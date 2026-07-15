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Pop culture has given us countless heroic speeches, dramatic confrontations, memorable catchphrases, and larger-than-life characters. “Pudinawala Comics” takes all of that familiar material and asks a much less serious question: what happens when these worlds are forced to follow everyday logic? Drawing inspiration from video games, movies, television, fantasy, and internet culture, the artist turns recognizable scenes into playful pieces of satire.

Famous lines are interpreted a little too literally, intimidating monsters reveal surprisingly ordinary problems, and legendary heroes are brought down by relationships, parenting, bad matchmaking, or simple misunderstandings. A comic might begin as a familiar superhero story, fantasy quest, horror scene, or gaming reference before suddenly reversing expectations with clever wordplay, dark humor, or an unexpectedly mundane explanation. Fans may recognize nods to characters and franchises such as Superman, Godzilla, Toy Story, Doom, Pokémon, and more, but the jokes are accessible even when the references aren't.

Scroll down to see your favorite characters in the silliest of situations, and let us know in the comments which comic remixed their reference best.

More info: Instagram

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#1

A comic strip about a monster dad reassuring his son about monsters, then getting scared by Doomguy. It shows funny comics with a twist.

pudinawalacomics Report

9points
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    #2

    A comic strip where a man tries to burn a spider with a lighter, but the spider transforms into a boss level monster.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    A comic strip featuring Woody and Buzz Lightyear, with Buzz explaining 'to infinity and beyond'. It shows funny comics with a twist.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    A comic strip about a man buying many games during a Steam sale, leading to a huge backlog. It shows funny comics with a twist.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    7points
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    #5

    A comic strip about a monster attacking a city and a boy trying to catch it in a poke-ball. It shows funny comics with a twist.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    7points
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    #6

    A comic showing Superman in various iconic poses, ending with Lois Lane upset he forgot Valentines Day, a funny take on pop culture.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    7points
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    #7

    A comic depicting a man meeting a seductive Nessy, then regretting his approach, a hilarious spin on mythical creatures.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    7points
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    #8

    A comic featuring Venom at a pizza restaurant, initially wanting organs but settling for pepperoni, a funny take on movies.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    7points
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    #9

    A comic strip with a hilarious take on Aquaman and Batman from popular movies and pop culture.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    7points
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    #10

    A comic strip about a man trying to pick up a woman with a cheesy line, and her transforming into an angel.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    6points
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    #11

    A comic strip with a hilarious spin on Scooby Doo and pop culture, showing them at a crime scene with a police officer.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    6points
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    #12

    A comic strip about a boy choosing a starter Pokémon from a professor, and happily hugging his new Cyndaquil.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    5points
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    #13

    A comic strip featuring two detectives investigating a crime scene with a familiar S symbol on the wall.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    5points
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    #14

    A comic strip depicting two friends saying goodbye with animal idioms, then encountering real alligators. It shows funny comics with a twist.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    5points
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    #15

    A comic showing a man waking up and quickly getting dressed for work, a hilarious spin on daily routines.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    5points
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    #16

    Hilarious comic showing adventurers starting a journey to slay the spire, facing challenges, then struggling in a fight.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    5points
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    #17

    A comic strip about a Ouija app that connects people beyond the veil, with a scary monster at the end.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    4points
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    #18

    A comic of a birthday candle making a suggestive wish, then dripping wax on the cake, a humorous take on pop culture.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    4points
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    #19

    A hilarious comic strip with a funny spin on the movie Squid Game, featuring a diver playing rock paper scissors with a giant squid.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    4points
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    #20

    A funny comic strip with a hilarious spin on movies and pop culture, featuring a scene from Cobra Kai.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    4points
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    #21

    Hilarious comic about a mechanic overreacting to an oil change request, rallying others into a frenzy over the car's condition.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    4points
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    #22

    Hilarious comic portraying a person initially excited about KFC, then disappointed by the food, only to order it again a week later.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    4points
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    #23

    Hilarious comic depicting a person in VR gaming, intensely focused on a game with a laser beam, ignoring their mom calling for dinner.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    4points
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    #24

    Hilarious comic illustrating a gamer frustrated with matchmaking and game balance, then tempted by a new summer skin.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    4points
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    #25

    A comic strip about a funny take on movies and pop culture where a man tricks a kid into thinking he stole his nose.

    pudinawalacomics Report

    3points
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