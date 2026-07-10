Happy birthday to Jessica Simpson , Sofía Vergara , and Chiwetel Ejiofor ! July 10 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer-Songwriter, Actress, and Fashion Designer Jessica Simpson, 46 An American singer, actress, and fashion designer, Jessica Simpson rose to fame in the late 1990s with her powerful vocals and relatable pop sound. Simpson launched a billion-dollar fashion empire, demonstrating her astute business acumen beyond the music charts. Her personal life, including reality television appearances, has often captured public attention.



Little-known fact: Before her mainstream success, Jessica Ann Simpson briefly signed with a gospel label at age 14, though it folded before her debut.

RELATED:

#2 Colombian-American Actress and Producer Sofía Vergara, 54 Renowned for her dynamic comedic flair, Sofía Vergara is a Colombian American actress and television personality who captivates audiences worldwide. She gained international fame for her portrayal of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the acclaimed Modern Family series.



Vergara has successfully expanded into entrepreneurship with her own fashion and beauty lines, and currently serves as a judge on America's Got Talent. She also earned praise for her recent dramatic turn in the Griselda miniseries.



Little-known fact: Despite her signature dark locks, Sofía Vergara is a natural blonde who dyed her hair brunette for Hollywood roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 English Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, 49 A profound gravitas and a commitment to storytelling have established British actor and director Chiwetel Ejiofor as a cinematic force. He earned widespread critical acclaim for his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Solomon Northup in the historical drama 12 Years a Slave. Ejiofor also impressed audiences with his directorial debut, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.



Little-known fact: At age eleven, Chiwetel Ejiofor survived a severe car accident in Nigeria that tragically killed his father.

#4 American Actor, Producer, and Screenwriter Adrian Grenier, 50 American actor, producer, and musician Adrian Grenier rose to fame portraying Vincent Chase in the hit HBO series Entourage. He is also known for his role in The Devil Wears Prada and his dedication to environmental advocacy as a UN Goodwill Ambassador.



Little-known fact: Grenier was a drummer in the band The Honey Brothers before his acting career fully took off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 American Actress Isabela Merced, 25 A dynamic American actress and singer, Isabela Merced burst onto the scene with a captivating presence in film and music. Isabela Merced, born in Cleveland, Ohio, gained early recognition on Nickelodeon's 100 Things to Do Before High School. She later solidified her stardom with leading roles in major films like Dora and the Lost City of Gold and has since expanded into the DC Universe.



Little-known fact: Isabela Merced creates curated music playlists for every character she portrays, deepening her connection to each role.

#6 Korean Actor Gong Yoo, 47 Renowned for his commanding screen presence, Gong Yoo is a South Korean actor who has captivated global audiences with his diverse roles. He first rose to fame with the romantic comedy Coffee Prince.



His impressive filmography includes the blockbusters Train to Busan and the popular fantasy series Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. Gong Yoo is also known for his thoughtful approach to project selection.



Little-known fact: Gong Yoo is a 79th-generation descendant of the ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 American Singer Mavis Staples, 87 Hailed as one of America’s defining voices of freedom and peace, American singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples has inspired generations. Her powerful vocals first captivated audiences as the lead singer of The Staple Singers, transitioning from gospel to soul and becoming a key musical voice of the Civil Rights Movement.

She later embarked on a critically acclaimed solo career, earning multiple Grammy Awards and collaborating with artists from Prince to Jeff Tweedy, while continuously touring worldwide.



Little-known fact: Mavis Staples funded her 2004 album *Have a Little Faith* by charging $40,000 on her credit cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 American Singer-Songwriter, Producer, and Actor Arlo Guthrie, 79 An American folk singer-songwriter with a distinctive voice, Arlo Guthrie inherited a rich musical and activist legacy from his father, Woody Guthrie. He is best known for his extended talking blues song “Alice's Restaurant Massacree” and for his performances at the legendary Woodstock Festival.



Little-known fact: Arlo Guthrie received his Bar Mitzvah training from Rabbi Meir Kahane, who later founded the Jewish Defense League.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 American Actor, Director, and Producer James Rolfe, 46 An influential American YouTuber and filmmaker, James Rolfe is celebrated for his pioneering work in online video game criticism. He first rose to prominence with his long-running web series "Angry Video Game Nerd." Rolfe's creative endeavors extend to directing and writing, including the feature film "Angry Video Game Nerd: The Movie." He also founded the popular Cinemassacre production company.



Little-known fact: During his childhood, James Rolfe attended a special education school for seven and a half years.

#10 Vice-Admiral and 19th us Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, 49 An American physician and public health advocate, Vivek Murthy has twice served as the US Surgeon General, becoming the youngest to hold the office. He is renowned for his efforts to combat the opioid crisis and highlight the public health impact of loneliness. He also authored the New York Times bestselling book Together.



Little-known fact: While an undergraduate at Harvard, Vivek Murthy co-founded VISIONS Worldwide, a nonprofit focused on HIV/AIDS education in the US and India.

ADVERTISEMENT