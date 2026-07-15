Happy birthday to Forest Whitaker , Gabriel Iglesias , and Diane Kruger ! July 15 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor Forest Whitaker, 65 Known for his riveting and deeply nuanced portrayals, American actor and filmmaker Forest Whitaker has captivated audiences across film and television. He earned an Academy Award for his role in The Last King of Scotland and is recognized for his humanitarian work as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.



Little-known fact: Forest Whitaker holds a black belt in Kenpo karate and is a vegetarian.

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#2 Mexican-American Comedian and Voice Actor Gabriel Iglesias, 50 Known for his lively stage presence, American comedian and actor Gabriel Iglesias captivates audiences with unique voices and relatable storytelling. His successful Netflix specials and touring career have earned him global recognition. He is also a prolific voice actor, known for roles in animated films and TV series.



Little-known fact: Gabriel Iglesias once quit a well-paying cell phone company job to pursue comedy, resulting in his temporary eviction and car repossession.

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#3 German Actress and Model Diane Kruger, 50 A German actress renowned for her captivating screen presence and multilingual performances, Diane Kruger made a notable transition from modeling to critically acclaimed film roles. She is widely recognized for her dramatic turn in Troy and for winning the Best Actress award at Cannes for In the Fade.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Diane Kruger was a successful model and aspired to be a ballerina until a knee injury ended that dream.

#4 American Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen Ii, 40 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made American actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II a favorite among modern film directors. He rose to prominence with his Emmy-winning role in the HBO series Watchmen.



Among his projects, Abdul-Mateen has anchored the Aquaman movie franchise and earned a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway debut in Topdog/Underdog, showcasing his versatility across genres.



Little-known fact: A theater class at the University of California, Berkeley, helped Yahya Abdul-Mateen II overcome a stutter early in his life.

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#5 American Actor Taylor Kinney, 45 An American actor and model, Taylor Kinney rose to prominence for his role as Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the drama series Chicago Fire. He has built a steady career in television and film, known for his charismatic performances. Kinney also gained recognition for his recurring role as Mason Lockwood on The Vampire Diaries.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Taylor Kinney spent a year in Hawaii learning to surf, skydiving, and working in carpentry.

#6 American Actor and Special Effects Designer Adam Savage, 59 An American special effects creator and television personality, Adam Savage, born in New York City, is widely recognized for his insatiable curiosity and hands-on approach to science. Adam Savage co-hosted the long-running Discovery Channel series MythBusters and continues to inspire makers through his Tested.com platform.



Little-known fact: Before his celebrated career in special effects, Adam Savage considered acting and appeared in a Billy Joel music video at age 18.

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#7 American Actress Lana Parrilla, 49 Grit and emotional depth define American actress and director Lana María Parrilla, widely celebrated for her captivating roles. She became a household name for her portrayal of the complex Evil Queen in Once Upon a Time. Her career further includes directing episodes and advocacy work.



Little-known fact: Lana María Parrilla is fluent in Spanish, having learned the language in Granada, Spain, in 2007.

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#8 American Actor Brian Austin Green, 53 An actor with a versatile career, American actor Brian Austin Green rose to fame as David Silver on Beverly Hills, 90210. He also explored music, releasing a hip-hop album and appearing in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, cementing his place in television.



Green is also known for his role in Anger Management.



Little-known fact: Brian Austin Green was originally named Brian Green and added 'Austin' to his name when joining the Screen Actors Guild to differentiate himself from another actor.

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#9 American Actor Scott Foley, 54 American actor and director Scott Foley rose to prominence with his breakthrough role as Noel Crane on the college drama Felicity. Known for his versatility, he has also directed episodes for popular television series and appeared in films like Scream 3. Beyond acting, Foley made his feature film writing and directing debut with Let's Kill Ward's Wife.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a successful actor, Scott Foley worked at Mrs. Fields Cookies and often supplemented his food budget with leftover cookies.

#10 Greek-American Journalist and Publisher Arianna Huffington, 76 Leveraging strong debate skills from her time at Cambridge, Greek American author and businesswoman Arianna Huffington rose to prominence co-founding The Huffington Post. She later launched Thrive Global, focusing on well-being and productivity.



Little-known fact: She faced 37 rejections before securing a publishing contract for her second book.

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