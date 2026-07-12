Who Is Cheryl Ladd? Cheryl Ladd is an American actress and singer known for her charismatic screen presence and versatile performances across film and television. Her enduring appeal stems from a natural warmth she brings to every role. She rose to prominence as Kris Munroe in the iconic television series Charlie’s Angels, captivating audiences worldwide. The show quickly cemented her status as a beloved figure in 1970s pop culture.

Full Name Cheryl Ladd Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Milton Katselas Acting Workshop Father Marion Stoppelmoor Mother Dolores Stoppelmoor Siblings Mary Ann Stoppelmoor, Seth Stoppelmoor Kids Jordan Ladd, Lindsay Russell

Early Life and Education Growing up in Huron, South Dakota, Cheryl Jean Stoppelmoor was the second daughter of Dolores, a waitress, and Marion, a railroad engineer. Her parents instilled strong values and a love for the performing arts in their children. She pursued her musical dreams after high school, touring with The Music Shop band before settling in Los Angeles. Ladd later honed her acting skills at the Milton Katselas Acting Workshop.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Cheryl Ladd’s life, including her marriage to actor David Ladd from 1973 to 1980. She notably kept his surname after their divorce due to her established career. Ladd married music producer Brian Russell in 1981, and they have maintained a strong partnership for over four decades. She shares daughter Jordan Ladd with her first husband and is stepmother to Lindsay Russell.

Career Highlights Cheryl Ladd’s breakthrough arrived as Kris Munroe in the renowned Charlie’s Angels television series, a role that brought her immediate global recognition. She successfully filled a pivotal spot, endearing herself to millions of viewers. Beyond acting, Ladd launched a successful music career, releasing several albums and scoring a Billboard Hot 100 hit with “Think It Over”. She also authored books, including a children’s title and a golfing memoir. She has been honored with the Hubert H Humphrey Humanitarian Award and serves as an ambassador for Childhelp, reflecting her dedication to child welfare. Her versatile career cemented her as a beloved figure across entertainment.