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Pop culture has given us countless heroic speeches, dramatic confrontations, memorable catchphrases, and larger-than-life characters. “Pudinawala Comics” takes all of that familiar material and asks a much less serious question: what happens when these worlds are forced to follow everyday logic? Drawing inspiration from video games, movies, television, fantasy, and internet culture, the artist turns recognizable scenes into playful pieces of satire.

Famous lines are interpreted a little too literally, intimidating monsters reveal surprisingly ordinary problems, and legendary heroes are brought down by relationships, parenting, bad matchmaking, or simple misunderstandings. A comic might begin as a familiar superhero story, fantasy quest, horror scene, or gaming reference before suddenly reversing expectations with clever wordplay, dark humor, or an unexpectedly mundane explanation. Fans may recognize nods to characters and franchises such as Superman, Godzilla, Toy Story, Doom, Pokémon, and more, but the jokes are accessible even when the references aren't.

Scroll down to see your favorite characters in the silliest of situations, and let us know in the comments which comic remixed their reference best.

More info: Instagram