Happy birthday to Michelle Rodriguez , Topher Grace , and Rachel Brosnahan ! July 12 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress Michelle Rodriguez, 48 A powerful presence in action films, Michelle Rodriguez is an American actress known for her portrayals of fierce, independent characters. Her breakout role in Girlfight garnered critical acclaim.



Rodriguez continued to captivate audiences in the Fast & Furious franchise and Avatar, cementing her status as a leading action star.



Little-known fact: Michelle Rodriguez originally pursued a career as a writer before finding fame as an actress.

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#2 American Actor Topher Grace, 48 An American actor known for his compelling presence, Topher Grace gained widespread fame as Eric Forman in the sitcom That '70s Show. He further expanded his range with roles in films such as Traffic and BlacKkKlansman, showcasing his versatility across genres. Grace also notably portrayed Eddie Brock / Venom in Spider-Man 3.



Little-known fact: His stage name "Topher" is a shortened form of his full first name, Christopher, a nickname he adopted after a girl in school suggested it.

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#3 American Actress Rachel Brosnahan, 36 Known for captivating audiences with her dynamic performances, American actress Rachel Brosnahan has garnered widespread acclaim across television, film, and theater. Her versatility shines through in both comedic and dramatic roles. She anchored the hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, earning an Emmy and two Golden Globes, and is set to embody the iconic Lois Lane in the new Superman film.



Little-known fact: In high school, Rachel Brosnahan was a member of the wrestling team, an experience she credits with building strength and confidence.

#4 American Comedian and Talk Show Host Loni Love, 55 Known for her vibrant personality, American comedian and television host Loni Love has charmed audiences across various platforms. She rose to prominence as a co-host on the popular talk show The Real. Love is also an accomplished author and a former electrical engineer, bringing a unique perspective to her entertainment career.



Little-known fact: Before embarking on her comedy career, Loni Love worked for eight years as an electrical engineer at Xerox.

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#5 Pakistani-English Activist and Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai, 29 A powerful voice for educational equality, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai rose to international prominence after surviving a Taliban assassination attempt. She later became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate at age 17, continuously advocating for girls' right to learn.



Little-known fact: Her first name, Malala, means “grief-stricken,” a name given after Malalai of Maiwand, a famous Afghan folk heroine.

#6 South Korean Actor Lee Byung-Hun, 56 The dynamic presence of South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun anchors compelling performances across global screens. His acclaimed roles in Joint Security Area and the G.I. Joe franchise established his international renown. Outside of film, he actively practices Taekwondo.



Little-known fact: Lee Byung-hun practices Taekwondo in his spare time.

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#7 American Actress Cheryl Ladd, 75 A charismatic presence on screen for decades, American actress and singer Cheryl Ladd first captivated audiences with her role in Charlie's Angels. She also enjoyed a successful music career with chart-topping singles and later became an author. She champions child abuse prevention as an ambassador for Childhelp.



Little-known fact: She provided the singing voice for Melody on Hanna-Barbera's Josie and the Pussycats animated series.

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#8 American Filmmaker and Actor Phil Lord, 51 An American filmmaker and writer, Phil Lord has redefined animation and live-action comedy with his creative partner Christopher Miller. He is widely celebrated for co-directing hit films such as The Lego Movie and the 21 Jump Street franchise. Lord also co-wrote and produced the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.



Little-known fact: Phil Lord originally met his creative partner Christopher Miller at Dartmouth College.

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#9 American Actress Natalie Martinez, 42 An American actress and model, Natalie Martinez garnered early attention as the face of Jennifer Lopez’s JLO fashion line. Her talent has since graced both film and television screens. Martinez is best known for her roles in the action film Death Race and the popular series Under the Dome.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Natalie Martinez volunteered in a hospital's maternity ward for two years, initially aspiring to become a neonatal nurse.