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When locals think about what defines the place they live in, food and history usually come to mind first. But culture is such a multifaceted concept that there are a whole lot of other details that make a region feel unique, like nature!

So today, let’s take a look at what people from around the world say is the coolest animal from their own country. Their choices can be surprisingly revealing—not only about the wildlife itself, but also about what society notices, values, and associates most strongly with home.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

China

A fluffy, gray manul, or cat snake, with yellow eyes and white whiskers, sits on a weathered tree branch. Manul.

Electronic-Run2030 , Albinfo / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0 Report

9points
POST
carolynking avatar
CD King
CD King
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The universal “ not impressed” feline face

2
2points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Bangladesh

    A majestic tiger, one of the cool and unique animals, walking on a dirt path in a dry, grassy forest. The most majestic big cat... Royal Bengal Tiger.

    Sweet-Message1153 , Tisha Mukherjee / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 Report

    9points
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    #3

    Brazil

    A man sits beside a cool and unique Harpy Eagle. Its massive talon is shown wrapped around a human hand. Harpy eagle.

    OmEqualsMC2:

    That is…INSANE.

    Bitter_Armadillo8182 , Bitter_Armadillo8182/Reddit Report

    9points
    POST
    #4

    Mexico

    A cool white axolotl, a unique animal, in an aquarium among rocks and plants. It has feathery pink gills. Axolotl.

    Alberterwith_anyone7:

    It's like a pokémon, mainly because it can turn into a salamander.

    Terrible-Lead-9374 , Amandasofiarana / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 Report

    9points
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    #5

    New Zealand

    A unique animal, the Kea parrot, with brown and green feathers and a hooked beak, stands on rocks. Kea, an alpine parrot, they eat sheep alive, they rip up cars, they steal things, they are really smart, apparently using tools, and are really pretty.

    ure_roa , Markus Koljonen / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0 Report

    8points
    POST
    onstar69 avatar
    Jimmy
    Jimmy
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Carcasses of sheep, not live sheep.

    0
    0points
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    #6

    Australia

    A platypus, one of many cool and unique animals, swimming with its bill and eyes just above the water surface. This absolute freakshow - platypus. It has a venom spike on the back of its rear legs, just to add to the weirdness.

    GIC68:

    And it doesn't have a stomach and lays eggs. But it sweats milk to feed its offsprings.
    This animal is like when god was done creating all animals he swept the workshop and thought "now, what am I going to do with all that?"

    anon , Charles J. Sharp / sharpphotography.co.uk / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 Report

    8points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nippl3s are modified sweat glands. The more you know

    1
    1point
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    #7

    Brazil

    A majestic black panther, a unique animal, gazes intensely into the distance with piercing yellow eyes. It’s not exclusive to Brazil, but to a good part of the Americas as well.

    Black Jaguar.

    Bitter_Armadillo8182 , Singer Ron%2C/Wikimedia Commons Report

    8points
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    #8

    Colombia

    A cute capybara, a unique animal, sitting calmly on lush green grass, enjoying the local environment. Capybara.

    GIC68:
    If that guy isn't cool, then nothing is cool. 

    CalligrapherTime5638 , Wilfredor/Wikimedia Commons Report

    7points
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    #9

    Italy

    Two cool, unique animals, alpine ibexes, one rearing on hind legs, on a grassy hillside with white flowers. Alpine Ibex, in italian 'stambecco'.
    They are friendly goats that live at high altitudes, and climb vertical walls.

    NachoGarySanchez , Luca Casale / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 Report

    7points
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    #10

    Indonesia

    A large Komodo dragon, a unique animal, lying on the ground with its mouth open, showcasing cool scales. Komodo Dragon.

    Virghia , Jakub Hałun/Wikimedia Commons Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    United States Of America

    A cougar, a cool and unique animal, standing on a rocky ledge against a deep blue sky. Mountain Lions aka Cougars.

    o484 , National Park Service/Wikimedia Commons Report

    7points
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    #12

    Australia

    A Tasmanian Devil and an Emu, two cool and unique animals from around the world. Tasman Devils or Emus cause a big bird running so fast just looks wrong.

    anon , JJ Harrison / jjharrison.com.au / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0 , JJ Harrison / jjharrison.com.au / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 Report

    6points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They abandon unhatched chicks instead of helping them out

    0
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    #13

    Switzerland

    Four Valais Blacknose sheep, with shaggy wool and black faces, stand on green grass. Cool and unique animals. These cuties. Valais Blacknose sheep.

    Sigyn775:

    Me at the airport in Zurich: “Yes I know my bag is overweight and what do you mean it’s baaaaing?”

    meesigma , Philip Halling/Wikimedia Commons Report

    6points
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    #14

    China

    A relaxed panda, one of many unique animals, resting on a rock with fallen leaves and evergreen branches nearby. Giant panda Hua Hua is the cutest giant panda.

    No-Echidna7296 , O01326/Wikimedia Commons Report

    6points
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    #15

    South Africa

    A majestic lion with a full mane sits in tall, dry grass, embodying a cool and unique animal. Can't go wrong with the king (of the savannah).

    Brilliant_Chemica , Giles Laurent / gileslaurent.com / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 Report

    6points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    United States Of America

    A thorny horned lizard camouflaged on mossy ground, a cool and unique animal, resembling a cat snake. Horned Lizard aka a horny toad. Their defense mechanism is to squirt blood out of their eyes which will cause foaming of the mouth if a predator tries to eat them.

    Quirky_Commission_56 , Juan Cruzado Cortés / iNaturalist / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 Report

    6points
    POST
    #17

    Colombian Caribbean

    Giant anteater, a unique animal, with a long snout foraging in tall grassy fields. Anteater.

    Samuevil007 , Giles Laurent / gileslaurent.com / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    The Philippines

    A furry, brown tarsier with large eyes clinging to a branch. Unique animals from around the world. Our Tarsiers.

    Pitmidget:

    They always look like theyre seeing something outside of our comprehension. I love them!

    retiredallnighter , Charles J. Sharp / sharpphotography.co.uk / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Poland

    A cute, wet beaver sitting up on its hind legs, showcasing cool and unique animals. Beaver (bober).

    krim2182 (Canada):

    Majestic! We love them so much we have them on our 5 cent coin.

    KAEM-17 , Steve from Washington, DC, USA / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 2.0 Report

    5points
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    #20

    Croatia

    A cool unique animal, a pine marten, with brown fur and a yellow chest, perched on a mossy log. Pine martens.

    They can often be mistaken for squirrels. They do dwell a bit in cities and parks, but are stretched all across Croatia. Before the Euro, our national currency was named after pine martens (Kuna) because their pelt and hide was used in trade by Slavonian trappers and merchants during the Middle Ages.

    ZeistyZeistgeist , caroline legg / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0 Report

    5points
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    #21

    Mexico

    A majestic jaguar on a log and a golden eagle soaring above a valley, showcasing cool and unique animals. If we go by coolness alone, the jaguar and the golden eagle are hard to beat.

    GamerBoixX , USFWS/Wikimedia Commons , Charlie Marshall / Flickr / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0 Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    United States Of America

    A cool and unique opossum perched on a snowy tree branch. Discover fascinating animals from around the world. North American opossum. Can’t get rabies cause they’re literally too cold. They eat ticks. They are the only North American marsupial.

    They’re also really cute.

    Pooldiver13 , Cody Pope / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 2.5 Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    United States Of America

    Close-up of a star-nosed mole with its unique pink, star-shaped nose and webbed feet, one of the cool unique animals. Star-nosed mole.

    IDoNotLikeTheSand , Dan MacNeal/Wikimedia Commons Report

    5points
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    #24

    Germany

    A red deer stag with antlers stands among green trees and rocks, representing unique animals. Wolves are hard to beat but these guys are pretty majestic too. We call them the "King of the Forest".

    YouNext31 , Giles Laurent / gileslaurent.com / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 Report

    4points
    POST
    amanda-lindberg avatar
    Lynchamigsakta
    Lynchamigsakta
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought the king of the forrest were moose?

    0
    0points
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    #25

    United States Of America

    A large bison, one of the cool and unique animals, stands on a grassy field with sagebrush and a lone tree in the background. The American Bison.

    Flaky-Bar-6656:

    As a North Dakotan, I’m very proud to say I get to see bison on a somewhat regular basis. Although the only truly “wild” bison left are in Wyoming. Also I’m an NDSU alumni, and their football team just got upgraded into Division 1. Go Bison!

    VampireGremlin , GeorgeB2/Pixabay Report

    4points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do not attempt to pet the fluffy cows.

    0
    0points
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    #26

    Denmark

    A smiling porpoise, a cool and unique animal, swims underwater in dark green water. This one. Not the species necessarily, but the individual. This is Freja, the currently oldest and most studied sea porpoise alive. She turned 30 this year which is app 5-6 times as old as porpoises live in nature. The image is deceptive, btw, she is quite tiny.

    Particular_Run_8930 , Lars Hestbæk for Fjord&Bælt Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    United States Of America

    A group of large, cool and unique animals (alligators) sunning themselves on a muddy bank by water. Cat snakes! I like alligators because of how old they are. They’re super interesting ancient terrors that are as [dangerous] as they are fans of relaxing.

    Zealousideal_Bill_86 , Zealousideal_Bill_86/Reddit Report

    4points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Went on a tour at Kennedy Space Center and the technology took a backseat to the gators.

    0
    0points
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    #28

    Turkey

    A stunning leopard, a cool and unique animal, resting on a log with green ivy in the background. Anatolian Leopard.

    Character_Hamster890 , Tamar Assaf/Wikimedia Commons Report

    4points
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    #29

    Canada

    A majestic peregrine falcon perched on a branch, showcasing cool and unique animals from around the world. Peregrine falcon is pretty awesome.

    They have a handler at a local airforce base to control the birds in the airspace. Her falcon will shred a seagull at an insane speed.

    Visible_Tourist_9639 , Mykola Swarnyk / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0 Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Australia

    I’ve always thought the kangaroo is a pretty cool animal. The Big Red when standing can get as high as 6 feet tall. Love the fact they have a pouch to carry their joey around.

    Charming_Victory_723 Report

    4points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Human women are jealous that they birth a tiny thumb of a baby. They also have 3 vajayjays

    0
    0points
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    #31

    Argentina

    Puma.

    Better-Web2189 Report

    4points
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    #32

    Finland

    This cutie, Eurasian Lynx.

    swiftsealjump Report

    4points
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    #33

    Netherlands

    A tortoiseshell cat lies on a white wooden ladder, looking down. Cool and unique animals. My cat, but we have wolves and they are pretty cool too.

    TheoKolokotronis , TheoKolokotronis/Reddit Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Sweden

    A large bull moose with impressive antlers smiles, showing its teeth in a forest setting. A cool unique animal. It's got to be the moose.

    MauzerSwe , GrandTetonNPS/Wikimedia Commons Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Poland

    European Bison (żubr in polish).

    They nearly extinct but luckily they were saved thanks to few of them still living in Poland. Now in Poland there are most of them in whole world, 3060 total and from this number 2855 are free (data from may 2025).

    Other big amount is in Belarus 2385 in 2023.

    It’s because they are living on the border Poland with Belarus in Białowieża National Park which is Europe last temperate primaeval forest and it’s on the border (before 1939 it was whole in Poland before border changes).

    Educational-Rip-5572 Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    USA

    American Crows. Among the smartest animals, and lots of personality.

    FeatheryLilTheropod Report

    3points
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    #37

    Denmark

    Narwhals.

    ButterBaconBallz Report

    3points
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    #38

    Portugal

    The Iberian wolf.

    Alpha_Killer666 Report

    3points
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    #39

    Switzerland

    The ermine.

    Necessary-Animal4897:

    Hell yeah, cat snakes!

    Sufficient-East8688 Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Norway

    Artic fox.

    RefuseAffectionate84 Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Canada

    I love a lot of our animals, but one that's somewhat unique to this part of the world is the black squirrel. They're a genetic morph of the eastern grey squirrel mostly found in the northern portion of the Great Lakes Basin and apparently make up the majority of the species' population here in Ontario and also in Michigan in the States, but they're either rare or nonexistent elsewhere. I genuinely didn't know that until people not from this area seemed baffled by them... meanwhile they're all over here and I see them on my balcony almost daily. My ex is from a part of the US where there are no black squirrels and I remember joking when he first moved to the area that I'd spray-painted them all as a prank lol. My husband is from the UK and was similarly surprised the first time I sent him a photo of one outside my window when we were still long-distance.

    draoikat Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Russia

    Snow leopards.

    PatientWolf7838:

    If feline-shaped, why not friend-shaped as well?

    Weizenhald Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Estonia

    I also love squirrels, we have a lot of them around my house.

    But I'll mention the flying squirrels, which belong into the highest protection bracket in Estonia. They're so cute, I'd love to see more of them here.

    Potato-Alien Report

    3points
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    #44

    Iran

    Bearded vulture.

    Unknown:

    My favourite bird. It eats bones, how metal is that.

    mahdi_lky Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    United States Of America

    Only native North American marsupial, and thanks to undevelopable woodland behind my cookie-cutter house, they have a safe place to live.

    Psychedelicidal Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Canada

    Otters.

    dofrogsbite Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    United States Of America

    Northern elephant seals.

    BananaFern Report

    2points
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    #48

    Norway

    Musk ox.

    chameleon_123_777 Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Mexico And USA

    I’ve always thought Black Bears were so cool. There are species present in the USA and Mexico.

    Immediate-Field9997 Report

    2points
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    #50

    United States Of America

    I gotta go with the American crocodile. Crocodiles are cool as hell and it’s neat that one of the largest species lives in Florida alongside alligators.

    Honorable mention goes to the pronghorn which is the second fastest land animal (up to 60 mph). I think they evolved alongside the American cheetah which went extinct so now they’re just vibing out West.

    konacoffie Report

    2points
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    #51

    Korea

    Hm. Well, the Korean tiger (sub-species of the Siberian tiger) is rare, only hangs out in the mountain forests around Mt. Paektu on the border with Manchuria. So, for a more common impressive beast, the Korean mountain boar. They're huge, a big male is easily the size of a motorcycle.

    dgistkwosoo Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Russia

    Siberian tiger.

    Reasonable-Cap-1268 Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    United Kingdom

    Not just confined to my Nation of course But I feel the humble raven has a lot to do Ancient British myths etc.

    I always remember the story that when they leave the Tower of London the Country will fall.

    Jack-Rabbit-002 Report

    2points
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    #54

    Canada

    Of course, *cool* is subjective. I'd probably say either a Humpback Whale or Stick Insect, which are very differently cool.

    BuvantduPotatoSpirit Report

    2points
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    #55

    Austria

    Saw a fox once really early in the morning in a misty park. Made my day.

    Orjen8 Report

    2points
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    #56

    United States Of America

    Killer whales are sick. Grizzly. I’m actually found of the only American antelope the Proghorn. The Olympic marmot. Seen the condors too.

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    United States Of America

    I was in Montana once and walking right past me out of nowhere was a brown bear not even caring about me less than 10 feet away and I almost ran only to then realize it was just one of those late summer black bears who had spent too much time in the sun.

    DetectiveBlackCat Report

    2points
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    #58

    Canada

    Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep.

    the3rdmichael Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Australia

    A wild cassowary! I saw it strolling around Cape Tribulation!

    No-Addendum6379 Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    United States Of America

    Ruby Throated Hummingbirds. I love the way they move.

    dorianrose Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Iraqi Kurdistan

    Chukar.

    anon Report

    1point
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    #62

    Italy

    The Flamingos.

    Shaggy_Rogers0 Report

    1point
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    #63

    Iran

    Asiatic cheetah.

    Individual-Pin-5064 Report

    1point
    POST
    #64

    United States Of America

    Luna moth.

    pepperxpeppermint Report

    1point
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    #65

    Canada

    Giant pacific octopus.

    dofrogsbite Report

    1point
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    #66

    United States Of America

    Red-Tailed Hawk

    Their famous screech is usually attributed to bald eagles.

    potentiallyarobot95 Report

    1point
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