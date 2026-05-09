So today, let’s take a look at what people from around the world say is the coolest animal from their own country. Their choices can be surprisingly revealing—not only about the wildlife itself, but also about what society notices, values, and associates most strongly with home.

When locals think about what defines the place they live in, food and history usually come to mind first. But culture is such a multifaceted concept that there are a whole lot of other details that make a region feel unique, like nature!

#1 China Manul.

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#2 Bangladesh The most majestic big cat... Royal Bengal Tiger.

#3 Brazil Harpy eagle.



OmEqualsMC2:



That is…INSANE.

#4 Mexico Axolotl.



Alberterwith_anyone7:



It's like a pokémon, mainly because it can turn into a salamander.

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#5 New Zealand Kea, an alpine parrot, they eat sheep alive, they rip up cars, they steal things, they are really smart, apparently using tools, and are really pretty.

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#6 Australia This absolute freakshow - platypus. It has a venom spike on the back of its rear legs, just to add to the weirdness.



GIC68:



And it doesn't have a stomach and lays eggs. But it sweats milk to feed its offsprings.

This animal is like when god was done creating all animals he swept the workshop and thought "now, what am I going to do with all that?"

#7 Brazil It’s not exclusive to Brazil, but to a good part of the Americas as well.



Black Jaguar.

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#8 Colombia Capybara.



GIC68:

If that guy isn't cool, then nothing is cool.

#9 Italy Alpine Ibex, in italian 'stambecco'.

They are friendly goats that live at high altitudes, and climb vertical walls.

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#10 Indonesia Komodo Dragon.

#11 United States Of America Mountain Lions aka Cougars.

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#12 Australia Tasman Devils or Emus cause a big bird running so fast just looks wrong.

#13 Switzerland These cuties. Valais Blacknose sheep.



Sigyn775:



Me at the airport in Zurich: “Yes I know my bag is overweight and what do you mean it’s baaaaing?”

#14 China Giant panda Hua Hua is the cutest giant panda.

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#15 South Africa Can't go wrong with the king (of the savannah).

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#16 United States Of America Horned Lizard aka a horny toad. Their defense mechanism is to squirt blood out of their eyes which will cause foaming of the mouth if a predator tries to eat them.

#17 Colombian Caribbean Anteater.

#18 The Philippines Our Tarsiers.



Pitmidget:



They always look like theyre seeing something outside of our comprehension. I love them!

#19 Poland Beaver (bober).



krim2182 (Canada):



Majestic! We love them so much we have them on our 5 cent coin.

#20 Croatia Pine martens.



They can often be mistaken for squirrels. They do dwell a bit in cities and parks, but are stretched all across Croatia. Before the Euro, our national currency was named after pine martens (Kuna) because their pelt and hide was used in trade by Slavonian trappers and merchants during the Middle Ages.

#21 Mexico If we go by coolness alone, the jaguar and the golden eagle are hard to beat.

#22 United States Of America North American opossum. Can’t get rabies cause they’re literally too cold. They eat ticks. They are the only North American marsupial.



They’re also really cute.

#23 United States Of America Star-nosed mole.

#24 Germany Wolves are hard to beat but these guys are pretty majestic too. We call them the "King of the Forest".

#25 United States Of America The American Bison.



Flaky-Bar-6656:



As a North Dakotan, I’m very proud to say I get to see bison on a somewhat regular basis. Although the only truly “wild” bison left are in Wyoming. Also I’m an NDSU alumni, and their football team just got upgraded into Division 1. Go Bison!

#26 Denmark This one. Not the species necessarily, but the individual. This is Freja, the currently oldest and most studied sea porpoise alive. She turned 30 this year which is app 5-6 times as old as porpoises live in nature. The image is deceptive, btw, she is quite tiny.

#27 United States Of America I like alligators because of how old they are. They’re super interesting ancient terrors that are as [dangerous] as they are fans of relaxing.

#28 Turkey Anatolian Leopard.

#29 Canada Peregrine falcon is pretty awesome.



They have a handler at a local airforce base to control the birds in the airspace. Her falcon will shred a seagull at an insane speed.

#30 Australia I’ve always thought the kangaroo is a pretty cool animal. The Big Red when standing can get as high as 6 feet tall. Love the fact they have a pouch to carry their joey around.

#31 Argentina Puma.

#32 Finland This cutie, Eurasian Lynx.

#33 Netherlands My cat, but we have wolves and they are pretty cool too.

#34 Sweden It's got to be the moose.

#35 Poland European Bison (żubr in polish).



They nearly extinct but luckily they were saved thanks to few of them still living in Poland. Now in Poland there are most of them in whole world, 3060 total and from this number 2855 are free (data from may 2025).



Other big amount is in Belarus 2385 in 2023.



It’s because they are living on the border Poland with Belarus in Białowieża National Park which is Europe last temperate primaeval forest and it’s on the border (before 1939 it was whole in Poland before border changes).

#36 USA American Crows. Among the smartest animals, and lots of personality.

#37 Denmark Narwhals.

#38 Portugal The Iberian wolf.

#39 Switzerland The ermine.



Necessary-Animal4897:



Hell yeah, cat snakes!

#40 Norway Artic fox.

#41 Canada I love a lot of our animals, but one that's somewhat unique to this part of the world is the black squirrel. They're a genetic morph of the eastern grey squirrel mostly found in the northern portion of the Great Lakes Basin and apparently make up the majority of the species' population here in Ontario and also in Michigan in the States, but they're either rare or nonexistent elsewhere. I genuinely didn't know that until people not from this area seemed baffled by them... meanwhile they're all over here and I see them on my balcony almost daily. My ex is from a part of the US where there are no black squirrels and I remember joking when he first moved to the area that I'd spray-painted them all as a prank lol. My husband is from the UK and was similarly surprised the first time I sent him a photo of one outside my window when we were still long-distance.

#42 Russia Snow leopards.



PatientWolf7838:



If feline-shaped, why not friend-shaped as well?

#43 Estonia I also love squirrels, we have a lot of them around my house.



But I'll mention the flying squirrels, which belong into the highest protection bracket in Estonia. They're so cute, I'd love to see more of them here.

#44 Iran Bearded vulture.



Unknown:



My favourite bird. It eats bones, how metal is that.

#45 United States Of America Only native North American marsupial, and thanks to undevelopable woodland behind my cookie-cutter house, they have a safe place to live.

#46 Canada Otters.

#47 United States Of America Northern elephant seals.

#48 Norway Musk ox.

#49 Mexico And USA I’ve always thought Black Bears were so cool. There are species present in the USA and Mexico.

#50 United States Of America I gotta go with the American crocodile. Crocodiles are cool as hell and it’s neat that one of the largest species lives in Florida alongside alligators.



Honorable mention goes to the pronghorn which is the second fastest land animal (up to 60 mph). I think they evolved alongside the American cheetah which went extinct so now they’re just vibing out West.

#51 Korea Hm. Well, the Korean tiger (sub-species of the Siberian tiger) is rare, only hangs out in the mountain forests around Mt. Paektu on the border with Manchuria. So, for a more common impressive beast, the Korean mountain boar. They're huge, a big male is easily the size of a motorcycle.

#52 Russia Siberian tiger.

#53 United Kingdom Not just confined to my Nation of course But I feel the humble raven has a lot to do Ancient British myths etc.



I always remember the story that when they leave the Tower of London the Country will fall.

#54 Canada Of course, *cool* is subjective. I'd probably say either a Humpback Whale or Stick Insect, which are very differently cool.

#55 Austria Saw a fox once really early in the morning in a misty park. Made my day.

#56 United States Of America Killer whales are sick. Grizzly. I’m actually found of the only American antelope the Proghorn. The Olympic marmot. Seen the condors too.

#57 United States Of America I was in Montana once and walking right past me out of nowhere was a brown bear not even caring about me less than 10 feet away and I almost ran only to then realize it was just one of those late summer black bears who had spent too much time in the sun.

#58 Canada Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep.

#59 Australia A wild cassowary! I saw it strolling around Cape Tribulation!

#60 United States Of America Ruby Throated Hummingbirds. I love the way they move.

#61 Iraqi Kurdistan Chukar.

#62 Italy The Flamingos.

#63 Iran Asiatic cheetah.

#64 United States Of America Luna moth.

#65 Canada Giant pacific octopus.