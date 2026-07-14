Hollywood Star Who Joined Scientology Looks Unrecognizable As He Reveals Intense Purification Ritual

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A former Teen Wolf star has left fans stunned after unveiling a dramatically different appearance while opening up about his decision to join the Church of Scientology.

On Monday, Dylan Sprayberry, 28, revealed he has been a Scientologist for three years and credited the religion with helping him rebuild his life after overcoming a decade-long struggle with mental health and substance issues.

Highlights A former Teen Wolf star opens up about joining Scientology after years of personal struggles.

Dylan Sprayberry reveals an intense ritual that he says changed his life after sobriety.

Fans react after the actor's dramatic new look and candid Scientology confession go viral.

His striking transformation quickly drew attention online, but it was his description of Scientology’s intense purification process and the role it played in his sobriety that sparked even greater curiosity.

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Dylan Sprayberry reveals the ritual he endured to join Scientology

Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Actor Dylan Sprayberry is best known for playing Liam Dunbar in MTV’s Teen Wolf from 2014 to 2017. However, the 28-year-old has largely stayed out of the spotlight over the past three years.

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On July 13, the actor shared a video on his Instagram account, providing fans with an update on his personal life. In the nearly 6-minute-long video, Sprayberry admitted that he had converted to Scientology, a religion founded by science fiction author L. Ron Hubbard.

Image credits: @dylansprayberry/Instagram

He revealed that he battled anxiety and depression alongside substance issues for nearly a decade. After getting sober, Sprayberry turned to the controversial religion to help with his mental health.

The Man of Steel actor also reflected on the “purification” process he endured after joining the Church of Scientology. According to him, the ritual combined detoxification with rigorous physical exercise

“The purification rundown is what it sounds like. It’s basically a detox program that gets dr*gs and toxins out of your body for good,” he said.

Teen Wolf star’s Scientology confession left fans divided online

Image credits: MTV

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Sprayberry’s confession about his struggles with mental health and substance issues quickly went viral on social media. The original video garnered nearly 1 million views and more than 26,000 likes.

Fans were stunned by the actor’s transformation after seeing him sport a buzz cut, a far cry from his Teen Wolf days. Several users expressed support for his recovery but had mixed feelings about his decision to join Scientology.

Image credits: @dylansprayberry/Instagram

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“Happy for you, man. Turning your life around takes a lot of hard work,” one person said.

Another wrote, “This…is incredibly sad. Happy you found a way to be sober. Hopefully, you find your way back to reality soon.”

“Happy you’re clean and sober, but therapy would’ve been an actual healthy option in comparison to Scientology,” a third stated.

Dylan Sprayberry reflects on lengthy battle with mental health issues

Image credits: Prime Video

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In the video, Sprayberry reflected on his spiritual journey and discussed the role Scientology played in his recovery. Despite overcoming his substance issues, the actor said he continued to struggle with anxiety and depression.

“The whole reason I was depressed and anxious and all that stuff was because I was not being that person who creates happiness for myself,” he said.

Image credits: Paramount+

Sprayberry cited Hubbard’s book The Way to Happiness as a turning point in his spiritual journey, saying it helped him understand how his own actions contributed to his mental health struggles.

“So when I read that book, it really helped open my eyes to the power of that,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Sprayberry (@dylansprayberry)

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Sprayberry also described his time with the Church of Scientology as a “fantastic” and “epic” experience.

In 2023, the actor reprised his role as Liam Dunbar in Teen Wolf: The Movie. He was last seen in the indie comedy-thriller Chapter 51, which was released last year. His upcoming projects include the films Disorder and Going There.

Teen Wolf is currently streaming on Netflix and MGM+.