telesales for a long distance plan. I hit top sales for a few weeks in a row. Then I hit a bad week, had more then a few calls where the people we were trying to sell to were telling me they were already on a different plan that sounded very similar to ours. Just a different name. Then I went into the managers room to ask a question cause none of them were on the floor, I saw them building lists from other states phone books (while not 100% illegal it means they weren't checking do not call lists) There were also stacks of old call sheets with that other plans name on them. I got fired the next day. They got raided by the FCC and FBI the day after that. They were 100% scamming people by switching them between plans and collecting on the setup and cancellation fees.

#4 In 10th grade after school I saw through the classroom door window a student sitting on my teacher’s lap, making out.



I told the principal the next day; he said thats probably not what I saw but would look into it. Later that day, the classroom door window was covered with construction paper.



So that was that.





Fast forward ~22 years later he’s arrested for “annoying or m***sting a minor” and released. Court case is sometime this month.



I called the detective on the case and she let out a deep sigh and goes “… okay thanks for telling me. You may be subpoenaed or asked for more information or details later if you don’t mind.”



They thought it was a semi recent thing, not something that goes back 22 years.



Augustine Rene Sanchez.



Look him up.

#5 Popped by a pizza by the slice shop after classes were over for the day, and the two employees were making out / heavy petting / groping in the back and didn't realize there was a customer for a bit.

#6 When enlisting, I needed my birth certificate. Asked mom where it was, she told me to check my baby book. Didn't find the birth cert, but I did find the fertility clinic profile for the donor they used to conceive me. Was an only child. Since, I've spoken with my donor often, and keep in contact with one of his children by marriage, my half sister.

#7 Had some friends over, a married couple where the wife was super pregnant, like 8 months along. My wife and I forgot something at the store and left them in our small apartment for maybe 15 minutes. Came back, and the husband was performing c*********s on our couch, deep and deaf in her thighs. Wife was gritting her teeth and grunting in pleasure. They didn't hear us come in.



So we left, paused for a few beats, then NOISILY came in with rattling keys and loud small talk. Husband and wife were bolt upright, sweaty with their hair and clothes messed up, arranging pillows in camouflage. We acted like we had no idea and went into the kitchen. When we came out, the wife ran to the bathroom to fix her hair. The husband, oblivious, had a glistening beard.



We had to endure most of the dinner with that beard. At SOME point, his wife must have said something, the husband excused himself, and went to the bathroom. At this point, my wife and I were nearly having aneurysms trying not to laugh. Then he came out with wet hair and beard, and my wife just lost it.



"Did... Did you just wash your hair?" I asked.



"I... got food in my beard."



His wife was covering her eyes and shaking her head. Mine was gasping for air in laughter. But nobody actually said aloud any truth about the matter.



We never spoke of that dinner again. To them, I mean. My wife and I spoke about it for YEARS as a private joke.

#8 Saw my coworker [without clothes] when she was showing me pictures of her current girlfriend.

#9 I worked at a restaurant that somehow stayed in business despite having barely any customers. I was basically the only employee. One night I stayed a little later than usual to do some cleaning when a handful of guys came through the back door carrying duffle bags and went straight to the owners office. He came out and told me I should go home and I can clean in the morning. Worked there for about a couple months after that and never said anything about it. I got paid cash under the table, way more than I should have. I think I know how it stayed in business now.

#10 I used my key to walk into my grandparents house. They insisted everyone had keys, always wanted everyone to just walk in, so I did.



I walked in and my grandparents were lying on the couch in the den. Grandma was in her nightgown and Poppa, in a rushed manor, pulled his hands out from up her nightgown.



I went to the kitchen to get a coffee and a cookie and he joined me and said "I was just warming my hands on your grandmother's legs". Sure, Pop, we will go with that.



Actually loved it for them but I definitely wasn't supposed to see it. Told my mom when I got home and she was beside herself with glee, couldn't wait to call her brother and fill him in. I was probably 22ish.

#11 College years, came home early because a professor was late to cancel a class. Walked in on my **guy** **roommate** with his **guy best friend** going to TOWN on each other. They both had girlfriends.

#12 Saw an “I love you” message from the intern to my coworker when he was showing me something on his phone. He is her direct supervisor and she is 18 year old.



Edit: this coworker is 28 and when the message popped up the interns names had a heart beside it.

#13 Snuck into my parents room one night as a kid to steal some of Mom's candy. Popped my head up at the foot of the bed to make sure parents were still sleeping. What I saw them doing at that angle , no child should ever see 🙈.

#14 When I was a receptionist, the boss's wife would take over the front desk when I took lunch and use my computer. When I returned one afternoon, she was still logged into the computer when I sat back down. Up on the screen - her Ashley Madison profile.

#15 When I was in like the 4th grade we read this book about a kid who accidentally sees the count for the contest where you have to guess the number of jelly beans in the jar, and to coincide with this book the teacher was running her own jelly bean jar counting contest. This other kid and I were looking at the jar and we took the lid off and written under the lid was the number of jelly beans in the jar. The teacher saw us and stepped in quick but we had defiantly seen it.



I threw the contest, the other kid did not and he went home with the jar of jelly beans.

#16 I have the same name as a friend's girlfriend and she accidentally sent me [revealing pics] instead of her.

#17 I saw a paycheck on the desk of a local pastor of a church when I worked there. The number was so big, I don’t know what the pay periods are. Weekly, surely not. Biweekly? Monthly? Semi-annually? I don’t know. But the check was issued from “**Church name** Tithe Account.” That was 4 years ago and I’m still bothered by it. Mostly because I know the pay period for myself and the other 10 paid staff members was weekly. And if it’s the same for the pastor, HOLY COW. I’ve since resigned and moved on with my career.

#18 When I was a kid I was a HUGE tomboy - had short hair, wanted to play with boys, and when I was 4 my poor nanny was tasked with putting me in a dress for a Christmas party and the *meltdown* I had was so extreme the family talked about it for years afterwards…



eventually I caved after *years* of pressure from both family and peers, (adults also stopped letting me get guy clothes) so when I was 11, back-to-school shopping was officially “girl” clothes… god, at first I was *so* uncomfortable.





A couple weeks later, I was looking for something in my mom’s room, and I opened a drawer and found a handwritten list of things she was thankful for… and very high on that list was “[me] finally dressing like a girl”.





Not a fun thing to find.

#19 Pretty sure I saw a family get kidnapped next to me in a store parking lot back in 8th grade. Not sure, though.



I was waiting for my mom while she was in the store getting stuff and looked to my left to see a guy moving his arm in heavy back in forth motions accompanied by squeaks/squeals, which looked like they were coming from a kid in the back seat, and then they got in the van with them and drove off.

#20 My friend's mother accidentally sent me a topless pic, thinking she was sending it to her partner.

#21 Drunken CEO groping the VP at a company dinner - his wife was outside, and she also worked in the office.

#22 I use to work security in a corporate building, randomly looked over at the CCTV cameras and saw two co workers playing tonsil hockey in the elevator. The guy got married a week prior and the woman was his wife's maid of honor.

#23 Me, coworker and manager were all working late. I leave and come back 10 minutes later because I forgot something at my desk. I find my coworker sitting in my chair and my manager pulling up her pants super fast. They didn’t even push my chair in all the way! The audacity….

#24 I went out to check on a client who had stopped by late at night to check something (long, unimportant story) and walked up on her making out with her lifelong best friend’s husband (the BF was also a client). I beat feet outta there before they saw me, spent two days trying to figure out what my personal and professional obligations were, and before I’d come to any conclusions, they got caught by the best friend/wife and it was no longer my problem.

#25 A homeless man as he stuffed food into his bag in a grocery store aisle.

#26 I was on a flight home from Bali. This lady in front of me was going through her go pro footage on her laptop. I was watching through the seat crack on the window side. She was at the monkey forest and this monkey tried to climb her and grabbed her tank top and pulled on it to reveal her [chest] She paused and took a screenshot and then continued looking at the footage.

#27 I had a sergeant that was all about bulking up and exercising. Great sergeant and very knowledgeable about health and physical fitness.





I was cleaning out a hmmwv and found a notebook and I opened it to see who left it. Written inside was a bunch of insecurities like “when I’m small I feel weak and worthless” and other such written very frankly like that.





I knew immediately that I saw nothing, touched nothing, and did not clean that hmmwv. Just dropped that book and walked away.

#28 I woke up in the middle of the night and saw my dog pick up his pillow with his mouth and move it to the other end of his bed. Afterwards he looked at me like "You weren't supposed to see that."

#29 As a computer nerd growing up in the early 2000s every one of my parents' friends wanted me to get rid of adware popups on their computers, and I enjoyed that..... **except** I would always find child [footage], evidence of affairs, or other illegal things. Never told my parents how often it'd happen.



But hey it eventually led to me being a successful cybersecurity researcher who loves his job.

#30 My dad is a very no-nonsense, serious man. When he wears dark sunglasses he regularly gets asked if he's with the FBI. He is quiet and has a deep voice, so that adds to it.



When I was in high school, I was on an important and emotional phone call in our guestroom for privacy. And I hear his voice softly singing, "I'm gonna take a shower!"



We make eye contact and he just goes, "...I didn't know you were there...".

#31 It was like 2am and I wanted to grab something from the shed. I walked into the backyard and opened the door to the shed and see my housemate going down on my other housemate, who happens to have a girlfriend who also lives in the same sharehouse as us.



I pointed at them and laughed, walked into the shed, grabbed my stuff and walked out.



I moved out shortly after that as the sharehouse situation imploded very quickly from that night.

#32 Was on a business trip to NYC and following GPS walking directions when it took me through an alley/small side street. As I entered the alley, I liked the view (think it might have been part of Washington Square Park, don’t remember), so I stopped and took out my phone to take a picture. As I was doing so, a pretty girl, probably college age, few years younger than me, walked into the alley at the opposite end and towards me. Not trying to be rude/a creep, I put my phone down. Just as I did, she walked over a grate on the street.



I guess at this point I should tell you she was wearing a skirt.



The air rushing up from the grate lifted her skirt so high up her body Marylin Monroe would have blushed.



She frantically tamed her skirt and gained her composure, but to quote Patrick Stewart, I saw everything.



We both walked the hundred feet that separated us without saying a word or making eye contact. Just pretended like nothing happened and passed each other like ships in the night.



I think about New York Girl from time to time. I hope she’s doing well.

#33 One time in middle school I was [messing] around outside while I was supposed to be in class and caught a teacher smoking in the nature playground. “We didn’t see each other,” he said. I agreed and went back to class.

#34 I was about 12 years old and unbeknownst to my dad I was following him down the stairs down to my mom. All the sudden he stops on the stairs and opens his robe and quick closes it. Little did he realize there was a mirror at the bottom of the stairs and he flashed is preteen daughter.

#35 My parents were out of town, so I was hanging with some buddies. I stopped by to grab some things from our house, and lets just say my Brother and his GF were having some personal time.

#36 When I was in college I was walking back home from the bars one night. I wasn't feeling great so I decided to call it an early night and head home. As I'm walking up the street where the club scene is I notice that there's a couple of vans parked in an alley. I also see some guys walking in and out of a building wearing all black and a couple looked like they were either fat, or wearing bullet proof vests. A guy sees me watching them and approaches me saying, "You need to hurry it along bud." And kinda hurries me past. I think to myself, "Huh. That was peculiar." I finally get home and don't think about it again until the next morning when a buddy who used to work as a bouncer at a bar in town texts me and asks if I'd seen the news yet? I said no and I grab my laptop and open up the browser for one of the local NBC affiliates. Apparently one of the other clubs in town was running a massive d**g ring out of the back. They were raided the night before, and I just happened to stumble on their staging area. I believe the guys who were busted are still in prison today.

#37 I was about 8 so it must have been 1999/2000 on a plane ride back from Mexico to San Diego or somewhere close then drive back home. In the plane I got up to use the bathroom got lost and opened the cockpit, the pilot obviously lost [it] but tried to keep it cool.

#38 Walked in on my brother and his “not girlfriend” last week when i didnt even think he was home and my boyfriend left his airpods in my brothers room.

#39 When I was a satellite TV tech I went to a customers 2nd floor apartment, scouted my termination points indoors, and then went out to setup the ladder. The unit on the first floor had nothing covering the sliding door (it did face an empty field) that provided me with a clear view of the tenant on her couch going to town with a battery operated boyfriend. Just propped up my ladder and climbed.

#40 For context, my grandparents divorced and remarried long before I came around.



A few years ago, my dad brought home a printer from my granddad’s house. He was having issues with it, so my dad was going to try to fix it. I flipped open the scanning part of the printer, flipped over the photo left in the scanner, screamed and slammed it shut.



There was a photo of my nana from 40+ years ago posing [bare] on a pool diving board.



So not only did I see my [bare] nana, but it opened a can of worms. Why did he have the photo still? And why did he need to scan it semi-recently while happily remarried to my gran??

#41 When I was really young I worked for a moving company that ONLY moved enlisted Marines and Air Force.



Part of the job was to pack every single thing in the house. The company would call them two weeks before we will get there to remind them to pack whatever they didn’t want us to see or potentially damage. They basically get a call telling them to make sure to pack their own dildos and Faberge eggs.



That being said, I calculated that I had probably been inside the home of around 1000 enlisted Marines.



It’s well known that wives cheat on Marines like crazy, so I’ll skip those stories.



What’s not known is that 20% of Marines, are closeted gay males—with wives and kids.



About one out of five homes, I would go into pack up the house, and the marine would have his man cave all locked up, and when he had to let me in to pack everything up the marine would make comments about not telling the wife or the kids about the ‘guns’ or any of the other stuff that’s in there….. They hadn’t had a chance to get their ‘guns’ packed up before we got there.



Let’s just say it wasn’t uncommon at all to find a closet or a floor chest absolutely packed with toys.

#42 Stayed home sick from school one day. Had to pee, but someone was in the shower, so I knocked to ask when they would be out. Door immediately opens to full frontal of my dad. We both just freeze and stare, then I run back to my room. Apparently he didn’t get the message that I was home sick and assumed I must be my mother. Next day there was a sign on the bathroom door ‘ beware crazy [bare] man’ LOL.

#43 My dad’s hand underneath our helper’s. When I asked wtf is going on, mf said “there’s a lump she wanted me to feel”.

#44 I was sitting next to my wife at a birthday party of a friend (former worker) at a local brewery. The birthday girl went to say hello to someone's dog and a gust of wind puffed her skirt up as she was bent over, exposing the fact that she opted not to wear underwear. Let's just say my wife and I saw both her hams and her clam.



My wife and I both looked at each other, smiled, and she offered me a high-five, which I immediately reciprocated. My wife is bi and really liked what she saw so that view got me laid.

#45 I work pizza delivery. Someone ordered dinner to a brand new Mom and didn't tell her it was coming. Or she forgot. She opened the door in full wonderful post-life giving beauty and not much else. I got one quick glance and then immediately made direct eye contact with her forehead and said, "Hi, [ ] for X?"





I'm not entirely sure she was aware I was there, because she just goes, "Oh hey. Hi. Come on in. Sorry for the yeah. Just set it down where you can find room. Let me just get ...". I had been paid and tipped, so I just unloaded it on the kitchen counter, bade her a goodnight in a stage whisper and left.

#46 I was a high school teacher in Japan at a pretty strict private school. I was walking around in one of the sections of the school that people normally didn’t go to just so I could [waste] some time. I turned a corner and saw two of my students that I was closer with, one was the class clown and one was a very serious girl, giggling and then hug each other. The girl gasped when she saw me and turned bright red. The boy started stammering saying they weren’t doing anything. I laughed, gave them a thumbs up and walked away.

#47 I couldn’t have been any older than 7/8 years old and I walked into the bathroom and saw my Grandfather, completely [bare], shaving his pubic hair.

#48 I was 16. My father asked me to fix his computer. He couldn't get it to boot up. Turns out the switch on the power supply got flipped. Easy fix. I boot up the computer and the desktop wallpaper is a [revealing] picture of my 25 year old stepmom. I wasn't supposed to see it for sure.

#49 There was also one time when i was 8 that i accidentally caught sight of the "santa" wrapping paper. i, thinking i was doing my parents a favor, quietly let them know one evening so that the christmas magic wouldnt accidentally be ruined for my little sisters. my parents, for some inexplicable reason, proceeded to spend the next *ten years* gaslighting me over it (and subsequently santa's existence).



when i was 18 and in college, my mom gently broke the news to me that she and my dad were santa when we were at subway. i said "i know, ive known since i was 8" and she *still* denies them slipping up exactly one time in the entire time theyve been parents.

#50 Walked in on my (then) bf taking a shower with his ex.

#51 Ok for context I was like, 4 years old during this. My dad brought home a “friend” (his side chick) while my mom was working second shift. He sat me down with a plate of chips and a cup of milk and turned on some cartoons for me while he and his “friend” went into the bedroom. I remember thinking “oh man! it sounds like they’re playing in the room! I wish I could play too” and I remember I kept knocking on the door and hiding under a blanket, and then popping out when my dad would open up the door. A while after, they finished doing their thing, and I popped on over to see if I could play with his “friend” too. Lo and behold she was still [bare], putting on some nude-colored (cheetah print?) underwear. It wouldn’t be until years later that I realized that I wasn’t supposed to see any of that.

#52 Was a teenager. A friend and I were backpacking in the National Park. We were camping in this hidden secret spot. Not many people knew it was there. I was sitting on top of this fifteen foot tall cliff. Looking at the view drinking a bottle of wine. These two mature ladies came along. They must have been like thirty something. they started hanging out below the cliff. It was a nice sunny private spot and it had a view. They took off their clothes and started sunbathing. I had never seen a [bare] woman before. It was great. I was hoping they would start kissing or something. But instead of kissing, they started popping each other's pimples.



Fantasy meets reality.

#53 I was living in an army barracks and couldn't get into the laundry room because the door was locked. Went outside and climbed through the window to find one of the guys [pleasuring] his girlfriend on the vibrating washing machine. Came back later to do my laundry.... no life like it!

#54 I was playing on the beach with my kids. A woman next to me was changing in a pop up tent. The wind whipped the front of the tent up and I saw everything.

#55 My old apartment complex had this central park with a walking track boxed into the rectangular setup. Out walking my dog and doomscrolling, shadows and light moving caught my attention so I stopped and turned to look, still sorta zoned out. Since the unit's gates were fully open and the sliding glass door from the master bedroom to the patio had no shades or curtains, I was instantly making eye contact with a woman pressed against the glass and her partner on their knees. Moved on quickly just realizing it was kinda crazy I'd made it into my 30s and never seen something like this at a complex lol.

#56 I was in Afghanistan. My guts were [messed up] and I went to the aid station.

It was redder than I remembered. There had been an IED attack on a US convoy. They'd brought casualties in but forgot to lock the door. There was blood EVERYWHERE. Big streaks on the walls, on the floor.

Someone noticed me and started shouting and I left.

One of the casualties lost their jaw.

I don't know if I was supposed to see that. I certainly could have gone without seeing it then and about 5 times every year, right before I wake up.

#57 Sent my wife a [revealing] photo of myself to spice up her day but didnt know she was at the nail salon. Let’s just say her best friend and the nail salon lady saw everything.

#58 I was 17. I got home from a babysitting job and quietly went upstairs, only to stop suddenly when I heard my parents' bed squeaking loudly.



I slowly backed up, quietly, and went and sat in the living room and read for 20 minutes.



😫.

#59 When I was in 5th grade, I was at a friend’s house and followed her into her mom’s room and got a full view of her mom’s [chest] after she was done running on her treadmill. It was a pleasant surprise but her mom was really embarrassed.

#60 Different than most, when I was in USMC boot camp I was lucky to be part of a small group of recruits that were selected to wake up early, make our beds, go to chow early, come back and clean the squad bay before everyone else got back from chow. It made boot camp a lot better. In each squad bay is a small office where the drill instructors do their thing, me and some other guys were talking about what might have been in there and someone dared me to go in.



What I found was a small sheet of laminated paper with the week’s schedule. It was big enough to fit in a breast pocket and I remembered seeing the drill instructors refer to it often. It was more or less a survival guide to boot camp. I memorized most of it after 10 minutes of constant scanning. It had some rules and regulations the drill instructors had to follow, like no PT within a certain time after chow and down to the exact minute that we would be in class or practicing drill. The drill instructors would always threaten that they would [mess] us up after chow because we did something wrong, it never phased me because I knew they legally couldn’t.



I knew when the schedule was too tight for any of that and more importantly I knew when the schedule allowed plenty of time for some one on one time with a drill instructor. Every Monday I would b line straight to the office when no one was around and take a long look at that sheet and never got caught.

#61 Working cashier at a store and this old lady was having trouble using her coupon. Noticed it was a screenshot so I went to her Google Chrome (yes my fault, I know) to look up our website and before she could say anything , or maybe she forgot it was there, but I open chrome and BOOM [adult] vid ! I apologized profusely. I was likely more embarrassed than she was lollll.

#62 We were in college hanging out in a friend’s (boy) room it was a corner room with huge windows that you could see into if the blinds were open . It was me, my roommate, and him. Now they were constantly flirting but they hadn’t hooked up or anything (to my knowledge! because my roommate was dating a kid from our high school. Well i ran down to my room to grab a snack and i when i open the door they are full blown making out so i shut the door loudly and head back downstairs and immediately call one of our good friends who was due to be back from class at any moment. Funny enough she picked up immediately and goes “omg mike and lauren are making out, i can see them” (fake names) and i was like “i know i just walked in on them”. Cue my roommate coming back to our room pretending nothing happened, we still haven’t talked about it and she is now married to the kid from our high school and they have two kids lol.

#63 I work at a private bail bonding company, and I’m in college at a local university. I bonded the director of enrollment out of jail for a DUI.

#64 I was doing some paperwork for my grandparents and searched for an electricity bill in my grandpa's desk. Among the bills there was a handwritten note. I read the first sentence and it was a letter from my grandpa to my mother. These first words broke my heart and I stopped there. I told my mom about the letter when my grandpa passed away but I didn't tell her I peaked.

#65 I worked at a motel in the early 2000s when we still had physical keys. I went to do housekeeping at 10am. Knocked on the door, waited, knocked again. Put the keys in the lock, jingled them, opened the door a crack, said "Housekeeping!" And then pushed the door open. Saw two people going at it enthusiastically on the bed right in front of the door who clearly hadn't heard any of that.



Closed the door, locked it back and called them from the front desk later to see if they needed towel service.



They did.

#66 I was visiting a school for an audit and going around inspecting their property. Walked into a building where some equipment was stored i needed to inspect, and the employee there (librarian/teacher?) was watching gore videos on the computer, and quickly swapped tabs when he realised i was there and could see it. Probably shouldnt do that on a school site buddy...

#67 I once walked in on my stepdad with his head up my mum's dressing gown when I was maybe 15-16. I told them to not do it right outside my bedroom in the lounge room, and they got pissy and tried to play it off as a joke.

#68 When I was about 23 I used to work for a radio station that did big summer festivals. The stage had a catwalk above it and 2 identical rooms at the top of stairs at opposite sides of the venue. The stairs went different directions. I had been running up and down the stairs all to recharge walkie talkies and grab waters. Later in the evening I ran up a different set of stairs while in a rush and I burst into the staging room only it was the dressing room. In front of me was a very topless underage pop star, thankfully facing away from me. I backed out of the room very concerned I was going to get fired and/or arrested.

#69 Was in high school theater during my senior year and I was walking backstage during tech week to set up props and I saw two freshman going at it in the back behind some curtains. I just turned the other direction and walked away and never spoke about it while I still went there.

#70 My father-in-law chugging Jeager from the bottle when I came down for breakfast.

#71 My grandma lived with us. It was late-ish, probably 11 or so on a school night. I was 12 or so, grandma would have been 81. I got up to get a drink. Grandma apparently got up to get a snack. I turned the corner from the living room into the kitchen just in time to see her naked [behind], bent over, trying to pick something up off the floor. I didn't make a sound.. just slowly turned around and went the opposite direction. Sadly, that was only the first time it happened.

#72 In the era before digital, data being presented to high ups was via slides projected on screens. Art department and others would create the content and I was in the photo dept at 19 and I would shoot all slides shown to execs. All the REAL truth behind things like life expectancy of employees they were trying to buy out, real accident reports, and data being sent to NRC about a nuke plant under construction that looked different than slides shown to execs. Eye opening.



I was young and seeing the ugly corporate beast from the inside ruined my opinion of any corporations. I don't trust any, as they really do not care about people - except the investors. I escaped the corporate life and was self employed for almost 30 years until medical retirement.

#73 I was sitting in my work office doing research on valves and [stuff]. The office was like a walk in closet with 3 desks in it so I was jammed into a corner with a giant binder on my lap.



The next thing I knew, my general manager and district manager come barging into this tiny a*s room and start screaming at each other about how big of a [jerk] they think the other person is.



I'm trapped in this corner, two large dudes taking up the whole office and blocking me from the door basically looming over me and screaming at each other over top of my head. I think they noticed I was there and they switched into Spanish to continue to berate each other and get into each other's faces.



I have never been more still or quieter than I was in those very long moments.



They absolutely thought the office was empty and i can tell they felt bad that I was there, but wow, talk about seeing mom and dad fight!

#74 I saw my married and pregnant third grade teacher kiss the spanish teacher at recess. He was not her husband and he was later convicted of possessing CSAM.

#75 I was working at this bar that really only cosplayed as an "Irish pub".



My boss was this London-Irish guy who cheated on his wife with this sleazy, manipulative, all around unsavory wannabe homewrecker (who he eventually broke up with and I heard moved back to Slovenia or Slovakia).



I saw him lean in to kiss her right as I was walking into the office where they were. He pulled away, looked at me and kinda put his palm up as if to stop me or pardon him or whatever else. I didn't say or do anything other than tell him he had someone waiting for him, but...



Talk about caught red-handed, lol.

#76 2000 or 2001 I was working for an IT "startup". One evening while I was looking for documentation for a project I stumbled upon some shared folder somewhere, which contained HR stuff. All worker contracts etc... I do confess that I did take a look - I was younger, today I wouldn't.

#77 I once walked in on my brother and our younger siblings babysitter snuggling on the couch. They immediately parted.



Soon after, they confirmed they were dating.

#78 My dad and I were on the Hollywood strip, just standing around people watching. A girl and her boyfriend walked past and she was in a cute blue summer dress. They walked over one of those drainage grates where the wind somehow blows upward. A la Marilyn Monroe, her whole dress blew upward, and my dad and I saw her whole [behind] in a little black thong. Her and her boyfriend turned around laughing and blushing, and we laughed and blushed back at them lol.

#79 When I was about six or seven I wandered into the men's changing room at the pool by accident and saw a father and son showering. Absolutely nothing untoward was going on but I ran out of there so fast. I remember being shocked.

#80 When I was a senior in highschool I glanced over in class and saw a picture of the girl beside me topless on her phone when she was showing another girl.

#81 Saw my grandmother [bare] when I was about 10. She was visiting and hadn’t latched the bathroom to take a shower and the door swung open while she was facing the other way. Oy.

#82 This has happened three times. Coworkers forgetting to lock the doors to the single use bathrooms (different times). Went to go do a bathroom check and well…yeah.

#83 In college, my Girlfriend's drunk roommate comes home and goes in her room. The sink and vanity is outside their two bedrooms in between. I come out to brush my teeth for bed and glance up in the mirror and she is on the phone with her friend back home standing in, full view, top less and wearing purple panties.

#84 Wife and I were at a hockey game waiting for it to start. There was a group of people in front of us. One of the guys in the group checked his Snapchat and the first three snaps he opened were [revealing pics].

#85 I saw an old guy [urinating] on a tree yesterday while driving through Chicago. His wife was standing back and saw that I saw. She didn't look too happy. Poor guy probably just couldn't hold it anymore.

#86 When we were kids the video games were in the basement.



One day I was coming down the stairs while my older brother was playing, but he didn’t hear me or realize I was there… he beat Mario Kart on N64 and was dancing in his chair to the ending theme music… but the chair slowly started to tip backwards, and he frantically waved his arms trying to balance / stabilize himself but it was no use … he had no idea his kid sister just saw him go [butt] over teakettle… 😂😂😂.

#87 I’ve got one for this.



At a former company (eons ago) I was given a new phone. It was a flip phone that their daughter (college age) had just upgraded from.



As you can all guess where this is going, I will say it was just two fairly tasteful photos that I admired and quietly deleted.

#88 I was finishing closing up at work one night and sent the rest of my closing crew home (i think i literally just needed to finish some paperwork, policy was never to be alone at the store but i lived down the street and was pretty careless with my safety), and when i was leaving to walk home i was greeted by two cars in the corner of the lot doing some sort of [illegal substances] deal. i just walked away, and mentally went "if anyone asks, i saw nothing".



i cant blame them for assuming the store was empty, all the lights were out and i only drove to work in the dead of winter (-60°F windchills are deadly even with the five minute walk i had). but still, it was funny to be the outsider in that situation for once (and i certainly wasnt gonna bust them, i bought weed in that same parking lot all the time).

#89 I found the box for the hidden GPS car tracker.

#90 House party. Everyone drinking and having a chill time. At some point people were gathered around cuz someone was telling a story and I noticed 2 of my guy friends standing next to each other, one with his arm casually around the other's waist.



Their girlfriends were in another room. I didn't know if it was sus enough to mention, but it wasn't something I'd seen them do before. But the way it happened, it was definitely something *they'd* done before. 🫤🤷‍♀️.

#91 Circa summer 2005 I was at the University of Notre Dame for a leadership retreat



During some downtime, a friend and I explored. Found a door in the gift shop that opened to a gym, we saw the hockey team practicing



Another unlocked door got us into the football locker room, where we got pictures with the “Play Like A Champion Today” sign



On the way back out, Brady Quinn walked out of the showers in a towel. He’s like “Are you supposed to be here?” and laughed as we scurried away.